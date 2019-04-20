Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Fallah Bahh & Scarlett vs. Desi Hit Squad (Raju & Siingh) : Bahh and Raju begin. Raju attacks with strikes, but Bahh levels him with a shoulder tackle. Singh tags in and they trade kicks, Bahh follows with a leg drop and Scarlett tags in. Raju also tags in and tells Scarlett to leave and tags in Singh. Bahh tags in and the Squad attacks him but Bahh fights them off until Singh hits a spinebuster. Raju tags in and Bahh fights them off and runs them together. Tag to Scarlett, sand she works over Raju. The head scissors follows. Bahh now hits a suicide dive. Scarlett then follows with a high cross off the top. Back in and Bahh hits corner splashes and hits an ass attack. Raju now wants one as well, he closes his eyes and Bahh gives him the stink face. The Samoan drop follows, Singh cuts him off, and Bahh hits a belly to belly. The banzai drop with Scarlett on his back follows and that’s that. Fallah Bahh & Scarlett defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 8:25 via pin

– We get a Deaners promo. They arrive next week.

– Eddie, Eli, & Kenny talk about being best friends and challenging for the titles tonight.

– Dreamer cuts a promo on Mad Man Fulton, they face tonight.

Dez vs. Moose : Trey & Wentz are at ringside. Moose backs him off, while Dez plays keep away. Dez looks for a sleeper, but Moose overpowers him and escapes. Moose keeps fighting him off, but Dez lays in strikes. Moose cuts off the RANA, and tosses Dez across the ring. The bear hug follows, but Dez escapes and hits an enziguri. Moose about kills him with a lawn dart, and then chokes him out in the ropes. Moose whips him to the buckles, and follows with chops. Dez fires back, hits a RANA and then runs into a lariat for 2. Moose lays the boots to him, and then whips him to the buckles. He follows with shoulder blocks in the corner, but Dez moves and Moose posts himself and spills to the floor. Moose catches the tope and slams Dez to the steps and tosses him onto Trey & Dez. Moose brings Dez & Trey in, Wentz attacks and Dez cradles him for the win. Dez defeated Moose @ 8:26 via pin

– Rosemary meets with Kiera Hogan. Rosemary blames Kiera forgetting involved in the Allie saga, Rosemary lays her out and chokes her with a chain.

– Moose rants about his loss and wants the footage edited.

– The GWN flashback is the 5150 street fight between LAX &The OGz from Slammiversary 2018.

– Tessa is pissed at Gail for costing her the match last week. Gail is just afraid that Tessa will surpass her because at 23, she’s better than Gail ever was. “In 2019, you’re famous for screwing some famous chef.” Tessa is at Robert Irvine’s restaurant to tell him about the real Gail. She harasses a bunch of customers, and heads into the kitchen and continues to be a complete bitch in the best way possible. She then harasses the chef since Irvine isn’t there.

– Gail is on the phone apologizing to Irvine. They won’t press charges, because Tessa has to learn the hard way and Gail will teach her that lesson.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Tommy Dreamer : Sami is out with Fulton. They lock up and Fulton overpowers Dreamer to begin. Fulton follows with shoulder tackles and clubbing strikes. Dreamer fires back, but Fulton cuts him off and lays the boots to him. Sami then attacks, but Dreamer fights him off. The ref tosses Sami to the back. Dreamer stuns Fulton off the ropes, but Fulton quickly cuts him off. The bear hug follows, but Dreamer escapes and follows with mounted strikes in the corner. Fulton looks for a powerbomb but Dreamer pulls him to the floor. They brawl at ringside, Dreamer posts Fulton and Fulton fires up and crotches Dreamer on the barricade. Fulton rolls him back in and rolls into a grounded bear hug. Fulton follows with a suplex and splash for 2. The side slam follows and Fulton covers for 2. Fulton misses a head butt off the ropes, allowing Dreamer to fire back. Dreamer bites him and hits a cutter. Fulton no sells and levels him with a big right. Dreamer cuts him off and hits the DDT. Dreamer gets a kendo stick, Fulton is alive, cuts him off and hits end of days for the win. Mad Man Fulton defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 8:05 via pin

– Sami & oVe lay out Swann & Mack post match. They then hold back Swann as Sami “breaks” Dreamer’s arm.