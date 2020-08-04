Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, wrestling watchers! We’re back for more fun and games at the Impact arena. As usual, I’m Jeremy and y’all know how this works. Last week on Impact we saw the Good Brothers’ first match as they beat RENO Scum, while Heath managed to finagle himself a shot at Moose’s “title” and an Impact Wrestling contract. In addition, Eddie Edwards defended the World Title against Trey, Jordynne Grace returned to chase Deonna Purrazzo, and Katie Forbes still needs acting lessons. This week we’ve got plenty of action including another World Championship Match, the aforementioned Moose vs. Heath match and more, so lets get to it!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Eddie Edwards faces Trey and successfully defends the Impact World Title, after which Eric Young shows up. Ethan Carter III promises to destroy his past, while Heath gets promised a potential roster slot and Deonna Purrazzo faces Kimber Lee before Grace shows back up. And finally, the Good Brothers beat Thornstowe and Luster before brawling their way out of the arena with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

TNA World Championship Match:

Heath vs. Moose

I’m extremely interested to see how Heath works in the ring outside of WWE. We get the Dave Penzer intro and Heath still hasn’t taken off the sunglasses until the title gets held up. The bell rings and we get a lockup, with Heath pushed into the corner and yelled at. Heath with a shove and he fires off with punches, then clotheslines Moose out of the ring. He comes off the ropes and nails Moose off the apron, then heads out of the ring and takes it to the “champ.” He slams Moose into the guardrail, but Moose turns it around and does the same to Heath. Moose slams Heath into the apron, tries it again but Heath reverses it and then measures Moose for a pinch. We’re at seven but Moose with a shot and rolls Heath in. Heath with a dropkick on Moose and we’re back outside where Heath pounds on Moose and sends him weakly into the ring post. Heath rolls Moose in, enters the ring and picks Moose up for a measured shot and a kick. Whip off the ropes, Moose reverses, Heath with a kick but Moose hits a Snake-Eyes to hang him against the top rope. Moose now in control and he chokes Heath against the middle rope. Heath with a weak kick as Moose chokes him with his boot. Moose with a whiplash throat-first into the bottom rope and he picks Heath up, but Heath fights back and comes off the ropes — right into a dropkick. Pin attempt gets two. Moose stomps on Heath but lets him up and Heath fights back with punches, then comes off the ropes into a pump kick. Moose grabs Heath and pounds into his head. Madison and Josh are acting like Heath didn’t control the opening few minutes of this match which is weird. Moose with a shot to the lower back, and he talks trash before raking the eyes with his knee. Heath whipped into the turnbuckle and he’s down as Moose celebrates. He pulls Moose up, yells in his face and goes for a kick but Heath catches it, stands up, punches to Moose and he comes off the rope to stagger Moose with a forearm. And a second one, but a third is cut off with a kick to the cut. They both come off the ropes, big knee by Heath, side kick and a pin attempt gets two. Forearm to Moose in the corner, Moose whips Heath into the opposite corner and charges in but Heath with a roll-up for two. Moose charges again, Heath out of the way and Moose is shoulder-first into the corner. Punches by Heath, he slingshot whips Moose back into the corner and the ref gets flattened. Heath with the Wake-Up Call and he goes for a pin but there’s no ref! He goes to wake the referee up, picks Moose up but Moose with a low blow and rolls Heath up with a handful of tights and gets the win.

Winner: Moose (8:54)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Good match with some really weird commentary choices. They did a good job building up the sympathy for Heath, but it also undersells him if they act like he hasn’t done anything to Moose until late in the game. Heath looked really good in there and was the closest thing to beating Moose in several months. I know not everyone loves the guy, but he has an ability to get people behind his character and if Impact can harness that, they’ve got something.

* Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne promote Emergence which is starting in two weeks and will feature Jordynne Grace’s rematch for the Knockouts Title. Meanwhile, tonight Chris Bey and Rohit Raju will face TJP and Fallah Baah, while we get MORE WRESTLE HOUSE and the Motor City Machine Guns have a sit-down interview. Eddie Edwards’ World Title defense is teased, as well as Rich Swann’s update on his status and future.

* Gia Miller is backstage with Willie Mack and asks if he knows what Swann’s big announcement will be. Mack says they’re close but that Swann’s been keeping this one close. Mack doesn’t get Eric Young and says that Young acted like a dirtbag by hurting Swann right as he came back from recovery. He has things to say about Young but he can’t say them on TV. He says he’s here for Swann.

* Back from break and we get EC3’s new video with clips of his famous Impact opponents: Sting, Angle, Styles, Joe, and Roode. He says he’s achieved everything he’s wanted and had a moment of perfection, but he’s been punished by everyone including “the true top 1% of this industry” for the name he inherited. He’s destroying his past and talks about how the TNA Heavyweight Championship. He plans to reclaim the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and burn its legacy. He says Moose has been warned.

* Jimmy Jacobs is in the ring and introduces the new Impact World Tag Team Champions, the MCMGs. They hit the ring and pose with their titles and then take a seat. Jacobs congratulates them on their win and asks what brought them back. Shelley says he’s known them for half his life and they’ve put a of blood, sweat of tears into pro wrestling. It’s been eight years since they’ve teamed here, but he feels like their hard work is paying off and they returned to challenge themselves. Shelley said that they went their separate ways, and he’s proud of what they both separately did. He says what he’s most proud of is Sabin’s resilience and calls him a modern medical miracle. Sabin talks about how the only guy he could call when he trained for his return was Shelley, and that as they trained they realized they still had that in-ring chemistry. They felt like they had to find out if they could still compete in the tag landscape and run down the Impact tag teams. Shelley says The North is the best, and Sabin says that’s what they say, and tell them that over and over.

Cue The North’s music, and the former champs come out. Alexander says he’s not sorry to interrupt and says Impact had over a year to let The North tell their story but they didn’t get that, and the MCMGs are getting preferential treatment, the same kind that got them their title shot while The North had to fight their way to the titles. Alexander gives credit to where credit is due because they beat The North. Page suddenly grabs the mic and rants about how they didn’t beat The North; they beat the North at a fraction of The North. He talks about having the longest reign as champions and said they didn’t turn down a single team and they decimated the whole division. Alexander says they get a rematch, and Shelley gets on his mic and says they learned a lesson: you can’t be champions forever. He acknowledges their rematch and calls Page a guy who raided Rick Martel’s wardrobe and Alexander Rick Steiner Jr. He says they can have their rematch whenever they want, and could do it right now if they want. Page says they competed at 40% and aren’t ready yet. Alexander says he’s right and that they’ll get their rematch when they’re at 100%. They’re facing the Guns at Impact Emergence.

* Backstage Kimber Lee walks into Deonna Purrazzo’s dressing room without knocking and Deonna’s pissed. Kimber says that this is a courtesy call because Lee was front-row for Grace’s assault of Purrazzo, and if that happens at Impact Emergence she won’t be champ anymore. Lee has an idea: they make magic together and Lee takes out Jordynne with one catch: after she does, she gets a shot at the title. Deonna says it’s a deal and we’re off to break.

* Back from break and IT’S WRESTLE HOUSE TIME! We get the goofy ’90s intro that is absolute life and then cut to Taya ushering everyone into the main room for a house meeting. Taya says she had an eye-opening experience last week when she opened a door into Abyss and says they’re trapped but not making the most of it. Cousin Jake and Larry almost fight over a seat but Susie makes them agree to a truce, and asks if she can sit next to Jake. Taya says in the confessional cut it’s not her fault that everyone she’s trapped in her against has bad hygiene. In the house meeting, she says they can get to know everyone and get rid of some BO, which Swinger interprets as Bob Orton. Grooming kits are passed out and Alisha girl talks with Susie about Jake while Kylie asks when they’re getting back to the Impact Zone because she has a title shot. Rosemary says that they leave when John E. takes a hint. Alisha tells Susie that she needs to learn how to use her feminine wiles to seduce Jake, while Swinger interjects to say he’s not playing hard to get. Alisha says he couldn’t handle her, and he says he could handle both her and Susie. Cue the arrival of Tommy Dreamer in a “Moose Sucks Eggs” shirt, who says that sounds like a challenge. Taya wants to talk more grooming but it’s MATCH TIME!

Crazzy Steve doesn’t get why Swinger is so jazzed, and Swinger says he has a lot to learn. It’s the Swingman Special, two-for-one deal. And we’re on break!

* Back from break and it’s match time.

Alisha Edwards & Susie vs. Johnny Swinger

Alisha and Johnny argue in the ring and Alisha grabs Cody, the ref’s, beer. She tells Susie that you have to be mean and show them that you can be intense, and that leads into some trash talking and posing by Swinger, so Alisha and Susie grab him for a double legsweep. Johnny wants to hook up but they double boot him, them send him into the ropes and he comes off to put his arms around the both of them. Eww. Double Russian legsweep, they each take a leg and Swinger’s totally into it until they make him do the splits. They come off the ropes for a double splash and it’s over.

Winner: Alisha Edwards & Susie (1:46)

Rating: N/R

Thoughts: I know it’s comedy but this wasn’t particularly funny. Swinger walks a fine line between creepy and funny, and he didn’t walk it that well this time around.

In the house, John E. is picking up the hygiene kits when Kylie shows up and is introducing herself, but Bravo doesn’t have time for this. Kylie doesn’t normally like interjecting herself, but says they can’t leave until he takes the hint. She’s sad and she doesn’t like to see people mad at each other. Bravo says he can take a hint and walks off.

* The Impact Flashback Moment of the Week is Sami Callihan beating Cage to capture the Impact World Title in a steel cage on Impact’s AXS TV debut. And this one was actually a moment and not a full segment as recent Flashback Moments have been!

* The Good Brothers are walking to their car and find the door open and their beers drunk. A police officer shows up and sees the open beers and accuses them of breaking the law. They say it wasn’t them and they just saw them coming up. Ace Austin shows up and says it’s clearly them. An argument starts and Doc starts choking Ace. When the cop grabs him he bumps him and immediately apologizes, but Doc is getting arrested. Ace says it’s a tough break and be more careful with their beers next time.