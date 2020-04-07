wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.07.20
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
More Trending Stories
- Jm Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans
- Hulk Hogan Suggests Coronavirus Is Act of God, Says ‘Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine’
- Ric Flair Reveals What He Texted Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon After Boneyard Match, Says He Can Do Cinematic Style Match