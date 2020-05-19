Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey all, welcome to tonight’s Impact Wrestling coverage. We’re still sorting out live coverage right now, so bear with us as we do so. This is a tough time for us at 411, as you all very probably know. No one will ever be able to fill Larry’s shoes; as I said in my tribute piece, the best we can do is slip them on and shuffle enough that they keep moving.

Love you Larry.

Quick note: I haven’t done star ratings for a long, long-ass time. Be gentle.

* We start off with the opening video hyping the Impact World Title #1 contender’s tournament and recapping last week’s win by Trey, as well as Michael Elgin’s attack on Ken Shamrock and Moose’s TNA World Title defense against Suicide.

And now…TITLE SEQUENCE!

#1 Contender’s Tournament Match:

Ace Austin vs. Rhino

Austin is in the tournament after Shamrock was removed due to Elgin’s attack last week. They two lock up, Rhino powers Austin to the ground. Some back and forth chain wrestling follows, Austin gets to the ropes to break it then goes outside for a breather. Back in for more chain wrestling, Rhino flips Austin to the ground. Off the ropes and Austin tries a hip toss that just ain’t happening; Rhino hits a chop and tosses Austin into the ropes. Austin powders to the outside. Back in after some jawing and Austin with shots to the face, gets Rhino into the corner but Rhino takes back control and hits a chop, a punch and then a hip toss out of the corner. He sets up for the Gore but Austin literally jumps to the ringside floor. Rhino goes outside and punishes Austin with a chop, then a suplex onto the ringside mat. Rhino slams Austin headfirst into the guardrail and gets a chair out from under the ring, but the ref convinces him not to use it. That allows Austin some recovery time and he gets a couple shots in. Kick to Rhino’s head, Austin gets on the apron and acrobatically dodges a punch, the takes Rhino down with another kick. Austin argues with the ref and then goes to the outside, Rhino sends Austin over the guardrail but Austin lands on his feet and kicks Rhino to the chest and pushes him face-first into the steel post. The ref checks on Rhino but Austin yells at him to count Rhino out. Rhino is up at 9, slides into the ring and Austin pounces on him with punches. He gets Rhino up, Rhino fires back with a couple of punches and sends him into the turnbuckle but Austin goes horizontal to dodge it and takes Rhino down with a slingshot spinning kick. Pin attempt gets two. He tries to wear Rhino down with a resthold, Rhino powers out but gets sent into the corner. Some ducked moves before a double clothesline takes both down. Rhino up at eight, Austin up right after and runs right into some punches. Rhino sends Austin into the ropes and knocks him down, shoots him into the turnbuckle and hits a mini-Gore in the corner. Austin gets a kick, ducks a clotheslines and boots Rhino down for another two-count. Austin to the outside, goes up top but Rhino is up too quickly and decks him a couple of times. Rhino back up, superplex off the top and he hits a cover for two. Ace hits a kick to the midsection, Austin grabs a chair but the ref stops him and Rhino kicks him in the gut. Now Rhino has the chair, he’s hyped to use it, the ref stops the chair shot and while he’s tossing the chair out of the ring Austin hits Rhino with an international object and hits the Fold for the three-count.

Winner: Ace Austin (10:44)

Rating: ** 1/4

* Earlier today, Josh Matthews interviews Moose about his TNA World Title which Josh calls a “very heavy prop.” He asks when it’s going to end, and Moose says it’ll only end when someone beats him for the title. He says he’s the real World Champion and when Matthews points out that the matches aren’t actually championship matches, Moose stops him and says he feels like Josh is trying to insult him. The ref held the title up, it was announced as a title match, so it’s a title match. Matthews points out that Suicide had him beat and if the ref hadn’t gone down, Suicide would be champion. Moose talks about “ifs” and if Suicide had won, he’d be the champion but he’s not so Moose is still the real World Champion. Matthews asks if Moose is open to a rematch, and Moose says he’s a fighting champion. He says he’ll give Suicide another title shot tonight and ends the interview so he doesn’t get fined for attacking Mathews.

* Backstage, Kiera talks to Tasha and says she was impressed with Tasha’s match with Kylie Ray. She tries to be a mentor to Tasha and says she was naive when she first arrived, and says if any of the Knockouts try to get cute with Tasha, she’ll have her back. She says she wants to help carry Tasha to the top. Tasha is down for the alliance.

* Josh and Madison run down the rest of the card for tonight.

Dave Crist (w/oVe) vs. Crazzy Steve

Josh asks Madison if she’s happy to see Steve back, and her “…sure” response is great. Dave tries to attack to start and takes a drop toe-hold for his trouble. Clotheslines in the corner by Steve and an uppercut, then a cannonball in the corner. Crist to the outside, and Steve leaps over the top rope onto Crist. Out comes Joseph P. Ryan with his iPad to watch as Crist takes control with a kick to the gut and gets a pinfall attempt for two. Crist lays in the punches, gets up and kicks Steve in the spine before choking him against the ropes. While the ref’s back is turned, Fulton hits Steve with a punch. Crist lays in the boots in the corner, gets Steve up and Steve fires back with punches. He goes into the ropes and gets leveled with a clothesline, pin for two. Knee strikes by Crist and an elbow lock. He gets up and measures Steve, kicks him around the ring. Steve fires back with a couple punches but gets taken down and Crist is now picking Steve apart. Steve ends up in the corner, fights back with kicks and gets taken down again. oVe beats on Steve with the ref distracted by Dave again. Dave hits a suplex, gets another near-fall. Steve has a chance to recover, hits an uppercut and then comes off the top with a flying DDT for the pinfall.

Winner: Crazzy Steve (4:11)

Rating: ** 1/2

After the match, Joseph P. Ryan heads off and Steve celebrates with his monkey. Fulton berates Dave and Jake tries to intervene. Fulton says he’s better than this and all they’re doing is losing. He says he’s done and Jake tries to attack; Fulton grabs both of them in chokeholds and says he quits, tears off his oVe shirt and walks off.

* Rosemary talks to a stuffed animal and says that the Valkyrie is going to get what’s coming to her. She says she’s bored so she’s going to play with Taya’s servant. John E. Bravo shows up and asks what she’s doing, she acts all creepily seductive but John’s not keen on taking the bait. Rosemary says she was rude last time they spoke and hits on him some more. John thinks she’s a weirdo, and he’s not wrong but if you ask me she’s the right kind of weird.

XXXL vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh

TJP and Fallah debate who’s going to start against Acey, it’s going to be Fallah. Lockup gets nothing from either, so they repeat with the same result. Third time’s not the charm so they try clotheslining each other a few times. Shoulderblock off the ropes doesn’t knock either down, Bahh goes into the corner and rolls to avoid a clothesline then takes Romero down. Massive splash and he tags TJP in, who comes off the ropes with a shot to the noggin. Acey shoves TJP away and then tags in Larry D. Lockup gets TJP sent to the mat, a second one sees TJ put in the corner but he ducks out and hits elevated punches. Larry grabs TJP and pulls him out, TJP off the ropes but a crucifix is caught. TJP rolls over and gets out of the way of a sit attempt, hits a low-cross body, pinfall for one and low dropkick, then tags Baha in. TJP on Fallah’s back for a big splash. Baha beats Larry down, but Larry fights back and gets to his feet, coming off the ropes into an elbow. Two-count for Fallah, who tags TJP in. Punch off the top to the elbow and they’re working the joint with quick tags. Headbutt by Fallah and TJP is in, they send Larry into the corner and then a flying elbow off Bahh’s back gets a two-count. TJP hits elbows to the back of Larry’s head, tries to whip Larry into the ropes but gets reversed. In the exchange, Acey gets tagged and takes TJP down as we go to break.