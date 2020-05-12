Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Review 5.12.20

– We get our opening video, wonderfully hijacked by Moose; it was beautiful.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Hernandez : Dave & Jake are at ringside. Fulton overpowers Hernandez to begin, they work to the ropes and Fulton follows with a tackle. Hernandez counters back, hits a head butt and follows with clotheslines, but Futon won’t go down and after counters, Fulton delivers strikes. Hernandez hits a tackle, follows with chops and Fulton stops that and hits the dead lift suplex, rolls and hits another. The standing slash gets 2. He chokes out Hernandez, maintaining control and covering for 2. Fulton grounds things, Hernandez fights to his feet and gets slammed back down. Fulton follows with strikes, Dave joins in for double teams and Hernandez is down on the floor. Back in and Fulton covers for 2. The side slam follows by Fulton but he misses the flying head butt. Hernandez hits the slingshot shoulder tackle, clotheslines and a running senton. The spinebuster follows for 2 as Dave puts Fulton’s leg on the ropes. Hernandez looks for the dive, but he’s cut off and distracted. He beats down Jake & Dave, tosses Jake into Fulton and covers for 2. Fulton fires back, but Hernandez heads up top and Fulton follows him up. Hernandez knocks him to the mat and the splash follows for the win. Hernandez defeated Mad Man Fulton @ 9:00 via pin

– Elgin cuts a promo, claiming he will become the #1 contender and then go onto win the Impact World Title.

– oVe argues as Crazzy Steve walks through, being crazzy, and mocking oVe for being over. Jake says Dave will kick Steve’s ass next week. Joseph P Ryan then appears and says using the word crazy is offensive to crazy people.

Kylie Rae vs. Tasha Steelz : Kylie is very nice but Tasha wants no part of this as the work into counters and Kylie takes control of the arm. Tasha counters back, Kylie takes control with heed scissors until Tasha escapes. Lockup and Kylie grounds things again. Tasha counters but Kylie escapes and frustrates Tasha. Kylie follows with tackles, arm drags and a dropkick. Tasha cuts her off and mocks Kylie as she lays the boots to her. She follows with clotheslines, covering for 2. Tasha grounds things, Kylie fights to her feet and slams Tasha to the buckle and again. One more time to escape. She follows with kicks and then clotheslines. Kylie follows with strikes, and the Kylie special for 2. The STF follows, but Tasha fights and makes the ropes. she fires back, follows with an enziguri and high cross for 2. Kylie counters back and the STF finishes it. Kylie Rae defeated Tasha Steelz @ 7:00 via submission

– Raju cuts a promo about the #1 contender’s tournament, he wants opportunities, t-shirts and will no longer be a joke; it all changes tonight.

– Kylie meets with Suzie and they are buddies.

Havok vs. Kimber Lee : Havok charges, Kimber follows with strikes and get cut off. Havok tosses her around, controlling with ease until she misses a charge. Havok stops that, delivers strikes until Kimber hits an enziguri, but Havok counters the RANA into a powerbomb for 2. Kimber fires back with kicks, chokes out Havok in the ropes and has control. Post break and Kimber controls with strikes, more choking until Havok fires back. Kimber counter into a tarantula, takes out the knee as Neveah watches on. Kimber follows with the swanton and that gets 2. Kimber heads back to the ropes, but Havok catches the high cross and the catatonic follows for 2. Havok sees Neveah, but Kimber hits Havok with knux and pins her. Kimber lee defeated Havok @ 5:20 via pin

– We get a Kiera Hogan video package.

– Locker room talk time with Madison Rayne & Johnny Swinger hosting Ken Shamrock. Shamrock tells Swinger to go away and get him some water. Shamrock says Moose was good competition as well as Sami, but not Joey Ryan. But Sami will get himself hurt with his actions. Shamrock is focused on the world title, Elgin arrives and lays out Shamrock. He then lays a chair on his face and conchairtos him.

– Sami promos on Big Mike, claiming he’s been trying to ride his coattails. But Big Mike always fails, he beat him to the championship and next week they face off in tournament action.