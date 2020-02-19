Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka's Impact Wrestling Review 2.18.20

TJP vs. Josh Alexander : Page & Bahh are at ringside. They lockup and work into counters as TJP grounds things. Josh fights back and takes control, but TJP kips up and makes the ropes. TJP follows with a head scissors, dropkick and RANA. Josh levels him with a big boot, and grounds him with elbow strikes. He follows with body shots, but TJP counters into an octopus hold, and cradles him for 2. Josh cuts him off with a back elbow, follows with grounded knee strikes and keeps TJP grounded. TJP fights to his feet, fires back and counters into the octopus until Josh hits a backbreaker for 2. He follows with a knee drop, strikes and chops. The running elbow connects, they work up top and TJP counters into a cradle for 2. Josh follows with chops, takes TJP up top and TJP counters into the rolling arm bar. Josh fights and TJP pulls him center ring and then dumps Josh. The plancha follows and back in, TJP hits a dropkick, wrecking ball dropkick and heads up top. The senton misses, backbreaker by Josh and the sleeper follows, he swings him around and TJP counters for a knee bar but then follows with a Saito suplex. Josh cuts him off and follows with a three seconds around the world for 2. He follows with strikes, kicks and TJP fires back as they trade. Spin kick by TJP and Josh cuts him off with a German. TJP rolls into the arm bar, but Josh powers up and hits a backbreaker and covers for 2. He takes TJP up top, follows him up and TJP counters into a rough looking superplex and octopus hold. He transitions to the knee bar and Josh makes the ropes. Josh fires back, but TJP hits kicks and Josh counters the detonation kick and TJP pulls off the buckle pad to escape. He counters the sleeper into a cradle and wins. TJP defeated Josh Alexander @ 14:50 via pin

Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger : Swinger wants a handshake, tries to attack and Mack cuts him off with atomic drops. Swinger begs off, complains to the ref and they lockup, Swinger follows with strikes until Mack fires back and hits a dropkick. Swinger stuns him off the ropes, follows with grounded strike and covers for 2. He head butts Mack in the balls, chokes him out and grounds things. Swinger to the ropes and Mack cuts him off with strikes, clotheslines and the slam. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault follows. Mack hits the frog splash and wins. Willie Mack defeated Johnny Swinger @ 4:20 via pin

Madison Rayne vs. Mazzerati : Rayne immediately mocks Mazzerati and attacks. Mazzerati cradles her for 2 and the small package gets 2. Mazzerati hits a dropkick, Rayne cuts her off and follows with knee strikes. The northern lights follows for 2. She follows with a cravat, knee strikes and covers for 2. Mazzerati fires back, but Rayne hits the ripcord cutter for 2. Mazzerati fires back, lays in kicks and heads up top until Rayne cuts her off and cross Rayne finishes it. Madison Rayne defeated Mazzerati @ 3:15 via pin

– Grace talks with Gaby about her title win, it was the most important moment of her career and she beat Taya to do it. She will be fighting champion, and won’t run from anyone. Bravo arrives and praises Taya. He airs a special video package for her.

– Taya runs down Bravo in the dressing room and he runs away claiming she loved the video. Taya says she will get that title.