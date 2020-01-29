Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 1.28.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Josh Alexander : Page is at ringside. Josh shoves him down, follows with a spinebuster and Vikingo quickly fires back with a spin kick. The missile dropkick connects and misses a suicide dive, rolls through and Josh levels him with a lariat. Back in and Josh covers for 2. He follows with strikes, uppercuts and grounds him. Vikingo fights back with a ropewalk arm drag, into an arm bar but Josh powerbombs his way out. The delayed suplex follows for 2. He lays the boots to Vikingo, chokes him out and they trade slaps, Vikingo hits an enziguri and springboard dropkick. He follows with a tope and Vikingo follows with a double jump moonsault from the crowd to wipe out Josh. Vikingo wipes out Page, back in and Vikingo up top, Josh cuts him off until Vikingo delivers kicks, a dropkick and strikes. The double knees in the corner connect and Vikingo heads up top and the 450 follows for 2. Josh counters a RANA into a powerbomb for 2. He follows with clubbing strikes, takes him up top and Vikingo counters into an avalanche RANA. The cradle follows for 2. They trade near falls, RANA by Vikingo and that’s it. Hijo del Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander @ 9:50 via pin

– Taya rants about Jordynne Grace and banishes Gaby away.

– Moose cuts a promo about not making excuses. But he only lost last week due to Rhino, but he will prove himself tonight, and when he beats Taurus he’s coming for Rhino.