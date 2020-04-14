Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.14.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

Johnny Swinger vs. Mike Jackson : Action Mike Jackson is a 70-year old journeyman, popular in the Georgia scene, and can still go. Swinger attacks, Jackson counters back and cradles him for 2. He follows with a head scissors and suicide dive. Back in and Jackson controls, covering for 2. He follows with divorce court and then goes really old school, all the way around the ring. Swinger finally cuts him off, hits a suplex and covers for 2. Swinger follows with back rakes, eye rakes and a back elbow for 2. Jackson counters back, fires up and follows with a neck breaker. THE STARPS ARE DOWN and Jackson follows with strikes in the corner. Swinger then cradles him with the ropes to steal the win. Johnny Swinger defeated M. Jackson @ 5:20 via pin

– Ace Austin runs down Willie Mack ahead of their title match. Trey arrives and says Ace is the biggest scum bag in all of Impact, they brawl.

The Rascalz vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. TJP & Bahh : Bahh in boots is still weird. Adam and Romero begin with Romero controlling with his size and power. Larry tags in and double teams follow for 2. Adam cuts him off, Wentz in and Adam cuts him off. Scum works double teams, taking control. Post break and Scum continue to control. Wentz fires back, gets cut off and Scum works quick tags as Luster follows with slams. Pity city follows, Wentz fires back but is cut off with double teams. Wentz counters, hits the knee strike and tags n Dez. Dez runs wild and Wentz joins in for double teams and that gets 2. TJP tags in and he gets to run wild, Wentz cuts him off, Bahh in and it breaks down into the big move buffet. XXXL takes control, following with suicide dives and back in, TJP and Bahh cut of Scum, and the Samoan drop and frog splash finishes it. TJP & Fallah Bahh defeated The Rascalz, XXXL, & Reno Scum @ 11:10 via pin

– Rohit & Gama argue backstage.

-We get a #Cancelculture video package, running down the Deaners. Ryan yells at the production crew about showing he video and demands they play the footage he gave them. It’s RVD & Katie in a hot tub, they are home and staying safe. They run down the Deaners, the fans, and make out.

Rohit Raju vs. Hernandez : Gama is at ringside. Raju attacks at the bell, Hernandez cuts him off and rocks hi like a baby until Raju counters back, but is cut off with a pounce. The border toss finishes it. Hernandez defeated Rohit Raju @ 1:15 via pin [NR]

– We get a Madison Rayne talk show, Swinger co –hosts and Kylie Ray is a guest. Kylie is Kylie, super happy and positive, but Rayne tries to get her to say bad things about Kiera, who she faces at Rebellion. Kiera arrives and promises to humiliate Kylie. Kylie gets angry and calls Kiera “not very nice.”