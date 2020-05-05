Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Rebellion 2020 (Pt. II) Review

– We open with highlights from the two-night Rebellion event.

– Sami Callihan kicks off the show. I see you AXS TV and Twitch, I see everything. The world sits at home, and the draw will brighten your day. He had the fight of his life with Shamrock but he’s still standing and it will take more to keep him down. He stood toe to toe with Shamrock, the ref stopped it and well, he doesn’t need help, which is why he did what he did to oVe. He wants Shamrock right now. Shamrock arrives and tells him to calm down. Shamrock says Sami is brave for a gut that got beaten down, but, he’s fought a lot of tough guys, KO’d them, submitted them, but Sami didn’t tap. You’re a tough SOB and reminds him he tapped Big Show, Bas Rutten, and the Rock. He thinks they have two choices, they either go back outside and finish it… or, they can go after the world title like they both want. Shake my hand and put it behind us. Elgin arrives and says that he heard them mention the world title. That’s his, he’s the rightful champion. Sami mocks him and Elgin says that the fans love him and think he’s great. He doesn’t need tricks, toys, or gimmicks to be exciting, No one can do what he can do, but Sami can’t fit in his boots. He’s the #1 contender, and tells Shamrock to shut up. He would have won the title had Tessa showed up, and the line starts behind him. Sami calls him a joke, Elgin attacks both and they fight back as Elgin powders. Sami disappears as Shamrock is left alone.

– Chris Bey says he’s the top contender for the X-Division title, and he doesn’t wait for anything and wants a title shot tonight. He will be the first finess-division champion.

– Willie Mack comments and says he partied with Swann. He talks about Bey and says he finessed his way into a foot up his ass.

oVe (Jake Crist & Mad Man Fulton) vs. XXXL : Dave is at ringside. Larry D and Fulton begin. They lockup and separate. Lockup again and they circle, Larry D looks to take control and trade tackles as Fulton takes him down. He follows with strikes, but Larry D hits a tackle and Romero tags in and hits the running senton for 2. Jake tags in and gets tossed around with ease. Double teams follow as Larry D covers for 2. He delivers strikes, and a back elbow for 2. Larry D then hits the leg drop for 2. He grounds things, Jake counters out and is quickly cut off and Larry D covers for 2. Romero tags in and Dave pulls Jake to the floor. Post break and Jake is in control AS Fulton tags in. He chokes out Romero, Dave joins in and Fulton tries to take Romero up top, and hits the Finlay roll for nothing as Larry D distracts the ref. Fulton follows with head butts, works him over in the ropes and follows with the big boot. Romero fires back, Jake tags in and follows with strikes. Fulton back in and Romero fires back, rocks Fulton and hits a backdrop. The spinebuster follows and Larry D & Jake tag in. Larry D runs wild and hits the running splash for 2. Jake fires back with a flurry of kicks, gets dumped and Larry D hits a suicide dive. Back in and Larry D head up top, Fulton cuts him off and the doomsday neck breaker follows but Romero makes the save. It breaks down, Dave gets involved, taken out and Larry D KOs Jake to win. XXXL defeated oVe @ 13:00 via pin

– The moment of the week is Foley vs. Angle from Victory Road 2009.

– Time for Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne & Johnny Swinger. Havok is her guest, is asked about her loss at Rebellion and Havok is not happy. Havok says threatens to kill her and Rayne then asks about Neveah. Havok doesn’t know why she’s here, but Rayne has another friend from her past here and brings in Kimber Lee. Lee says she’s ready to take her place at the top. Havok says she knows who she is and leaves.

– We get a Cody Deaner in quarantine video. He’s on the road in his camper. He gets caught stealing water and is talking with action figures. But he’s fine in isolation, still selling merch.

Suicide vs. Johnny Swinger : Swinger talks trash and attacks. He follows with strikes, back rakes and the eyes with no effect/ “Whoa, whoa, whoa, easy Spidy.” Suicide attacks, dumps him and hits the house show dive, and back in, Swinger crotches him on the ropes. He then chokes out Suicide, grounding things. The back suplex follows and that gets 2. Swinger misses the head butt, Suicide battles back and delivers shoteis. Swinger cheap shots him but eats a code breaker. The swanton finishes it. Suicide defeated Johnny Swinger @ 3:45 via pin

– Ace Austin comments on tonight’s Bey vs. Mack match. He’s not pleased, and questions who Bey’s ever beaten. He puts himself over and his Impact run. Tonight’s title match is a triple threat now, and he will win back his championship.