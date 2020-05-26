Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Heya, folks. We’re back with tonight’s Impact Wrestling coverage. I’m Jeremy, you all know how this works. Last week we had Ace Austin and Michael Elgin advance in the #1 Contender’s Tournament, Moose defended his WORLD TITLE, and Crazzy Steve returned. This week we have the #1 Contender semifinals, an Impact World Tag Team Championship match and more. Here’s hoping for a fun show!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Our opening video recaps Moose’s successful title defense against Suicide, and a recap/preview of the tournament.

It’s time…FOR THE TITLE SEQUENCE!

#1 Contender’s Tournament Match:

Ace Austin vs. Hernandez

Austin out first, and he’s feeling his oats. Hernandez beat Madman Fulton in the first round, as a reminder. Austin demands that the ref warn Hernandez, which gives him the chance for a couple shots that do nothing. Hernandez manhandles Austin they come off the ropes, shoulder tackle sends Austin to the ground. Knife-hand chop, then Hernandez chucks Austin across the ring. Austin slides into the ropes to avoid a splash, springboard boot and kicks to the chest before Hernandez stops the momentum with a boot to the chest. Gorilla press slam by the big guy. Austin off the ropes, ducks a clothesline, tries a sunset flip to no effect but a kick to the head and dropkick sends Hernandez to the outside. Austin tries a dive but Hernandez catches him and takes control. Austin chucked back in and he begs with the ref as Hernandez is climbing back in, low blow to Hernandez who gets choked against the ropes. Austin is trying to keep Hernandez down and gets shoved away. Punches in the corner and a kick to the leg, another rope choke. Austin goes for a suplex, that wasn’t ever gonna happen and he gets suplexed instead. Hernandez tries to grab Austin in the ropes but Austin moves and takes back control with kicks to the leg. Foot choke on the ground in the corner, then an elbow and boots to the back of the head. Comes off the rope with a head stomp. Austin wears the big man down, snapmare and a kick to the spine. Chinlock to Hernandez and a couple of dropkicks in the corner. Pin attempt gets two. Knees to the chest by Austin, who comes off the ropes to get hit with a shoulder tackle. A couple of more and then a splash in the corner by Hernandez. THE SHIRT IS OFF and he uses it to throw Austin across the ring. Charge in the corner but Ace gets the boot up. Ace runs at the big man but gets pulled up into a gutwrench backbreaker against the shoulder. That almost gets the three. Hernandez goes for the Border Toss but Austin slips down and clips the knee. Punches unloaded but Hernandez fights back, another Border Toss countered but Hernandez catches Ace off the ropes. He rocks the baby, but Austin counters with a hurricanrana. Roll-up and he’s got the pants, but Hernandez gets out. Boot to Austin off the ropes, Ace gets out of a suplex and clips the knee again. Austin hits The Fold to pick up the win and is moving on!

Winner: Ace Austin (9:46)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Some decent psychology here with Austin working the leg, but man did this get repetitive and bog down in the middle. Right guy won though.

* During the breakdown, Madison Rayne warns Josh Matthews about getting too close, using social distancing as an excuse. I’m really digging these two as a broadcast team. Also in action tonight: Chris Bey vs. Cousin Jake.

* Some guy drives his motorcycle down the road and Cody Deaner yells at him to slow down, because it ain’t a Boneyard. Another Undertaker reference and he drives off toward the Deaner Compound. Sorry, “Compund.”

* Backstage, Johnny Swinger talks up Chris Bey and their chemistry. He says Bey just needs to listen and they’ll be great together. He says he has the roll of quarters, the Fuji dust and more in his fanny pack. Bey tries to talk some sense but Swinger is being Swinger so no luck with that.

* The North head out to the Deaner Compound, and Ethan Page is laughing his ass off about the area. They find the Deaner Compound sign and joke about how the sign says “Compund.” Suddenly a Deaner shows up. The North laughs, but the welcomer tells them that the last guy out here laughed at them and when asked what happened to him, runs off. The North is perplexed.

* Michael Elgin talks about his win over Sami Callihan in the Tournament and how he’s just the latest in a long list of champions he’s beaten. He says Trey is next and it’s time for him Trey to be serious, but he doesn’t think he can be. He stands there the #1 Contender and will always be the #1 Contender until he wins the title.

Chris Bey (w/Johnny Swinger) vs. Cousin Jake

A bit of jawing before they lock up, Bey up on the corner and talks trash before getting tossed. Bey ducks a clothesline, tries a hip toss to no love. Jake takes over with a couple of short-arm clotheslines, Bey flips over a third and comes off the ropes into a body block. Big fist knocks Bey out of the ring, he comes back in and gets sent hard into the corner. Jake picks Bey up for a big bodyslam for two. Kneedrop as Johnny hypes Bey up, Bey dodges a charge and Swinger distracts Jake which allows Bey to recover. Kick to Jake’s head and springboard dropkick as we go to break.

Back from break and Bey hits a Stinger Splash then dropkick into the corner for two. Stomps in the corner, boot choke and as the ref is warning Bey, Swinger gets a cheap shot in. Bey works Jake over with kicks to the back, Jake wants some more as he Hulks up but a kick to the head gets two again. Bey talks some trash, chokes Bey against the second rope. Jake reverses a whip but Bey goes low, takes Jake down but Jake dodges a standing moonsault. Bey and Jake trade a couple punches, Jake obviously wins that exchange. Tackles and a spinning clothesline, he preps for a clothesline but Bey dodges. Jake hits a big slam off a tilt-a-whirl try and gets two. He goes to pick Bey up for a power bomb, Bey fights back, goes for an headscissors and gets caught in power bomb position. He rolls out the back with a flip power bomb for two. Bey off the ropes, caught into a power bomb by Jake for his own two. Jake charges in with a shoulder tackle, Swinger on the apron. Jake dodges an attack by Bey and Swinger almost gets hit, then Bey dodges and Swinger goes down. Bey with a springboard Famouser, hits the Final Finesse for three.

Winner: Chris Bey (9:46)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Swinger’s antics were fun and didn’t distract from the match, which was a solid strength vs. agility matchup.

Swinger attacks Jake after the match and Bey joins in. Out comes Willie Mack and the heels powder right quick.

* Rohit Raju is backstage and asked what’s next for him without the Desi Hit Squad. Raju says the real question is, when is his next opportunity? Everyone gets new title shots after losing, but there’s nothing for him. In comes Chase Stevens and Raju complains about all the TNA guys trying to take his spotlight. Chase talks about his TNA accolades and asks what’s on Raju’s resume. Raju says Chase crossed the line and challenges him to next week.

Kimber Lee vs. Havok

Kimber charges in right at the bell and starts laying in punch after punch to Havok. She comes out of the corner and charges but Havok grabs her and slams her into the corner, then whips her into the opposite corner. Big boot misses, Lee fires back and kicks her in the head with several roundhouses to get Havok to her knees. Sleeperhold wears Havok down, but Havok stands up and slams Havok back-first into the corner. Kimber off the ropes right into a spinebuster. Havok waits, catches Kimber into a backbreaker and then a slam into the mat. Running boots into a prone Kimber in the corner, Havok puts Kimber on her shoulders but Kimber rakes the eyes to escape. Lee gets the brass knuckles but Neveah comes out and hits Lee which causes the DQ.

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: It was good for what it was, but didn’t have enough time to get up to the ** mark. The feud development was good though.

After the match, Kimber gets caught between Havok and Neveah and gets picked up, then double-teamed. Havok and Neveah share a moment and then celebrate together.

* Kylie Ray runs into Kiera Hogan and Tasha backstage and gets berated. Kiera gets the situation riled up and they accuse her of being disrespectful. Kylie yells for then to stop and says it’s okay before Susie shows up and says she knows what Kiera’s doing, and it’s bad because bullying is bad. That gets Kylie a punch to the stomach and Kiera mocks Susie. Susie walks up and gets attacked by the Kiera and Tasha for her troubles. Kylie checks on Susie and we get Su Yung flashes.

* The North continue their journey through the Deaner Compound to a locked barn. They knock and no answer at first until the Deaner who met them shows up and runs away. The barn door opens and the Deaners welcome them in.