Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

– Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince. Post match, Petey Williams saved Prince and ran off Austin.

– Taya attacked Jordynne Grace at the gym.

– The Rascalz meet with Moose, and moos brought new friends. The North (Page & Alexander) arrive and beat down the Rascalz. This is setting up a new PPV match.

– Rich Swann heads to the OVE compound.

– Scarlett announces that she’s hosting a live Smokeshow at the PPV on Sunday.

Rosemary vs. The Undead Maid of Honor : Su Yung & The Undead Bridesmaids are at ringside. The Maid of Honor attacks with strikes, and then chokes her out. She misses a charge and Rosemary lays in chops and follows with sling blade for 2. Rosemary follows with strikes, but the Maid of Honor cuts her off with a neck breaker for 2. The Maid of Honor gets the bloody glove, but Rosemary mists and spears her for the win. Rosemary defeated The Undead Maid of Honor @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Rosemary chains up and kidnaps the Undead Maid of Honor.

– Swann arrives at the oVe compound and is told Sami isn’t there. Swann knocks on the door and then talks to himself. He says he was there for Sami when Sami’s mom died. He knows that Sami is listening, nd will see him on Sunday. He leaves and Sami appears drinking a beer.

– Johnny Impact meets with the Lucha Bros, and they tell him that they don’t follow anyone.

Killer Kross vs. The Mack : They lock up and Mack follows with arm drags. Kross counters back, and looks for an arm bar but Mack escapes. He follows with strikes, and Kross lays in kicks. They trade and Mack hits a corner splash. Kross cuts him off with a knee strike for 2. Kross lays the boots to him, but Mack battles back with a leg lariat for 2. Mack lays in rights, but Kross hits a big lariat for 2. He lays in rights, Mack fires back and hits sling blade for 2. Mack follows with chops, but Kross hits a boot and head kick, The overhead toss follows. Kross then lays n kicks, talking shit to Mack, and then lays in rights. Mack fires up and hits a German. Kross pops up but runs into an overhead toss for 2. Mack lays in running elbows and kicks, and the cannonball follows. Kross is up and fights off the stunner, but Mack hits a Samoan drop and Kross counters the standing moonsault into a choke and Mack is done. Killer Kross defeated The Mack @ 8:00 via submission

The Deaners vs. Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman : Jake and Abraham begin. Jake attacks with strikes, and Coleman tags in and Jake works him over, tags in Cody and double teams follow as Jake covers for 2. Cody back in and follows with strikes. Coleman stuns him off the ropes, and then chokes him out. Abraham tags in and they do pushups and celebrate. Cody cuts them off, tags in Jake and he runs wild. The Deaners have control, spar by Jake and the Deaner DDT finishes things. The Deaners defeated Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman @ 3:15 via pin

– Johnny impact cuts a promo on Sunday’s main event. He isn’t concerned about Sunday, because Lance Storm helped train him and they’ve been friends for years and Taya is a Storm Wrestling Academy alumni. He says you can always count on an old friend and looks forward to Sunday. Lance arrives, and hugs Taya and Johnny. Lance says that it’s great to be back, but there is a miscommunication. He says you need to be an asset to the business, but Impact says that you have to trust who you work with. He plays up their friendship, and Lance says his integrity has never been for sale, and Impact will hav to beat Cage on his own. Lance will make sure the fans have a champion they can respect. Taya slaps Lance, and Lance superkicks Impact.