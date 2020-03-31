Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.31.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

– Madison Rayne is with Josh on commentary.

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander : They lockup and work to the ropes. Edwards follows with chops, Josh fires back and takes control with strikes. Edwards picks up the pace, follows with an overhead belly to belly, and delivers more chops. Josh fires back, but Edwards dumps him and they brawl on the floor. Page distracts Edwards and that allows Josh to fire back and takes control, grounding things. Josh starts to pick up near falls, chokes out Edwards and then lays into him with chops. Edwards fires up, they trade, but Edwards then starts hitting clotheslines and chops. The suicide dive follows and back in, the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Josh counters the tiger driver, and follows with three seconds around the world for 2. They trade, lighting each other up with chops as Edwards takes control. The lariat and Tiger driver follows for 2. Page distracts Edwards, and Josh cradles him for the win. Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards @ 9:25 via pin

– Post match, the North attacks, but Tessa makes the save.

– The North gloat about the win over Eddie and now are upset at Tessa. Page challenges Tessa to a match tonight.

Kylie Ray vs. Casandra Golden : Ray has officially signed with Impact, another strong signing along with Bey. Golden attacks at the bell, and starts tossing Ray around. Ray quickly battles back, delivering strikes and firing up. The cradle gets 2. Ray continues to attack and the Kylie special gets 2. The cannonball follows and that gets 2. Golden counters the superkick but Ray locks on the STF and Golden is done. Kylie Ray defeated Casandra Golden @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Kylie Ray gets interviewed and is really excited to be in Impact and announces her own signing.

-We flashback to the famous Steiner math promo.

– Moose arrives and runs down everyone who wrestled in TNA. Kid Kash arrives and says he’s impressed with Moose. But he is here to defend TNA and says Moose couldn’t have hung in TNA. Moose challenges him to a match.

Moose vs. Kid Kash : Moose charges and Kash cuts him off with kicks and a head scissors. The slingshot RANA follows, and back in, Kash continues to attack with kicks. Moose cuts him off with the spear for the win. Moose defeated Kid Kash @ 1:05 via pin [NR]

– Jimmy Jacobs introduces Acey Romero & Larry D as XXXL, the new tag team. TJP & Bahh arrive and Bahh has some food with him. TJP welcomes them and gives them the food, and tells them to get behind them in line for a tag title shot.

– We get an interview with Rich Swann to get a medical update on how he’s doing. Swann says that he wishes he was there, but recovery is going rough, it’s hard. He’s not all there. On Willie getting an X-Division title shot, he thinks he can win but needs to watch his back, Ace Austin interrupts and takes over the interview. Ace says Mack can’t beat him because he always held he and Swann down, and says if Mack was his friend, he’d be with Swann helping him recover, and not moving on. Swann tells him to shut up and says Mack can’t bring a one legged man to an ass kicking contest, so he has his sights set on Austin. Austin sent Reno Scum to visit Swann and we hear them attack.

– Mack is held back from killing Austin backstage.

– Sami Callihan arrives and has new theme music. I see you Atlanta, I see everything. I’m not going to freak out, I got my mind straight and did soul searching, Why did I attack Shamrock with a fire ball? The issues are with the wrestling business. In other companies, when a legend comes in they just push down all the other hard-working talent down to the bottom but that shit doesn’t happen in IMPACT Wrestling. You have to earn your spot and Shamrock will have to go through him to do that. He puts over Shamrock and that offends him, because people thing ken is the world’s most dangerous man. He’s the real world’s most dangerous man. Tommy Dreamer arrives and says that Sami tried to end a man’s career by blinding him. Sami mocks Tommy for being offended and says if Tommy wanted the rub, he could have asked, because he always tries to steal someone’s thunder to be relevant again. Tommy says in his day, vets helped the youngsters, like Dusty, Funk, & Foley. Sami held up this company but he will fight for the locker room. Sami attacks, Tommy fires back and wants a fight.