Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Heya, folks. It’s time for some Impact Wrestling action! I’m Jeremy, and you all know how this works. Impact’s had a hectic week this week and their Slammiversary main event is in a wee bit of disarray, so it’ll be interesting to see if things get cleared up a bit this week.

Anyway, last week was an interesting show as Deonna Purrazzo made her in-ring debut in dominant fashion, Eddie Edwards ran into Madman Fulton, and things heated up in the speculation of who may be coming to Slammiversary. There’s a lot on the table for tonight, so let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Our opening video recaps The North’s attack on Ken Shamrock instead of having a match, Purrazzo’s big debut win over Alisha Edwards and Jordynne Grace’s run after her, and Edwards’ Street Fight with Fulton.

We start off with Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne covering the Impact World Championship being vacated. Rayne announces that the Slammiversary main event is now Austin vs. Edwards vs. Trey vs. a mystery person. Mathews said that Slammiversary will be “one of the most talked about nights of the year.”

Chris Bey vs. Suicide

Suicide dives in to start, but Bey gets away and then starts in the boots, backing Suicide into the cornet. He charges in and gets sent over the ropes, lands on the apron and slingshots in over Suicdie. Off the ropes with am armdrag, followed by some kicks and a standing moonsault that turns into a flip when Suicide gets out of the way. He goes into the ropes, Suicide leapfrogs and hits an armdrag. Clothesline is ducked and Suicide with the atomic drop, a kick the head gets a one-count. Suicide with chops inthe corner, he whips Bey out and catches him jumping out of the turnbuckle for an electric chair drop. Springboard moonsault but Bey gets the knees up and he takes control, laying in fists and getting two. Kick to the back of Suicide and a punch in the corner, he stalks Suicide and eats a couple of chops but sends Suicide into the corner for a clothesline that gets two again. Bey is staying on Suicide, chops him against the ropes. Whip is reverse by suicide into an octopus hold, which is turned into a sunset flip for two. Bey gets a waistlock, hangs on as Suicide tries to knock him off and he hangs Suicide on the ropes for a spinning kick, and that’s another near-fall. Bey with knees to the gut, back suplex and Bey is going up to the second rope. Moonsault is missed and Suicide gets up in the corner, pushes off a charging Bey and hits a running front dropkick into the turnbuckle. Fists and chops by Suicide, he ducks a clothesline and hits palm strikes. Bey hits a spinning kick but comes off the ropes into a knockdown by the masked man. Charging forearm and another, he goes for the German suplex. Bey turns it around but Suicide blocks it, comes off the ropes with a stomp for two. Suicide up now, he goes in and whips Bey, who reverses but misses a clothesline. Suicide hangs in the ropes, gets out of the way as Bey dives to the outside and Johnny Swinger is in! Suicide sends him to the outside, Suicide up top and he hits a coffin drop to Bey and Swinger! Suicide picks Bey up, throws him in to the ring and follows, catches Bey with a boot and a sunset flip for two. Bey with a spinning knee to stop Suicide’s momentum, he gores for a suplex but Suicide stops it and hits a flip slam. Suicide’s going up top as Bey yells about his knee, Swinger takes the referee’s distraction as an advantage and a springboard Famouser ends it!

Winner: Chris Bey (8:51)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Good opening match to get things kicked off. I question the length and the need for Swinger’s involvement; does Suicide really need to be protected here? But all in all it was a good match and I won’t complain too much.

* Mathews and Rayne talk about Bey’s win and his momentum going into his X-Division match with Willie Mack. Madison is, unshockingly, pro-Bey. They also hype the Impact World Championship match again, and Rayne is pro-Austin.

* Gia Miller interviews Moose about his match with Crazzy Steve. He says the match is big because he’s in it and whiel Steve thinks everything is fun and games, fun and games didn’t make him the TNA Heavyweight Champion or through seven years in the NFL that made him rich. He says tonight, Steve finds out why Moose is the five-star athlete and the real world champion, and why he’s the legend known as Moose.

* Back from break, Johnny Swinger is pumping up Chris Bey after Bey’s win. He talks about how it’s all about ring psychology and the important stuff, while he insults Impact’s referees. It turns out that the referee is there listening as Swinger says he’ll throw the ref at Slammiversary $30 to look the other way. The ref is incensed that Swinger thinks he can buy him. Swinger is going to be banned from ringside at Slammiversary. Swinger says he’ll have a plan and Bey isn’t so sure.

Reno Scum vs. TJP and Fallah Baah

Scum attack as Baah and TJP are grandstanding for…err, no one. Yeah, empty arenas are weird in some ways, for sure. The heels throw TJP against the ropes but he breaks their clothesline attempt with a running knee and Baah ends up in the ring with Luster. Luster bodyblocks Baah to no effect, Baah bodyblocks Luster back into a roll-up by TJP which gets two. TJP with a dropkick sends Luster into the ropes, he tags in Baah who gets whiped in hard to Luster and TJP with a charging back elbow followed by a slam by Baah. Piggyback splash gets two. TJP with a European uppercut, whip to the ropes is countered but TJP spins through slides under Luster and drop-toe hold hangs Lister on the bottom rope. TJP goes for a springboard move but Thornstowe gets involved and yanks TJP off the apron. Luster with a diving headbutt to TJP, he manhandles TJP and tags Thornstowe in. They whip TJP back into the turnbuckle and beat him down, Thornstowe with a big stomp for two. Thornstowe whips TJP into a Luster headbutt and tags Luster in. He gets TJP in the corner, charges to take out Baah, charges back but TJP leaps over and hits a dropkick. Thornstowe tags in, uses Luster as battering ram to the chest. TJP lifted for a back suplex but comes down on TJP’s knees. Luster keeps TJP from making the tag but hooks Luster’s head with his feet into a headscissors and tags in Baah! Baah in hot and he takes down Thornstowe a couple of times, avalanches him in the corner and then another one with Adam down. Samoan drop attempt but Luster with the save, he hits a big boot and Thornstowe leaps off the back with a stomp! He pulls Baah out of the corner and covers for a near-fall. Luster back in, picks TJP up for a vertical suplex but the little guy gets a knee to the head. Drop-toe hold to Thornstowe into the bottom rope, springboard dropkick to the head. He goes up but gets hit by Luster, Baah now in and gets kicked in the head by Thornstowe. Thornstowe picks TJP up on the turnbuckle but Baah makes the save, Samoan drop followed by the Mamba splash for three!

Winner: TJP and Fallah Baah (4:52)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This match was exactly what it needed to be: fast-paced and chaotic without spending too much time. TJP and Baah looked good in the win and that’s all I was hoping for.

* It’s time for Locker Room Talk! Madison Rayne is there with Johnny Swinger, who’s livid about being banned from Chris Bey’s side for Slammiversary. Rayne doesn’t care about that and introduces John E. Bravo. He has his dog. Rayne notes that Bravo has the muffs and the hellhound, and says it’s a been a trying few weeks for all of them but it seems to be heating up in the love department for John E. Bravo plays dumb, and Rayne asks about Rosemary. John E. plays it off as the two of them hanging out but Rayne isn’t letting him off the hook. When it doesn’t work, she invites her other guest: the most important woman in John E.’s life. She tries to make him guess, and she says it’s Rosemary. Rosemary just appears there and asks where her seat is. Rayne asks about the status of their relationship, and Rosemary says she’s still new at understanding mortals so asks Bravo to explain. Swinger says anyone can figure out what’s going on because the sexual tension is thick enough to cut with a knife-edge chop. Rayne notes the chemistry, but Swinger is talking about Rosemary and himself. He says he has a thing for heavy makeup and makes insinuations about Aja Kong. Bravo gets all jealous and the two guys start fighting over Rosemary, who looks DELIGHTED about it. Rayne stops it, which disappoints Rosemary: “What if they’d killed each other?” Rayne says they’re all dying to know if Bravo is in love with Rosemary, and Taya barges in. She wants to know where Bravo has been and notes that Rosemary is looking super-cute. (I ship it.) Taya wants to talk to Rosemary and says she can’t count on Bravo, so wants to be Rosemary’s tag team partner and says they’d be the coolest tag team ever. Rosemary agrees and says it’s time for them to go, so they leave without Bravo.

* Back from break and we get a recap of Purrazzo’s appearance at Imact, her attack on Grace and the rest of their feud over the last couple of weeks including the Busted Open Radio confrontation. As previously announced, the two will face off for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary.

* Out come The North to discuss their attack on Ken Shamrock last week. Alexander says he’s there to talk about the World’s Most Dangerous Man, the man who never saw a fight he’d back down from. He says all good things come to an end and Ken didn’t even make it to the ring to face him. Page says that Ken is the man who will literally never have a tag team partner or friend, and explains why: because Ken’s crazy and has rage issues, and can’t control his temper. He asks why anyone would want to deal with someone like him, and if Page was Ken’s friend he’d call a professional to help him out. He says Ken is nuts and asks what makes the World’s Most Dangerous man? Somebody with a friend.

Shamrock’s music plans and out to the ring he comes. He comes into the ring and — SAMI’S EXNTRANCE! Sami Callihan appears on the screen and says who needs friends when you’ve got an enemy? Everything goes black and suddenly Sami’s in the ring! The brawl is on! Alexander is sent to the outside and Shamrock kicks Page in the head, sending him out. Callihan and Shamrock stare off and Callihan vanishes again after saying “Thumbs Up! Thumbs Down!” Looks like we might have a Tag Team Title match for Slammiversary…

* Back from break and Scott D’Amore is on the phone talking to — well, they’re not even being subtle about it, it’s Gallows and Anderson. The North show up and they are pissed about what went down in the ring. Page asks if it looks like they’re in wrestling attire and if D’Amore allows his staff to jump people from behind when they aren’t ready. He says it’s an unsafe work environment and they weren’t prepared for that. D’Amore says that’s not acceptable and he won’t let it happen to his country men. They aren’t going to let that happen, and he makes the match: The North vs. Sami and Shamrock. D’Amore walks off and The North is not pleased.

* The Impact Flashback of the moment is Eric Young vs. Magnus from April 2014 with the World Title on the line. Young wins to capture the title.