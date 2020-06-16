Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Tuesday, everyone! We’re back for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and I’m amazed to realize I’ve now been doing this for five weeks. Time flies. Anyway, last week was a hell of an episode as we learned the Impact World Championship will be defended at Slammiversary and Deonna Purrazzo made her debut by attacking Jordynne Grace. This week Moose will but the very real, not at all unofficial TNA World Title on the line (yay!) against Hernandez (…oh) while The North defends their Impact Tag Team Titles against the Rascalz. Let’s get into it!

* Previously on Impact: Deonna shows up at Impact and takes out Grace after the latter defended her title successfully against Taya Valkyrie.

* The Rascalz are backstage before their Tag Team Championship match and Trey shows up, spooking Wentz. Seems trust is still a little lacking here.

Impact Knockouts Championship Match:

The Rascalz vs. The North

Page starting off against Wentz, and Wentz charges right in with a front dropkick and then takes down Josh who counters when Wentz comes off the ropes. Wentz into the ropes, gets caught and punches his way out of it. Dez tages in, they start kicking into Alexander and Dez gets a two-count. Knee to the gut of Josh, Dez starts jabbing away and decks him in the corner. Wentz in, double-team slingshot over the ropes but Page in to break it up with a boot to the face. Wentz locks in a front facelock, puts Josh in a neutral corner and hits a couple of shots but Josh turns it around and hits one of his own. He tags in Page who hits a double axehandle and chokes Wentz against the ropes. Page dominates Wentz, tags Alexander in who hits a knife-edge chop and beats on Wentz in the corner. He starts beating on Dez in the center of the ring and hits a kneedrop for two. Stomp to the back of Wentz, who fights back with punches but gets taken down. Alexander throws Wentz into the ropes, he somersault flips off and decks Alexander then crawls toward his corner. Hot tag to Dez, and he starts striking away. He slips out of a back suplex, sends Josh into the ropes and hits a dropkick for two but Ethan Page breaks it up. Josh in the corner, Dez charges in for a hard shot. Josh grabs for the hair, Dez responds with an enzuigiri and then rolls away, charges in but gets caught into a spinebuster. Page is tagged in, he starts stomping at Dez and hits a kneedrop for two. Page starts to work the knee and then tags in Alexander, who takes a couple shots while Page holds Dez in place. Alexander mocks Dez and picks him up, bullies him into the corner and tags in Page for some double-team action that ends with a hard clothesline. He mocks Wentz and then starts to slow things down, with measured strikes to a downed Dez. Page with a front facelock into a suplex, Alexander tied in and Page hands Dez off for the delayed vertical suplex. Pin for two, broken up by Wentz. Page is tagged back in, Page cuts off the tag and hits a backbreaker, then holds Dez there to work the back. Elbows to the chest to wear Dez down, but he fights back with forearms and gets up, only to get DDT’d. Alexander is tagged back in for a pin attempt, gets two and we’re off to break.

Back from break and Dez is trying to fight out from a facelock by Page. Page picks Dez up for a powerbomb but he slips out, makes it to his corner and tags in Wentz! Wentz comes in hot, superkicks Alexander and peppers Page with strikes that send him into the corner. He charges in for a high knee, runs and slips out of an Alexander move and springboards off the top. Alexander catches him, but turns around and Dez is on the top rope for what becomes an assisted moonsault! Page sends Dez out of the ring, Wentz hits a big knee and rolls Page through followed by a hard kick to the chest. Standing moonsault gets two and Wentz looks frustrated. He picks Page up, Page fights back with a forearm but eats a boot and Dez is in. Slingshot into a superkick and Wentz up for a double knee on Page, Dez gets two and three quarters! Dez goes up top, but Page ducks the leap but turns around into a series of strikes. Page fires back with a couple of kicks to the head, Dez spins out of a gutwrench and hits a kick of his own and then they kick each other! Wentz and Alexander tag in, it’s chaoes and Wentz hits a Canadian Destroyer but Page breaks up the pin! Page charges at Dez but Dez pulls down the ropes, sending Page outside. He comes off the ropes into a dive, Page catches him and throws him around outside the ring and over the guardrail. Wentz with a dive over the ropes and takes out Page, he comes back in and gets sent into the ropes but leaps onto them, Alexander crotches him and picks him up on his shoulders in a Torture Rack. Tag to Page, catches Wentz and slams him down for the pinfall!

Winner: The North (13:47)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: That was a great match to kick off Impact. Page and Alexander work really well against Wentz and Dez, and they put together a well-executed match that was able to tell a story without rushing it but still had some good fast-paced action spots.

After the match, Page is hyped as hell and talking about how they showed everyone, only to realize no one was watching backstage. He gets pissed and flips out at the crew member at the monitor who said he was watching. Page rants about how no one is watching as they walk off.

* Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk about tonight’s show including Moose’s defense against Hernandez and the street fight between Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin. But something is happening backstage, and we cut to…

* Trey got beat up again backstage while Dez and Wentz were having their match. Dez says they’re gonna go see Reno Scum as we go to break.