Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to 411’s Impact Wrestling coverage. I’m Robert Winfree, tagging in for Larry Csonka for the next three weeks as there’s a lot of wrestling coming out and only one Larry. At the moment Larry is right HERE so feel free to give him some support as well.

We get our recap, the announcement of Ken Shamrock returning to Impact to battle with Moose, more knockouts drama, Sami Callihan wanting his world title shot against Brian Cage, Taya Valkyrie becoming the longest reigning Knockouts Champion, LAX and The North battling for LAX’s future in the company, and Elgin vs. Rhino.

To open up the show Havok is coming out for her match.

Match #1: Havok vs. Su Yung

Yung avoids a rush and lands punches, then Havok catches her with a standing back breaker then a running knee to the face. Havok with some boots in the corner. The ref constantly warns Havok about abiding by the rules and Havok is losing patience with him each time. Yung avoids a leg drop and lands some kicks to the chest then her own step up knee strike that gets a 2 count. Mandible claw attempt from Yung, Havok blocks it and hits a spine buster into a Boston crab. Yung crawls to the bottom rope and Havok breaks the hold on a count of 4. Havok whips Yung into the corner, but Yung counters when she tries to attack and drives her into the buckles. Yung walks the ropes then hits a hurricanrana and locks in the mandible claw. Havok gets to the ropes to break the hold then Havok wind sup on the floor. Yung onto the apron and hits a running cannonball. The ref is counting. Havok catches a kick attempt and drops the face of Yung onto the apron. The ref wants things in the ring, Havok obliges but is still thinking things over. Havok pulls Yung back out with an electric chair position, the ref gets in her face again and Havok has just about had enough of him. Yung with the mist for the DQ and then attacks on the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Havok defeats Su Yung via Disqualification

More brawling now, Havok clotheslines the ring post as Yung avoids her then separates. This feud must continue I guess.

The North in the back for a promo, Page says rather than talk about their strategy he wants to wish farewell to LAX forever. Page says that everything is on the line for The North, Alexander agrees and wishes LAX farewell and promises to make everyone forget they ever existed. Page promises the North wont be multiple time champions, they’ll only have one reign that will last forever. That will take us to break.

Back with an oVe promo. Callihan is in a good mood, and promises to burn the company down if they don’t get what they want. Fulton arrives late and spooks Callihan. Callinah notes that World Champion Brian Cage will have to announce tonight his future as champion be that giving up the belt or defending. Dave Crist plays around with Callihan actually wearing a suit. Callihan promises that tonight Fulton will finally take out Rob Van Dam before promising that Ohio will take over everything.

Commentary runs down some news around Bound for Glory as well as previewing the main event.

Match #2: Moose vs. Fallah Bahh

Bahh comes out and rushes Moose in the corner and is after him early. Moose misses some offense and Bahh continues attacking him, then hits a large beele out of the corner then a belly to belly suplex. They trade chops and Bahh gets the better of them then whips Moose and hits a high elevation back body drop. Moose with thumbs to the eyes to stifle that momentum. Moose climbs the ropes and hits a cross body but Bahh is back up and firing up then hits a running clothesline. Flying cross body from Bahh and he gets a 2 count. Bahh with the banzai drop but he only gets 2 and seems incensed by that reality. Moose drags himself up along the ropes, Bahh misses a charge and Moose with the spear for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose defeats Fallah Bahh via pinfall

Moose isn’t happy with the win and locks on the worst looking ankle lock I’ve ever seen then trash talks Shamrock to the camera.

Tommy Dreamer is in the back, Tessa Blanchard shows up and kicks Wentz out of the room. Dreamer understands throwing yourself or your future away in a feud. Blanchard wants oVe dead and demands loyalty from Dreamer, who gives it. That’ll send us to another break.

Back from break Alisha and Eddie Edwards are talking, Eddie apologizes for being crazy. A woman shows up and compliments Edwards in a somewhat salacious manner, Alisha slaps him and walks off. Ace shows up and insults Edwards.

Match #3: TJP vs. Golden Magic

Both men play to the crowd to get things going. They lock up and start mat wrestling, they trade wrist lock escapes then TJP gets a head scissor series. Magic with head scissors of his own, more escape sequences from both men and we get a stand off. Another tie up and they start running the ropes now, Magic with a springboard arm drag. They hit the corner, Magic hangs him up on the top rope then a corkscrew arm drag into a head scissors and TJP is on the outside. Magic with the old Asai moonsault and we get another break.

Back with TJP cutting off Magic trying to go up top. Magic stuck in a tree of woe position, TJP lands a drop kick to the chest. TJP with a snap mare then a tope con hilo and he gets a 2 count. TJP locks up a modified double under hook neck crank, Magic fights free and TJP with some pin attempts. Magic with a roll up, TJP kicks out then Magic with the disaster kick but only gets a 2 count. TJP counters a lionsault attempt with a drop kick to get control of the match back. TJP with a vertical suplex then a back suplex and he climbs up but misses the swanton then Magic dives from the apron inside with a modified cutter. As TJP heads out to regain himself Magic with a corkscrew Asai moonsault but he only glances TJP and that looked like a rough landing. Magic is back up first though and follows TJP into the ring. Roll up from Magic but TJP kicks out, Magic with a second rope corkscrew cross body then an elevated rotating cutter but he can’t get the pin. TJP avoids a rush, gets a modified bulldog then hits a brain buster but Magic kicks out of the follow up pin attempt. TJP looks to climb the ropes again, Magic with an enziguri and then follows him up. Magic with a top rope hurricanrana but still can’t get the pin. Magic up top now, tries the 450, TJP avoids it and drop kicks the knee. TJP looks to climb the ropes again, again Magic is there to cut him off. Magic with a top rope fall away slam but again TJP kicks out. TJP avoids a dive, hits a modified Go To Sleep then locks up an ankle lock or a knee bar and forces the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: TJP defeats Golden Magic via submission

Video bit, Ace tries to pay off the woman who interrupted Eddie and Alisha earlier but he sees Alisha coming up and instead tells her to leave then heads out with Alisha to prepare for her match.

Our Flashback Moment of the Week is Sting vs. AJ Styles from Bound For Glory.

Taya Valkyrie is berating Jon E. Bravo now in the back, she puts over her accomplishments and then mentions Tenille Dashwood showing up and stealing her thunder. That will send us to another break.

Back from break, and there’s a video from Johnny Swinger who’s apparently coming to Impact. I’m sure that’s a wise use of money. Tenille Dashwood is being interviewed, Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne show up to complain about newbies. Hogan tells her to head to the back of the line, Dashwood is happy to challenge the both of them. Rayne accepts on behalf of Hogan for next week.

Match #4: Mad Man Fulton w/Dave Crist vs. Rob Van Dam

RVD plays with the crowd, they lock up and Fulton drives him into the corner. Van Dam escapes and looks to start moving rather than engage in strength battles. Inside leg kicks from Van Dam then a go behind but Fulton drives him to the corner again and unloads with elbows and punches. Van Dam kicks his arm when he goozles him and separates again. More kicks to the calf from Van Damn, he gets a side headlock but Fulton drives him into the corner and lays in shoulder blocks. Van Dam counters a whip attempt with a drop kick to the knee and then hits a series of kicks to Fulton. Top rope Van Dam and he lands a flying side kick that sends Fulton to the floor. Van Dam follows him out, lands a knee from the apron then a cannonball to take him down. Fulton with a neck breaker and he starts attacking Van Dam on the outside. Van Dam sent back into the ring. Fulton goozles him and hits a dead lift style chokeslam. Fulton drags him up and tosses him into the corner. Van Dam with kicks but he runs into a clothesline. Fulton lifts Van Dam into a fall away slam position, he swings Van Dam but Van Dam rolls through and gets a near fall. Van Dam avoids a kick and lands strikes but runs into a goozle, Van Dam steps over and hits a spinning heel kick. Fulton avoids a sommersault but Van Dam with back kick that takes the big man off of his feet. More kicks from Van Dam then Rolling Thunder and he sets for the 5 Star Frog Splash. Dave Crist is up to stop him and the ref throws out the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rob Van Dam defeats Mad Man Fulton via disqualification

Crist and Fulton put the boots to Van Dam for a bit. Van Dam avoids a kick from Fulton who kicks Crist, then he kicks Fulton over the top rope. Van Dam then hits a 5 Star Frog Splash to Crist.

Backstage Jimmy Jacobs is trying to get a word with Brian Cage ahead of his in ring segment later. Melissa Santos is there instead and just promises that he’ll get answers later. That gets us another break.