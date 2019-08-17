Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Impact Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.16.19

Fallah Bahh vs. Moose : They brawl at the bell with Moose dumping Bahh. Moose works him over until Bahh hits a running cross body. Moose bites him and then runs into a backdrop on the ramp. He follows with strikes and back in, Moose chop blocks Bahh to ground the action. He lays the boots to Bahh and chokes him out. He follows with strikes, and kicks Bahh down, Moose talks shit but Bahh fires up and absorbs the strikes until Moose slaps him but runs into a Samoan drop. Bahh follows with chops, Moose hits a kick but Bahh follows with the belly to belly for 2. The corner splash follows and Moose fires back with a dropkick. They work up top and Bahh fights him off until Moose bites him and hits the superplex. The spear misses, Moose hits the buckles and Bahh hits an ass attack. Moose cuts off the banzai drop and hits the spear for the win. Moose defeated Fallah Bahh @ 8:50 via pin

– Tommy Dreamer meets with Tessa, who says she didn’t need help. Tommy puts her over and her legacy, and says he just wants to make the business better. He wants to help because Tessa’s making a difference in this business. He wants to stand with a great woman for the betterment of wrestling. Tessa agrees to fight with him.

– We get a Su Yung video package, with undead bridesmaids and the zombie flower girl.

Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan vs. Alexia Nicole & Jordynne Grace : Hogan attacks before the bell, beating down Nicole and tagging in Rayne as double teams follow. Rayne grounds the action, follows with knee strikes and a sliding clothesline for 2. She slams Nicole to the buckles, but Nicole fires back with elbows and arm drags. The shotgun dropkick follows and then a running meteor a gets 2. Hogan slams down Nicole by the hair, and follows with a corner splash. Post break and Rayne is in control on Nicole, grounding things. Nicole fires back but Rayne hits the clothesline for 2. Hogan chokes out Nicole, Rayne follows with kicks. Hogan in and the suplex follows. Hogan follows with kicks, and the basement dropkick for 2. Hogan lays in strikes, but Nicole counters into a stunner. Tag to Grace and she runs wild with clotheslines, slams and a Michinoku driver for 2. The belly to belly follows, Nicole hits a high cross and Rayne cuts her of with cross Rayne for the win. Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan defeated Alexia Nicole & Jordynne Grace @ 10:15 via pin

– Post match, Rayne & Hogan attack race until Rosemary makes the save and clears the ring.

– The Impact Plus throwback is Sabin vs. Juvi from the first Super X Cup final in 2003.

— Alisha meets with Ace Austin, who doesn’t feel safe due to Eddie. Ace is afraid that Eddie will kill him, and thinks he’s crazy. He’s concerned about Alsha’s safety. She says she will worry about Eddie.