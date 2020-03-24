Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.24.20

Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey vs. Acey Romero vs. Daga vs. Rohit Raju vs. Jake Crist vs. Cousin Jake vs. Trey : They al brawl at the bell and start pairing off. Romero takes early control, until Trey & Bey take him out and they work into a fun stretch of counters and end in a standoff. Bey refuses the handshake, attacks and works over Raju until Raju cuts him off and Cousin Jake attacks and take control over Raju. The powerbomb follows until Crist breaks that up and unloads with a flurry of kicks. Mack quickly cuts him off and follows with a tope, Daga &Trey work into some back and forth as Bey gets involved, and powerbombed until Raju makes the save. Daga cuts him off and Romero is back, slams Daga down and heads up top. Cousin Jake cuts him off and we get the old tower of doom spot. Daga follows with the splash but Raju stops that. He takes out Daga and Bey cuts him off. It breaks down, DVD by Crist and Trey sharpshooters him and then suplexes Bey at the same time as Raju flies in and makes the save. Cousin Jake follows with a Smaoan driver and Mack cuts him off until Daga makes the save. Northern lights to Mack and Trey dumps Daga, the suicide dive follows and Bey & Raju follow with dives, Cousin Jake hits a big dog tope and Crist superkicks Romero and then gets pounced to the floor. Romero follows with a suicide dive. Cousin Jake then takes over, frog splash by Mack and he wins. Willie Mack won @ 10:55 via pin

– Dave rallies Fulton backstage and Jake interrupts and says they need to win tonight and get Sami back. he claims Sami is testing them and Dave disagrees, but they agree to get back on track.

Moose vs. Chase Stevens : Moose attacks rights away but Chase Stevens counters the spear and battles back with a German. The axe kick follows and that gets 2. The powerslam then follows for 2.Moose stuns Chase Stevens off the rope and the spear finishes it. Moose defeated Chase Stevens @ 1:35 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Moose beats him down post match and Scott D’Amore arrive to stop him. he tells him to turn around and Suicide attacks to make the save and stands tall.

– Rosemary is still hanging out with Taya and her friends in a bar. Rosemary tells her story, some random dude interrupts and upsets her and we se it’s Raven. He tells her that two years is nothing and that It gets better the longer it goes on as he talks about Dreamer. They’ll be in wheelchairs together torturing each other. Rosemary disappears.

– Ace Austin & Reno Scum congratulate Willie on his win and upcoming title shot. Mack isn’t buying it and will take the title from Ace. Johnny winger arrives and is upset that their team is done. He will beat Mack when he wins the title and get more rizzats.

The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum : Scum attacks at the bell and run wild with double teams and pick up a near fall on Dez. They continue with double teams, and isolate Dez in their corner. They dump Wentz and ground Dez. Dez fires up with a flurry and tags in Wentz. Wentz runs wild, following with kicks and knee strikes for a near fall. Dez back in and they double team Luster and pick up a near fall. They head up top and dam dumps Wentz, Dez keeps fighting and is then cutoff with the death stomp as Adam covers for the win. Reno Scum defeated The Rascalz @ 4:35 via pin

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package, she may return eventually.

– From Sacrifice 2008, we get the Impact Plus moment of the week, LAX vs. Team 3D.

– We get a paid for by #CancelCulture video package, setting up Ryan vs. Cody Deaner for next week. The Deaners respond and don’t understand the cancel thing, They make jokes and Cody realizes he needs to win next week.