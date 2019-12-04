Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.03.19

– We open with highlights of Tessa becoming #1 contender.

– Elgin comments on his DQ,

Cage vs, Eddie Edwards : They lock up and work into counters. Cage grounds things, but Edwards powers to his feet and Cage hits a shoulder tackle. He hits another and then a clothesline. Edwards dumps him, follows with kicks and Cage counters the RANA but Edwards hits it anyway on the floor. He follows with chops, back in and Cage hits an enziguri. The dead lift superplex follows for 2. Cage follows with head butts, and then works over Edwards in the corner. He hits a backbreaker and maintains control. He hits another and covers for 2. Uppercuts follow, and the belly to back suplex gets 2. Edwards fights off a suplex, they trade and Edwards hits a suplex. Edwards lays in chops, a RANA and they trade. Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. The tiger driver is countered and Edwards counters the F5, hits a an enziguri but Cage hits a lariat. Elgin arrives and attacks for the no contest. Cage vs, Eddie Edwards went to a no contest @ 8:50

Michael Elgin vs. Cage vs. Eddie Edwards : They all brawl to begin, cage & Elgin are dumped and Edwards hits the suicide dive. Cage follows with a tope, and back in, trades with Elgin. Edwards joins in and a neck breaker follows for 2. Elgin follows with strikes, Edwards lays in chops and Cage hits a superkick. Edwards hits an overhead suplex and then an enziguri, Edwards RANA’s Elgin into Cage, it breaks down and Elgin dropkicks Edwards to the floor, clotheslines to Cage and he heads up top. The cannonball onto both follows. Post break and Elgin is working over Cage. They work up top and Edwards joins in and jot a blue thunder bomb. Enziguri to Cage, and turbo backpack follows. He locks on the half crab. Elgin breaks it up, it breaks down and Cage takes control. Elgin& Cage trade, dragon suplex by Elgin, clotheslines follow and Elgin hits a pop up powerslam on Edwards. The DDT to cage follows. He does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Cage counters the powerbomb with the Alabama slam, Boston knee party by Edwards and the tiger driver follows for 2. Elgin cuts him off, trades with Cage and Edwards joins in and Elgin hits a tornado DDT. Lariat by Cage and he takes Elgin up top, follows him up and Elgin crotches him. Edwards hits a Boston knee party and cradles Elgin for 2. They trade, German by Edwards but Elgin pops up and hits a lariat. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb follow for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Cage & Eddie Edwards @ 15:15 via pin

– The Rascalz are in the tree house as Trey is upset about Ace talking about his mom last week. She arrives as Wentz & Dez perk up. Trey says she doesn’t need to be at ringside tonight. It’s work and moms don’t come to work. She asks if she’s a distraction or an embarrassment. Trey says she can come to ringside tonight and she says he’ll make meat loaf for tonight.

– Moose talks about coming up shot last week. It’s ok, even the greats lose at times and still become legends. He heads to the cages to play some basketball. They guys are afraid of being beat up. Moose makes his shot, and kicks their asses and hung one of them in the hoop.