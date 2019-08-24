Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Impact Wrestling Results



Csonka’s Impact Cali Combat Review 8.23.19

Michael Elgin vs. Rhino : They trade strikes and shoulder tackles to begin, clothesline by Rhino and Elgin powders. Elgin back in and he attacks with kicks and strikes, misses a charge and Rhino hits the tackle in the corner. They fight to the floor and then back in, Elgin fires back and hits an enziguri, taking control and following with chops, Rhino fires back but Elgin takes him down. He follows with elbow drops and covers for 2. Rhino tries to fight back and they work into a double down. Elgin then cuts him off with a uranage, heads up top and the senton misses. Rhino now follows with strikes, clotheslines, and the spinebuster for 2. Elgin fights off the TKO, hits clotheslines and they fight over a suplex until Elgin lays in strikes and hits a German for 2. Rhino fires back and hits a piledriver, and that gets 2. They work up top and Rhino follows with head butts and the superplex follows for 2. Rhino sets for the gore, but Elgin cuts him off and hits a lariat. Rhino rolls to the floor, Elgin follows and they brawl at ringside. Elgin gets posted and they get counted out as securityhas to separate them. Michael Elgin vs. Rhino went to a double countout @ 11:30

– Elgin rants about the result of the opener and says this isn’t over yet. Rhino attacks and they brawl backstage.

Tag Team Champions The North vs. Reno Scum : Page and Luster begin. They lock up and Luster hits a shoulder tackle. Luster takes him down and hits a head butt low, and follows with a slam and fist drop. Adam tags in and double teams follow. Page fires back, dropkick by Adam as Alexander tags in and hits the swing. He grounds the action, and the double team DDT follows for 2. Post break and Page is in control, Alexander tags in and follows with uppercuts. He stomps away at Adam and hits a slam. Page tags in as double teams follow. Page hits a side back breaker and covers for 2. Adam fires back, and the flatliner follows. Luster tags in and Alexander joins him, they trade and Page attacks, but Luster hits corner clotheslines. The bulldog follows, but Alexander cradles him with the ropes, no count, so Luster hits the spinebuster for 2. Scum works double teams, working over Alexander and covering for 2. Page makes the save, suicide dive by Luster, and Adam DVDs Alexander. The moonsault Is cut off, and the double team spinebuster finishes it. Champions The North defeated Reno Scum @ 11:55 via pin

– Alicia meets with an injured Ace Austin, who is banged up from Eddie’s attack. She leaves and of course he’s faking.

– Madison Rayne meets with Jordynne Grace and as the locker room leader, doesn’t want her aligning with Rosemary. Grace says she doesn’t need her advice and didn’t need Rosemary, and she will tell her that.

Havok vs. Alisha : Alisha tries to stay away, follows with strikes, but Havok hits a fall away slam. She then tosses Alisha around, lays the boots to her and follows with a back breaker. Havok hits a suplex, and grounds the action. Havok chokes her out, and then slams her to the buckles. Havok misses a charge and then a leg drop, Alisha fires back and hits the bulldog. She heads up top and Havok catches her and the tombstone finishes it. Havok defeated Alisha @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Ace arrives to check on Alisha, Eddie arrives and Ace hides behind Havok as she chokeslams Eddie.

– We get a wacky Su Yung video package.

– Sami blames Dave for their loss last week, they argue and Sami reminds them that he’s the #1 contender for the world title and that he will win the title. Jake talks some shit so Sami tells him to go it alone tonight against Swann.

– Moose walks with some ladies and talks about the beef with Ken shamrock. He says Shamrock is looking for attention and that HE is the biggest star in wrestling. Ken isn’t even the most dangerous guy in his family, and welcomes him to come to Vegas.

X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Rich Swann : Jake attacks with a kick to the face at the bell, but Swann picks up the pace and hits a RANA and dropkick. He cuts off the dive and hits a 619. Back in and Swann heads up top and flies into a superkick for 2. He grounds the action, Swann fires back and the sunset flip gets 2. Jake cuts him off and grounds things again. Swann fights back to his feet, follows with strikes, and then gets dumped. Jake follows and slams him onto the apron and covers for 2. He grounds things once again, Swann fires back but Jake rakes the eyes. The Russian leg sweep follows and locks on the koji clutch. Swann escapes so Jake rakes the eyes. Swann fires back, hits the rolling clothesline and follows with jabs and a flurry of strikes and kicks. To the floor and Swann flies off the stage and takes out Jake. Back in and the top rope elbow drop follows for 2. They work into counters, DVD by Jake and that gets 2. Swann counters sliced bread, heads up top and the 450 connects for 2. He follows with kicks, but Jake uses the ref to counter the lethal injection and uses the tights to roll Swann up for the win. Champion Jake Crist defeated Rich Swann @ 9:00 via pin

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package, who is a great get for Impact.

– On the Deaner’s farm, the Desi Hit Squad are doing their servants work following losing their match last week. The Deaners make them change into overalls, including Gama.

– Next week starts the shows from Mexico.

– The Impact Plus moment of the week is Ken Shamrock vs. Malice from the early weekly PPV days where Shamrock won the NWA title. Ricky Steamboat was the ref.

– Taya holds a press conference, talking about her greatness. As of next week, she’ll be the longest reigning knockouts champion ever. She will defend her title next week.

Willie Mack vs. Trey : Trey uses his speed to begin, avoiding Mack. He dances, they shake hands and Mack follows with a shoulder tackle. Trey powders, Mack chases and they work into lucha passes back in as Mack hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Mack follows with uppercuts, but Trey counters back and hits a RANA. Mack avoids the charge and follows with running corner strikes and the cannonball. Trey counters the stunner into a cradle for 2. The cutter follows and Trey covers for 2. Trey follows with strikes, they trade and Trey follows with an enziguri and heads up top, cut off and Mack follows him up. Trey counters out into Cheeky nandos, the 619 and flies with meteora but Mac catches him with the stunner out of mid-air for the win. Willie Mack defeated Trey @ 5:30 via pin