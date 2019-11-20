wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.19.19
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
– We open with highlights from last week.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Filming Big Show/Boss Man Cemetery Sequence, Says It Was Big Show’s Idea
- Mia Yim Details Her Horrific Experience Surviving Domestic Abuse, How Shelton Benjamin Was There For Her
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff, How Difficult Vader Was Backstage
- Bruce Prichard Reflects on Night That Droz Was Paralyzed, Says It Was a ‘Freak Accident’