Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.18.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Michael Elgin vs. Fallah Bahh : TJP is at ringside. They lock up and they trade shoulder tackles. Bahh fights off the slam and slams Elgin. He misses the elbow drop and Elgin follows with kicks, but Bahh fires up and hits a shoulder tackle. The corner splash follows and Elgin counters back and hits an XPLODER for 1. he slams Bahh to the buckles, but Bahh is an islander and no sells until Elgin follows with chops. Elgin follows with a slam, hits strikes and Bahh counters back but eats a superkick. They work into counters as Bahh hits the sit down splash. They trade, Bahh follows with chops and misses the running cross body. He hits it the second time and that gets 2. Elgin counters the belly to belly, follows with kicks and hits a German. Elgin hits clotheslines, a superkick and another. The big lariat follows for 2. Bahh counters back into a Samoan drop for 2. He looks for the banzai drop, but Elgin cuts him off and powerbombs him for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 8:20 via pin

– Post match, Elgin DDT’s TJP on the exposed floor, and then wraps the chair around his head and posts him. he then hits the buckle bomb and Elgin bomb back in the ring to write TJP off while he does the Super Junior Tag League, if he does return.