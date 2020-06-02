Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Heya, folks. It’s Impact Wrestling time! I’m Jeremy, you all know how this works. Last week we had Ace Austin beat Hernandez and Trey upset Michael Elgin in the #1 Contender’s Tournament, the Deaners Compound match and Deonna Purrazzo’s arrival. This week we have the tournament concludes and Joseph P. Ryan will battle Crazzy Steave, plus more. Let’s get into it!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* The opening video provides a recap of the #1 Contender’s Tournmament, leading us to tonight’s finals.

Kylie Rae & Susie vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

Kylie stars off against Tasha and gets mocked with the bow Tasha and Kiera took from her last week. They lock up and go into some counter wrestling; Tasha takes control and Kylie flips out, only to get knocked down. She tags in Susie who waves to Tasha and gets mocked and bullied, only to respond with a slap. Kiera wants the tag and comes in right into a side headlock takedown, then another. Susie in the corner, Kylie tags in and they hit a double bulldog for a one-count. Kylie with forarms and an armlock, Susie’s back in but Kiera escapes and runs to tag in Tasha. Tasha offers a handshake, Susie isn’t sure and gets backed into the heel corner where Kiera yanks her down to the mat while the ref is distracted. Tasha kicks away at Susie and tags in Kiera, double straight-jacket and they throw her chest-first into the corner. Kiera chokes Susie with her boot, then tags in Tasha who kicks Susie in the corner. She nails Susie with forearms and the heels go for quick tags to punish Susie. Neckbreaker by Tasha and Kiera goes for the pinfall, Kylie Ray breaks up the pin at two. Tasha’s back in, she mocks and slaps at Susie as Susie tries to get in her corner. Strikes to Susie, a kick and Tasha comes off the ropes but Susie counters to slam Tasha head-first into the mat. SHE GETS THE BOW! That’s the turning point, it seems, and Kylie gets the hot tag. Fired up strikes to Tasha in one corner, Kiera in the other, cannonball to Tasha but Kiera gets out of the way. Kiera runs into a boot by Kyle, who comes off the ropes with an armdrag. Kylie Special gets two. She backs Kiera in the corner, tags in Susie who grabs a charging Tasha on her shoulders. Tasha counters with a Codebreaker but eats a Superkick. Kiera with a Superkick of her own, but Susie hits a palm strike and gets Tasha on her shoulders. Kiera saves Tasha and a double boot backs Susie into the corner. Kiera gets Susie on the top turnbuckle, Kylie in and Tasha blocks the Superkick, taking Kylie down. Handstand rana attempt onto Susie, over Susie goes and Kiera hits a fisherman’s spinning suplex for three.

Winner: Kiera and Tasha (7:45)

Rating: **

Thoughts: The opening was very disjointed because of all the trash talk, but played to character work. This was nothing special but it picked up a bit at the end and I’m okay with it overall.

After the match, the heels celebrate.

Ace Austin is interviewed and asked about his loss to Willie Mack. Austin says people are too concerned about the past. He’s not dwelling; he’s always looking to the future and it looks like the World Championship. He says he’s outgrown the X-Division and here comes the TNA WORLD CHAMPION in Moose. Moose says he should be proud of himself and suggests that, should he win tonight, he should challenge for the TNA World Championship and get the chance to follow in the steps of Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, and Sting. He calls the Impact World Championship a second-rate title. Austin says maybe he will.

Joseph P. Ryan vs. Crazzy Steve

The Crists are out with Joseph tonight after he invited them last week. Steve says he knows Ryan; he’s the dick guy! Ryan isn’t happy about that and decks Steve, which results in Steve going into a series of clotheslines. Jawbreaker to Joseph, then a takedown for two. Steve comes off the ropes but runs into a dropkick to the face. Joseph slams Steve into the turnbuckle, berates Steve for being offensive and drives shoulders into the midsection. Steve out into the center of the ring, bodyslam and a knee drop off the ropes for two. Ryan trash talks and punishes Steve, takes him down with an uppercut and then calls for the greatest suplex on Earth. But no luck, as Steve hits the suplex instead. Ryan is still up first and they start trading punches in the middle of the ring. Joseph hits a klnee but Steve bits Joseph’s hand, then drags Ryan down so his head hits the bottom turnbuckle. Steve backs up, cannoball into Ryan. Jake Crist gets the ref’s attention. Steve is on the second rope, nails Dave as he tries to interfere but that lets Ryan recover and he hits a superkick for the three-count.

Winner: Joseph P. Ryan (3:26)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Ryan and Steve work pretty well off of each other, and I’d love to see what they can do given more than three and a half minutes.

After the match, Ryan tells the Crists that they see how important the mission is and they have all the information we need to make an informed decision. The Crists are down with this idea, but Joseph needs a signal of Jake’s virtue. He tells Jake to do the right thing for himself and for the culture. Dave tries to talk sense, but Jake drops him with a roundhouse kick. Looks like Jake Crist is a Cancel Culture member.

Rohit Raju vs. Chase Stevens

This match was set up last week after Chase pissed Rohit off enough to demand a match. Madison gives new Impact fans a brief overview on Stevens and the bell rings. Raju with a kick before the lockup and stars clubbing away on Stevens, but Stevens starts firing back. Raju takes back control, kicks the leg out from under Stevens and hits a knee for a two-count. He claws at Stevens’ face, kicks him while he’s on his knees but Stevens fights back and hits a clothesline for one. Snap suplex by Stevens gets two. Raju fights back, charges into a boot in the corner but ducks the clothesline into a side legsweep for two. He stomps on Stevens, comes off the ropes with an elbowdrop for another near-fall. Raju is frustrated and moves in, but Stevens with an elbow to the gut. He goes for a German suplex, but Rohit blocks it and hits a reverse cutter for two. Rohit chokes out Steves a bit, then does the same against the ropes for four seconds. He fires away at Stevens, who punches back and comes off the ropes into a back elbow from Rohit. Rohit says it’s his time and it belongs to him, then stomps at Stevens. He trash talks Stevens and eats a couple of fists, slap and kick for his troub le. Kick to the head off the ropes, German suplex, scissor kick and Rohit kicks out at two-plus. Stevens pulls Rohit into the corner, moonsault off the second rope but Rohit gets the knees up. Rohit charges into a boot, Steves charges in for a slam but Rohit gets the ref in the way and uses the distraction to hit a jumping knee to turn Chase inside out. Rohit up top, double stomp to the back for the win.

Winner: Rohit Raju (5:52)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: These two worked a pretty solid match against each other, with Stevens looking good considering I haven’t seen him in forever and Raju getting a solid win. It had a couple of start and stop moments but all in all I enjoyed.

After the match, Rohit cuts a promo but turns around RIGHT INTO A GORE FROM RHINO! That’s gonna leave a mark.

* Gia Miller is backstage with Havok and Neveah. She asks Neveah what’s been bringing her to Impact, and Neveah says she’s been friends with Havok for years but has been watching everything going on with James Mitchell from the shadows. She has made sure to come and personally check to make sure Havok’s okay. She says together, they are a complete force and that they have arrived as a team.

* It’s Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger! Swinger pimps out his T-Shirt, and Madison says she’s excited for her guest. Swinger cuts her off and pumps up his “new tag team partner” before Rayne tells him to chill. They introduce Chris Bey and Swinger is way too excited as usual. Madison welcomes him and asks what made him decide to come to Impact. Chris tries to answer but Swinger cuts him off and talks Bey up. Madison mentions Bey’s recent wins and mentions Willie Mack. She asks if he thinks he has what it takes and Swinger says Bey has everything it takes; he’s amphibian in that he can use his right and left hands! And that means he can focus on his tag team work with Swinger and become an X-Division champion. Swinger says that they’re going to debut next week as the Finesse and Bench Press Express to challenge Willie Mack and Jake Ham-And-Egger. Bey hesitantly says “Sure, we’ll do that” as Madison looks like she wants to kill Johnny. Bey says after they win, Swinger can help him beat Willie Mack for the X-Division champion. Madison tells Swinger to stop saying “brother.” It doesn’t work. And that’s the end of Locker Room Talk!

* Flashback Moment of the Week is Slammiversary 2016 when Lashley defeated Drew Galloway for the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

* Jimmy Jacobs is backstage with Jordynne Grace, who says it’s awesome to be back. She says she’s been training and scouting the new Knockouts, runs down a couple of the new roster members and then Taya shows up asking where she’s been. When Jimmy says she hasn’t been around either, Taya says it’s not about her and says she never would have taken time off. Jordynne suggests a title shot tonight, and Taya says tonight’s busy. Jordynne suggests next week and Taya doesn’t seem sure, but it’s happening anyway.