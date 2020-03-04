Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.03.20

Non-Title Match: Champions the North vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh : Bahh took early control on the champions. He and TJP ran wild and picked up near falls. They worked quick tags and double teams on Josh, isolating him until the champions cut him off with double teams. That allowed them to take control. grounding the action and continuing with double teams with the hand off delayed suplex. Every time TJP fires up, the North quickly cuts him off to maintain control. TJP finally escapes, using his speed advantage and tags in Bahh. The big man runs wild on Josh, he Bahhs up and follows with the pop up powerbomb for 2. TJP back in and Page takes him out as the North follows with the double iconoclasm and double crucifix for 2. The finish saw Bahh save TJP, taking out page and allowing TJP to run wild as it breaks down and v cradles Josh for the win. TJP & Fallah Bahh defeated Champions the North @ 9:15 via pin

– Tessa comment on tonight’s match with Taya. Taya beat her last year, but Tessa is the world champion and much different now. Eddie Edwards arrives, he respects Tessa and says if she wins tonight. he’s next when he beats Elgin to win the best of five series. Tessa is game.