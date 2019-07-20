Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.19.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

-The Mash-Up tournament’s winning team will face off live on Impact Plus in August and the winner of that match will earn an Impact World Title shot.

Mash-Up Tournament Match: Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju : Raj Singh & Cousin Jake are at ringside. Moose and Raju begin, but Raju quickly tags out. Moose and Cody lock up and Cody fires away with strikes and the tackles Moose and lays in more strikes. Edwards tags in and Cody maintains control until Edwards hits an overhead toss on Cody an then Raju. Singh trips him up and Raju takes control. He follows with strikes, lays the boots to him but Edwards fires back with clotheslines until Raju rakes the eyes. Cody tags in and Moose makes the save and hits clotheslines. He and Edwards argue and then work double teams and run wild. The double team senton follows on Raju, Moose gets dumped and Cody hits a powerslam on Edwards. Raju steals Cody’s hat, tags in and mocks Cody. Moose hits a bicycle kick, and the Boston knee party finishes Raju. Eddie Edwards & Moose defeated Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju @ 5:10 via pin

– Post match, the Deaners & DHS brawl with The Deaners standing tall.

– Aiden Prince & Ace Austin will team tonight, and Austin cuts off Prince and tells him he’s not a star. Austin says he doesn’t want him here and Prince bails on the team.

Mash-Up Tournament Match: Madman Fulton & Rich Swann vs. Wentz & Jake Crist : Fulton and Wentz begin, with Wentz attacking with strikes until Fulton cuts him off. Wentz hits a RANA, Swann in and hits the head scissors and they work into counters. Wentz fires back with kicks, Jake tags in and he follows with kicks as he takes control. Post break and Swan fires back and sunset flips Jake for 2. Jake cuts him off and chokes him out. Wentz tags in and follows with a knee strike and PK. The running shooting star press then gets 2. He follows with a modified Muta lock. Swann escapes and follows with strikes. And then the lethal injection. Jake cuts off the tag and Swann fires back, hits the lethal injection and tags in Fulton. He boots Wentz to the floor, comes face to face with Jake and then turns on Swann. The chokeslam follows and then another. Jake barks instructions, hits God’s last gift and pins Swann. Wentz & Jake Crist defeated Rich Swann & Mad Man Fulton @ 9:30 via pin

– Ace Austin tries to get Madison Rayne to tag with him. She mocks and refuses him. Stone Rockwell arrives and offers to be his partner.

Michael Elgin & Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin & Stone Rockwell : Elgin jumps Rockwell & Austin before the bell. Mack tags in and takes control, hits a RANA and follows with a dropkick. Austin fights back, hits the disaster kick and refuses to tag in Rockwell. Mack cuts off Austin, hits the standing moonsault and covers for 2. The powerslam follows and Elgin follows with a slingshot splash. Austin counters back but eats a superkick and enziguri. The blackout is countered and Rockwell tags in only for Elgin to run wild with clotheslines, but Rockwell hits a suplex. Elgin pops up and kills him with a lariat. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb finishes it. Michael Elgin & Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin & Stone Rockwell @ 3:40 via pin

– Sami & oVe celebrate their victories tonight and their plan coming together. Sami teases the finger poke of doom in tonight’s match but Dave isn’t thrilled about this as Sami claims he will move on to become champion.

– Taya says tonight’s match will be non-title as she just defended her championship at Slammiversary. She’s asked about Johnny Impact, and Jon E. Bravo claims that they are an item.