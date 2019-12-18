Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.17.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week.

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood : They lockup and Tenille scores the takedown. Grace escapes, they work into counters but powers out and after standing switches, Tenille follows with elbows and then works the arm. Grace escapes and hits a shoulder tackle and a suplex follows for 2. Tenille battles back with the Russian leg sweep and covers for 2. She follows with kicks, but Grace whips her to he buckles. She follows with uppercuts, but Tenille gets the tarantula. They work into counters, inverted DDT by Tenille and that gets 2. Grace counters the spotlight kick into a cradle for 2. Spinebuster by Grace and that gets 2. The lariat follows for 2. Grace misses the double knees, taste of Tenille follows and the butterfly suplex gets 2. Grace fires back, dropkick by Tenille and Grace counter s into a cradle for the win. Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood @ 7:50 via pin

– Post match, Taya attacks Grace until Tenille makes the save and Grace suplexes Taya who powders.

– Rhino runs into Moose, and Moose mocks him for losing to RVD. Rhino gores him and stands tall.

– The North meets with Willie Mack. They don’t want to kick his ass, and remind him that he’s injured. Page says he gets it, they both have best friends, and tells Mack to let Swann go and be a star on his own. Swann arrives and tells them to bounce.

TJP vs. Daga : Bahh is at ringside. They shake hands and lockup as they work to the mat. They work into counters, dropkick by TJP and Daga counters back and grounds the action. They work into counters as TJP takes him down with the head scissors. Daga escapes, more counters follow and TJP cradles him for 2 and they end in a standoff. Post break and TJP follows with uppercuts. Daga fires back but TJP hits ahead scissors. The wrecking ball dropkick connects and backing, TJP hits the senton atomico for 2. He grounds things, and works the Pentagon arm snap spot. He focuses on the arm, lays in uppercuts and Daga counters with a head scissors, enziguri and runs down the ramp into a sunset flip and rolls into a double stomp for 2. The sliding kick and senton gets 2. TJP counters back and the eats a superkick and they work into a double down. They trade, rolling arm bar by TJP and Daga counters and gets an abdominal stretch. TJP escapes, follows with the octopus hold and Daga counters into a half crab. TJP cradles him for 2. Daga catches him with a superkick for 2. He heads up top, TJP pops up with him, gets dumped and pops back up and they battle up top. TJP finally hits the superplex, and rolls into the detonation kick for 2. The heel hook follows, transitions to the Regal stretch and Daga taps. TJP defeated Daga @ 16:30 via submission

– Desi Hit Squad arrives, attacks Bahh & TJP until Daga makes the save. Shersa arrives and lays him out.

– RVD makes out with Katie and wishes cage good luck at hard to Kill. RVD says he’ll be fine since he can counter his own moves.