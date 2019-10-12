Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of Impact Wrestling. I’m Robert Winfree, holding down the fort while Impact prepares to move to AXS TV in a couple of weeks. Currently announced for this episode, Tessa Blanchard and Daga will battle Jake Crist and Mad Man Fulton to continue that build, Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar, Havok challenges Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie for the title though I fully expect Su Yung related shenanigans, and Eddie Edwards battles Ace Austin in the next qualifier match for the X-Division Title Ladder match at Bound For Glory.

Match #1: