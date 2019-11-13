Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.12.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Trey vs. Petey Williams vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. Brent Banks : They brawl, bodies fly to the floor and Trey hits a head scissors, Banks fires back and Trey follows with the springboard dive to he pile on the floor. Banks dropkicks Petey and Petey battles back with a head scissors and dropkick. He follows with a RANA to the floor. Mack in and works over Banks & Prince. The RANA follows, and he then hits clotheslines and a suicide dive. Back in and Banks & Prince trade clotheslines, they trade and work into a double down. Prince &Banks follow with dives. Back in and Prince takes Trey up top, follows with strikes and Trey hits a meteora and apron PK. Raju cuts him off and follows with rolling suplexes for 2. Petey cuts him off with the code breaker, Russian leg sweep and flatliner. Raju counters out of the destroyer, but Petey locks on the sharpshooter. Mack breaks it up and follows with the back spinning elbow, Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Banks hits a poison RANA, but Prince cuts him off with a brainbuster for 2. he takes Trey up top and Try fights him off, hits Cheeky nandos and Banks cuts him off and Prince slams him onto Trey. The 450 follows, Mack hits the frog splash, double stomp by Raju, destroyer by Petey and Trey gets the cradle for the win. Trey defeated Petey Williams, Aiden Prince, Rohit Raju, Willie Mack, & Brent Banks @ 9:30 via pin

– Gabby interview Rich Swann about next week’s #1 contender’s match. He’s been around for a long time, and told he could never make it because he’s too small, but he proved them all wrong. He will become world champion and do what many thought was impossible. He already beat Sami and can do it again.

– Gabby interview Elgin about next week’s #1 contender’s match. He will be the one that wins, because he’s great and will prove that when he wins the championship. Sami better cherish that championship while he has it.

Madison Rayne vs. Alexia Nicole : Kiera is at ringside. Rayne shows off her ass and mocks Nicole. They lock up and Nicole grounds her and the running meteora follows for 2. Rayne cuts her off and follows with the blockbuster for 2. Rayne follows with a cravat, knee strikes and sliding clothesline for 2. She chokes out Nicole in the ropes, and Kiera slaps Nicole. Rayne follows with strikes, and Nicole fires back but Rayne cuts her off and covers for 2. She grounds the action, Nicole fires up and hits a neck breaker for the double down. They trade strikes, Nicole follows with John Woooooo and a backstabber. The electric chair follows for 2. Nicole heads up top and Rayne powders. Nicole rolls her back in and Kiera distracts Nicole so Rayne attacks and talks trash until Nicole cradles her for 2. Enziguri by Rayne and cross Rayne finishes it. Madison Rayne defeated Alexia Nicole @ 5:35 via pin

– Johnny Swinger took a dump in Petey’s bag. Turns out that it was Shamrock’s bag.

– RVD & Katie Forbes’ ass are in a hot tub. RVD will be back next week, and Katie’s ass will be with him.

Daga vs. Jake Crist : They lock up and Daga hits a shoulder tackle, they work into counters and end in a standoff. Daga follows with a RANA & superkick as the step up tornillo follows. Back in and Crist cuts him off and dragon screws the leg. Crist follows with a suicide DDT and overhead suplex. Post break and Crist covers for 2. He grounds the action, Daga fires up and they trade chops until Daga cradles him for 2. Crist cuts him off and follows with a modified Muta lock. Daga fights out and Crist then chokes him out in the ropes. He rakes the eyes and Daga counters back, hits clotheslines and follows with a backbreaker and DDT for 2. Crist fires back, hits the DVD and then Daga counters back into a DVD of his own. Daga follows with a German, half and half suplex and covers for 2. Crist counters back with a powerslam to the buckles, and then follows with a flurry of kicks and covers for 2. Crist heads up top and Daga cuts him off, follows him up and they trade until Daga hits the avalanche RANA for 2. The butterfly piledriver finishes it. Daga defeated Jake Crist @ 11:30 via pin

– The North talk about tonight’s match with Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards. They are excited to beat them and earn the respect they deserve.

Tessa Blanchard & Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton : The faces rush the ring and we brawl to begin. They dump Fulton and Swann follows with a Phoenix splash to the floor. Tessa then works over Sami but quickly gets cut off with a brainbuster for 2. Tessa fires back, tags in Swann and he runs wild with clotheslines, dumps Fulton and hits a RANA on Sami. Fulton cuts him off and double teams follow from oVe. He lays the boots to Swann and follows with a chokeslam. He stuns Swann in the ropes and covers for 2. Sami tags in and the slam and elbow drop gets 2. Sami rounds the action, Swann fights to his feet but gets mowed down as Fulton follows with a running splash for 2. Fulton maintains control, hits head butts and chokes him out. The bear hug follows, Swann fights but Fulton hits an overhead toss and tags in Sami. He keeps things grounded, and hits the rebound splash for 2. Sami keeps things grounded, Swann starts to fade, but fires up and Sami rakes at his face. Swann counters out, but Sami follows with knee strikes and Swann rolls for the tag. Tessa runs wild, hits a Samoan drop, DDT on Fulton and a cutter on Sami. The magnum is countered, and double teams follow but Swann makes the save. He dumps Fulton, takes down Sami and follows with the rolling DDT. They take out Fulton on the floor, and the back handspring moonsault gets 2 for Swann. Sami rakes the eyes and gets his bat. The ref takes it but Sami hits a belt shot and pins Swann. oVe defeated Tessa Blanchard & Rich Swann @ 11:05 via pin

– oVe lays out Swann & Tessa with belt shots post match. Cage makes the save and stands tall.

– Cage comments on his future, he’s not done with Sami & oVe. He wants in next week’s #1 contender’s match.

– In the locker room, Swinger admits to shitting in Shamrock’s bag.

– Taya meets with Bravo and the stuffed dog. Jordynne Grace arrives and wants her title shot. Taya blows her off and says she can’t just challenge her this way. Grace says she’ll take any match and Bravo accepts. Grace says she’ll take them both on next week.

– Moose says that he’s the greatest multi-sport athlete, greatest wrestler, MMA fighter, and is playing tennis. He’s with 20-year tennis vet Mikey, and this is Moose’s first time. Moose threatens to break his neck and schools Mikey, who calls him a natural. Mikey was also laid out.