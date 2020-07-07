wrestling / TV Reports

Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Heya, folks. It’s time for some Impact Wrestling action! I’m Jeremy, and you all know how this works. Impact had a strong show last week on the back of some good matches, a great Tommy Dreamer promo and a solid build toward Slammiversary. Considering their challenges as of late, Impact’s doing some great work and I’m looking forward to tonight. Let’s get to it!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading