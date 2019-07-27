Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.26.19

Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace : Madison Rayne arrives to join commentary. Grace attacks at the bell and Hogan cuts her of, but Grace catches the suicide dive and follows with an overhead toss. Hogan fires back with kicks and this time the suicide dive connects. Back in and Hogan covers for 2. She follows with kicks, and then chokes out Grace in the corner, covering for 2. They trade strikes, Hogan takes control and hits a knee strike. The running ass attack follows and the cover gets 2. Grace then counters the monkey flip into a sitout powerbomb. The slam follows and then another. Hogan fights off the Grace driver, lays in strikes but the Grace driver follows for 2. Hogan fires back, follows with kicks and stuns Grace in the ropes and follows with a corner dropkick and another. The third connects and the cover gets 2. Hogan slams her to the buckles, follows with kicks but Grace counters back with the Vader bomb for 2. Hogan counters back, hits a superkick and Grace spills to the floor. Grace snags Hogan and hits an electric chair drop on the floor. Rayne rolls Hogan back in and Grace cradles her for the win. Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:35 via pin

– Taya rants at Rosemary about Slammiversary, and says Havok is obsessed with her. Rosemary doesn’t care and won’t help her unless she gets a title shot.

– Sami Callihan arrives, and says he has something to say and calls out Tessa. Tessa arrives and Sami says that when he heard he had to wrestle her at Slammiversary, he thought it’d be easy, but Tessa showed heart, spunk, and fire. And then they won the mash-up tournament and will face one more time for a championship shot. Sami says he was wrong, and is a hero because he gave them equality. Others turned down the chance to face Tessa but he treated her as an equal and they set wrestling on fire. It was just pro wrestling, and he respects her. He offers her a handshake, and Tessa accepts. “I’ll see ya there toots” and slaps her ass. Tessa attacks and hits magnum to stand tall. Good segment.

– oVe meets backstage about sticking to the plan. Sami rants about Tessa laying him out, he tried to be a good guy and treat her like an equal. If she wants to be a tough guy, we’ll see how tough she is when she faces Fulton. And then they take over.

Moose vs. Johnny Boots & Tights : Moose tosses him around and hits a big boot. He stuns him off the ropes and the spear finishes it. Moose defeated Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:50 via pin [NR]

– Moose rants about being loyal and still not getting title shots, while past champions have bailed. He’s a legend and should be the #1 contender and apron bombs his opponent.

– Jon E. Bravo finds Havok and confronts her. She kicks his ass and he runs away.

– We get a video package on the North becoming tag team champions. The Rascalz meet and smoke it up, and discuss their Slammiversary loss. They have a tag title match next week. Wentz will be seeing the Jonas Brothers with Gail Kim next week, so it will be Trey & Dez challenging.

– Kiera Hogan is interviewed as Rayne arrives. They argue.

– Ace Austin meets with Alisha and does magic tricks, wanting a date with her. She refuses and leaves. Some other chick appears and Austin blows her off.