Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.05.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week’s debut on AXS TV.

– Sami and his minions are throwing a party for his championship victory, drinking beer and taking a shot at Jericho and the bubbleh. They are taking over.

Moose vs. Willie Mack : They lock up and Moose hits a shoulder tackle. Mack battles back and hits a head scissors and RANA. Moose powders and then cuts off a dive. Mack dumps him and sorta hits a tope, coming up a bit short. Back in and Mack follows with corner clotheslines, but Moose cuts him off with dropkicks. He chokes out Mack, follows with strikes and covers for 2. He then whips Mack to the buckles and does it again. Mack counters back, but Moose hits go to hell for 2. He talks some shit, follows with slaps and strikes. Mack fires up and lays in chops. They trade and Moose pokes the eyes. Mack then hits a stunner, and huge lariat. The Samoan drop and moonsault follows for 2. Mack heads up top and Moose pops up and crotches him. He follows him up and the superplex connects. Moose kips up and so does Mack. They trade, but Moose hits the stun gun and spear for the win. Moose defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin

– Alisha talks about her dinner date with Ace Austin, but is having second thoughts. Reno Scum talks with Ace and he says he’s been banging her for weeks and tonight will be the last night as he just wanted in Eddie’s head. Alisha heard it all and is upset.

– The January Hard to Kill PPV will take place in Dallas.

– Madison & Kiera meet with Taya, and Taya rants about losing their match last week. They argue about fashion and Madison wants a match, but Taya refuses. Jordynne Grace arrives and she wants a title shot for pinning Taya last week. Taya refuses and says she’s facing Madison tonight.

Michael Elgin vs. Fallah Bahh : They brawl at the bell and trade shoulder tackles. Bahh fires up and they continue to trade. Elgin cuts him off and follows with a slam and twisting head butt for 2. He follows with chops, Elgin fires back and dropkicks him to the apron. Bahh fights of the suplex and Elgin follows with superkicks and a dropkick. Back in and Elgin hits a slingshot double stomp for 2. He follows with chops, Bahh fires back and Elgin follows with a bicycle kick. He follows with clotheslines and a suplex for 2. Post break and they are trading strikes as Bahh Bahhs up. He follows with head butts and Elgin cuts him off with an XPLODER for 2 but Bahh pops up and hits a cross body. He follows with clotheslines, chops and a lariat. Elgin cuts him off but Bahh hits the sit down splash for 2. Elgin fights back with a sliding lariat, Elgin trips him up and follows wit a knee strike, superkick and German for 2. Elgin takes him up top, follows him up and hits an avalanche belly to belly, clotheslines and DVD for 1. Bahh hits the Samoan drop, ass attack in the corner and Samoan driver for 2. Bahh looks for the banzai drop but Elgin pops up and slams him off the ropes. They work into counters and Elgin follows with the crossface for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 14:10 via submission>

– Ace promises Alisha a great night, but she offers to meet him in her hotel room instead of going to dinner.

– Sami & crew continue to party. They mock Tommy Dreamer, calling him a fat ass.

– The North cuts a promo, and proclaim their greatness. They challenge Marufuji to a tag match next week and tell him to find a partner.

Ken Shamrock vs. Joey Ryan : Joey oils up and Shamrock is not amused. They circle and lockup, working to the ropes for the clean break. Lock up again and Shamrock follows with arm drags. Shamrock takes time to pose, the lock up and Shamrock follows with shoulder tackles and a knee bar but Joey makes the ropes. They stall a lot and Joey hits a dropkick. Shamrock is shocked. Joey makes him touch his dick and flips Shamrock. Shamrock fires back with clotheslines, and the ankle lock finishes it. Ken Shamrock defeated Joey Ryan @ 4:50 via submission

– Team Sami celebrates and Daga is there, pissed off that they are fucking around with his jacket. Sami offers him a beer after taking a drink and spitting in it. Swan breaks it up.

Champion Taya vs. Madison Rayne : John E. Bravo is at ringside. Taya attacks and chokes out Rayne in the ropes. She follows with kicks and slams her to the buckles. The basement dropkick follows for 2. She follows with strikes, and then lays in kicks. Taya follows with strikes and kicks, and then rubs her ass in Rayne’s face and the cover gets 2. Taya grounds the action and hits a backbreaker. Rayne finally cuts her off, follows with strikes and works a cravat and knee strikes. Post break and Rayne hits the sliding D for 2. Bravo trips her up and Taya attacks. She follows with strikes, but Rayne locks on the octopus hold until Taya counters out into a side slam. Taya follows with the sitout spinebuster for 2. Rayne fires back, and hits the tornado DDT for 2. They work into counters and Taya cuts her off with a knee strike for 2. Rayne counters into a cradle for 2. The ripcord cutter follows, but Bravo throws in the stuffed dog. Rayne tosses it into the crowd and Taya hits a knee strike and the road to Valhalla for the win. Champion Taya defeated Madison Rayne @ 11:45 via pin

– Jordynne Grace arrives and takes out Bravo as Taya escapes.

– Gama yells at Desi Hit Squad for being losers. Shera has gone to India on a spiritual journey. Gurpinder Singh makes his debut and may replace one of the losers.

– Ace Austin arrives at Alisha’s hotel.

– Rosemary rants about the dark realm & Allie’s death to Suzie. Suzie then meets with Havok, who appears confused.

Bhurpinder Singh vs. Petey Williams : Singh tries to attack but Williams cuts him off and follows with the dropkick in the ropes. The enziguri follows and Williams then connects with a RANA. Singh cuts off the RANA to he floor with an apron bomb. Back in and Singh hits a slam and leg drop for 2. Williams fires back, but Singh hits a back breaker and catatonic for 2. Williams cuts him off with the Russian leg sweep and flatliner. Singh fights back with a powerslam for 2. Singh is then cut off, sharpshooter by Williams and Singh taps. Petey Williams defeated Bhurpinder Singh @ 3:50 via submission

– Singh tries to attack the ref with no legs, Petey makes the save, the ref hits a 619, destroyer by Petey and the ref follows with a top rope 450.

– Ace meets with Alisha in the hotel as she looks to go and get comfortable and gives Ace a blindfold. Ace strips down, puts on the blindfold and places the X-division title over his dick. Eddie arrives, caressing his face and beats the shit out of him, and Alisha follows with kendo stick shots and chases him down the hall. This turns Eddie on so he makes out with Alisha on the hotel hallway floor.

– Johnny Swinger meets with Petey and tries to make him his young boy. Petey refuses and Sami & his crew arrive. They make fun of Swinger and head to the ring.