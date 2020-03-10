Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.10.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

Rhino vs. Madman Fulton : Jake & Dave are at ringside… and are quickly tossed to the back. They brawl, Rhino takes him to the floor and gets posted. That allows Fulton to take control and pummel him with kicks and hit a splash for 2. Fulton just mauls him in the ropes, a corner spear follows and Fulton then chokes him out. It’s all Fulton as he controls with ease, choking out Rhino again. Rhino fires back, and is cut off right away. This is really moving long at a lethargic pace, as Fulton controls and keeps Rhino grounded. Fulton misses the head butt off the ropes, and then misses a charge in the corner. Rhino take control with strikes and chops, clotheslines follow and the gore is countered and Fulton gets the big boot for 2. Fulton heads up top, misses the clothesline and the Gore finishes it. Rhino defeated Madman Fulton @ 8:10 via pin

– Post match, oVe attacks until Sabu makes the save.

– We get a Chris Bey video, he debuts next week.

– Tessa comments on what’s next for her as champion. She’s happy to be champion, and knows she has a target on her back, and will be paying attention to Edwards vs. Elgin. She wants the winner at Rebellion.

– Due to he recent hacking of the show, security is guarding the production truck.

The Rascalz vs. The Desi Hit Squad : Raju & Dez begin, locking up and working to the ropes. They work into counters, Raju takes him down but Dez cuts him off with a moonsault press for 2. Wentz in and takes control, picking up a near fall. Raju makes his own comeback on both, Shera tags in and dominates Dez with chops and strikes. Double teams follow and Raju covers for 2. Dez manages to get the tag, Wentz takes control and covers Raju for 2. Shera cuts them off, the DHS work double teams and cover for 2 after Shera was initially confused. Dez fights back, Wentz in and they double team Shera. The swanton and final flash finishes it. The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 5:55 via pin

– RVD & Katie complain about the twitter trolls, the Deaners say she looks nice and Joey interrupts and says that they are objectifying her. This sets up a tag match for next week.

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package. She looks great… and then the bell rings.

– Madison Rayne introduces Grace’s challenger.

Open Challenge: Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan : Madison Rayne is at ringside. They go power vs. power to begin, with Grace taking early control and press slamming Evans. Evans stuns Grace’s arm of the ropes and that allows her to take control. She targets the arm, working an arm bar, but Grace quickly escapes, runs wild and the Vader bomb gets 2. Evans battles back, picking up a near fall. She heads up top and Grace cuts that off, and follows with a muscle buster for 2. They trade until Evans hits a Finlay roll and frogs splash for 2. Grace quickly counters back ands the Grace driver finishes it. Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lacey Ryan @ 7:10 via pin

– TJP & Bahh talk about their upcoming tag title match and they can be the first Phillipno tag team champions. TJP says they got this.

– Chris Sabin arrives and says he loves Impact and will be the special referee at the TNA special in April. Moose says he’s not needed, and that he will win the championship in the King of the Mountain match. Moose doesn’t understand the rules so Sabin has to break them down for him. Moose calls the match stupid.

– We get an Elgin vs. Edwards highlight video package.

– Taya is at a bar, crying to a random dude who runs away. Rosemary just happens to be there and rants about her life sucking as well. Rosemary says since Taya lost everything as well, they are free to do anything and should celebrate.

Willie Mack & Ace Austin vs. Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno : The ref takes knux from Swinger and here we go. Swinger accidentally hits Disco, Disco tags in and Mack takes control, working over both. They cut off Mack, Disco uses his roll of quarters and double teams follow. Disco continues to cheat, and more double teams follow for 2. Swinger works the heat, grounding Mack and picking up near falls. Disco takes control until Ace Austin arrives and wants to tag with Mack. Mack stuns Disco, tags in Ace and Ace runs wild on Disco. Mack joins in, it breaks down and the Samoan drop, standing moonsault combo follows as Ace hits the fold. Mack finishes it with the frog splash. Willie Mack & Ace Austin defeated Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno @ 7:40 via pin

– Havok is backstage and Su attacks her. They chair fight, Havok chokes her out with the noose, but Su fights her off until Havok chokes her, but Su fights her off into the coffin.