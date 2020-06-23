Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Heya, folks. It’s time for some Impact Wrestling action! I’m Jeremy, and you all know how this works.

Listen, before we get started, I just want to say that this has been an extremely rough past week for the wrestling industry. And by that I mean the people within and without of the industry who have shared their harrowing stories — them most of all, obviously — those within who are finding out horrifying things about their friends and co-workers that may well have them questioning many or all of their friendships in wrestling, and we as journalists, writers, and fans who are getting an extremely vivid and difficult to watch picture that several people within the business are as bad or worse of people than we could have expected.

I know a lot of people have been even questioning their fandom and how they can support an industry where so many predators have been hidden. I don’t think fandom should ever be something we can hide behind when we don’t want to see just how bad someone or something is. But I also don’t think it’s something that those predators within the industry should be allowed to take from us. The wrestling industry is a deeply flawed system in a lot of ways; the culture has been historically very toxic for just about anyone who is not in a position of undeniable power. What’s more, the practice of kayfabe and the “us against the marks” mentality of old-school wrestling has created an environment of almost Mafia-like silence that can be impenetrable for a variety of reasons. But there’s a reason that we all love wrestling. I feel like in addition to our obvious role in supporting survivors, condemning the predators (sexual and otherwise) and demanding change from those who can affect it, one of the best things we can do if we want change is support those who stand for positive growth. For every Joey Ryan and Dave Crist, there are a host of Kylie Rays, Jordynne Graces, Ethan Pages, and so on. The more we support positive change, the less space that can be taken by abusers and assaulters in this industry that we all love.

Anyway, that was a tangent. Let’s dive in. Last week we got an announcement that Tessa Blanchard will defend the Impact World Title at Slammiversary against several challengers, Deonna Purrazzo went after Jordynne Grace again, EC3 was teased for a return and more. Let’s get into it!

* Our opening video recaps Trey’s attack and The Rascalz’ attempt to discover who was behind it, as well as Deonna’s attack on Jordynne Grace two weeks in a row. Michael Elgin and Ace Austin deny their involvement and Eddie Edwards and Austin do battle in last week’s main event which leads to Austin’s win and Madman Fulton’s alliance with Ace, along with the supposition that Fulton attacked Rey.

Ladies and Gentlemen — YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE! (AKA Title Sequence)

Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh

Tasha talks some crap and eats a fist for it, which she responds. Nevaeh lays in the chops and snapmares Tasha, rolls through and hits a clothesline that sends Tasha outside the ring. Kiera gives some advice and Tasha gets back in, ducks a grapple and goes low. She whips Nevaeh into the ropes, Nevaeh gets distracted by the possibile of Kiera doing something and eats a high knee. Stomp to Nevaeh and Tasha bullies her a bit, then hits a snapmare and kick. Nevaeh peppered with jabs, spinning punch puts Nevaeh down for two. Tasha chokes her against the ropes and distracts the ref so Kiera can choke Nevaeh some more. Back elbow gets two again and a chinlock slows it down. Nevaeh powers to her feet but Tasha takes her back down. Nevaeh pushes Tasha off and gets up, shoves Tasha into the corner and starts to stomp on her. Kiera distracts Nevaeh and Steelz hits a big boot for another two. Tasha charges into the corner, hits an elbow, charges in for an uppercut then hits a neckbreaker for another two-count. Nevaeh goes into the corner but dodges a charging Tasha. Nevaeh with a knee strike, a clothesline and a charging diving dropkick. Hip throw sends Tasha down, she gets sent into the ropes and goes backward into a German suplex. Pinfall attempt gets two. Nevah goes to end it, Kiera gets up on the apron for the distraction and Havok is chasing Kiera. Steelz gets the roll-up and grabs the tights for three!

Winner: Tasha Steelz (6:07)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: Not the best use of Nevaeh or Tasha for that matter. They didn’t click very well here and the match as laid out relied far too much on Kiera’s distractions. The result is fine, but I didn’t love the match.

* We get a recap of Deonna Purrazzo being on Busted Open Radio only to have Jordynne Grace interrupt and say that Purrazzo did things the wrong way and she gets what Deonna is trying to do, but in reality all she’s done is piss Grace off and the next time they wrestle, Jordynne will “literally f**king crush” Grace. Purrazzo says it’s disrespectful and Grace is classless and can’t see what she’s doing is wrong. Purrazzo says she’s the face of the Knockouts Division already and it drives Grace crazy. When they meet in the ring, Deonna says, she’ll take Grace’s championship. Grace offers her a title match at any time and Deonna exits.

* Deonna is backstage with Gia and says that of course Jordynne wants to get her hands on Deonna because of her temperament, but she didn’t come to brawl. She came to be a champion, and when Jordynne wants to put the title on the line they’ll talk. Alisha Edwards shows up and says that Deonna already made herself at home and has advice for her. Deonna doesn’t want her advice and it turns into a challenge to a match that is happening tonight. We also get a rundown of the rest of the card before break.