Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.29.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Good new opening video package.

– Don & Josh welcome us to the show.