Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.10.19

RVD vs. Rhino : Tommy Dreamer is the special referee; Katie Forbes is out with RVD. They brawl at the bell, Rhino hits a clothesline and they brawl to the floor. Rhino slams him off the apron and looks for weapons as RVD attacks. Rhino rakes the eyes and attacks with a chair. Rhino misses a clothesline and hits the post as RVD hits a cannonball dive. He follows with kicks, and back in. RVD hits a spin kick and the leg drop gets 2. Rhino fires back, chokes out RVD with a mop and then slams him onto a chair, but the head butt misses as Rhino eats the chair. Rhino just keeps control, and chokes out RVD with the chair. He lays it on RVD but RVD crotches him with it. RVD hits kicks, and the chair assisted dropkick. Rhino counters the monkey flip into a powerbomb on the chair for 2. He gets a table, sides it in and RVD hits a sliding dropkick. The slingshot leg drop follows. RVD gets a trashcan, wedges it in the corner and sets up the table. Rhino attacks, hits a clothesline, and props the table in the corner. RVD fires back with kicks, and the split legged moonsault misses. Rhino gores him through the table and covers for 2 as Forbes pulls out Dreamer and Rhino grabs her, RVD attacks, but Rhino hits a belly to belly. Rhino misses the gore, eats the trashcan and RVD hit s the frog splash for the win. RVD defeated Rhino @ 11:05 via pin

– Post match, RVD lays out Dreamer.

– Sami & oVe cut a promo and want you to get the show trending. His boys will win the tag team open, and get their gold back. Tonight. Fulton will destroy Tessa and he will defeat Shamrock in a dream match. He respects Shamrock, but he’s old and can’t hang with him.