Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello, friends! It’s time for more of that sweet, sweet Impact Wrestling action. I’m Jeremy, and as always you all know how this works. We’re less than a week away from Slammiversary, and Impact has a fair number of matches to give the go-home push to. We have a contract signing, a ten-woman tag team match and more tonight, so it’s get to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: We get a look at Jordynne Grace’s win over Kimber Lee last week and Deonna’s taunt to her after the match. There’s also a recap of Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander and Ken Shamrock coming down to even the odds after Ethan Page got involved.

Ladies and Gentlemen — YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE! (AKA Title Sequence)