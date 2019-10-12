wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hey everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of Impact Wrestling. I’m Robert Winfree, holding down the fort while Impact prepares to move to AXS TV in a couple of weeks. Currently announced for this episode, Tessa Blanchard and Daga will battle Jake Crist and Mad Man Fulton to continue that build, Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar, Havok challenges Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie for the title though I fully expect Su Yung related shenanigans, and Eddie Edwards battles Ace Austin in the next qualifier match for the X-Division Title Ladder match at Bound For Glory.
Match #1:
OFFICIAL RESULT:
More Trending Stories
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It