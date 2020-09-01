Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Greetings and salutations, Impact viewers! It’s Tuesday, and that puts us back in action for another week of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. Impact Emergence ended last week with Deonna Purrazzo retaining her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace in an absolutely killer 30-minute Iron Woman match, and this week we have some exciting matches including Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young, RVD vs. Sami Callihan and more. I won’t delay any longer; let’s get into it!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Rob Van Dam faces Eddie Edwards for the title and comes up short, after which Eric Young attacks the champ. And Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo go to war for 30 minutes, with Purrazzo taking advantage of the ref bump she caused to hold onto her championship.

No title sequence (Boo!); instead, we jump right into the announcement of Purrazzo’s Black Tie Affair to celebrate her title win and then a match!

Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam

Callihan knocks RVD to the floor as he was getting into the ring, leaving him with Katie who was almost in the ring herself! She runs out and he gives chase, then turns back around and goes after RVD who goes headfirst into the ringpost. A shot to the head and Van Dam is set into the guardrail, Sami with a charging chop and he throws RVD into the guardrail again. Katie Forbes gets between her man and Sami and twerks, which gives RVD the distraction he needs to attack. Kicks to the head of Sami and he picks Callihan up, rolling him into the ring. Rob makes kissy talk with Katie, then turns around into a Sami pump kick. Suplex and a neck wrench by Sami and then a snapmare follows. Kick to Rob’s head, a shot to the head and then palm strikes and a kick. Sami off the ropes, gets tripped by Katie and Callihan is distracted enough for RVD to take him down. Split-legged legdrop over the ropes to the apron doesn’t land, Sami’s on the apron now and goes to run at him but Katie full-on trips him up. C’mon, the referee was looking vaguely in the other direction, his not catching that strains credibility a bit. RVD with a spring back kick off the apron. RVD sends Sami headfirst into the ringpost, then puts him on the guardrail for a spinning legdrop to Sami’s back. Kick to the leg, another, then one to the midsection and they go inside. Sami off the ropes, inverse atomic drop, and a modified X-Factor. Rob with the Rolling Thunder but Sami gets the knees up. Jabs by Sami, Rob fires back with a kick, Sami with a kick to the ankle and a low cutter. Charge into the corner by Sami, he’s off the ropes and knocks Rob down. He preps for the finish but Katie’s on the apron and Sami walks over to her. That lets RVD hit a spinning kick, split-legged moonsault gets two. Spinning legdrop, Rob to the top rope but Sami is up and crotches Rob. Hangman cutter, pinfall gets two. Sami’s a bit frustrated, he goes for the piledriver and Katie gets into the ring and twerks. Dude, Sami, just let her twerk and hit your damn maneuver. Sami goes for it again, RVD counters into a sunset flip for two, Sami reverses and gets three.

Winner: Sami Callihan (7:04)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Both of these guys are capable of better, and this match can only be viewed as a disappointment. I’m all for managers and valets being used in a match to distract the babyface, but Katie’s single move in distraction appears to be twerking. And I get it, this is her gimmick, it’s not like she’s not capable of more. But it’s not a good gimmick, and it hurt what was a fairly passable match at best.

Afterward, Katie AGAIN distracts Callihan and he chases her down, leading to RVD attacking from behind. Rob and Katie kick at Sami and Katie gets a chair as Rob gets Sami in the ring. Katie comes off the ropes with a butt slam, followed by a second with the chair placed on Sami’s face. Then Katie holds the chair while Rob comes off the ropes with a diving dropkick.

* Madison and Josh hype up tonight’s show including Deonna’s Black Tie Affair, the Rascalz vs, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Taya vs. Rosemary in Wrestle House, and Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young in the main event with the Impact World Title on the line. Meanwhile, Rhino faces RENO Scum in what is apparently a 2-on-1 match so no heath?

* Backstage, Hernandez beats Fallah Bahh in an arm-wrestling match. Hernandez doesn’t want pesos, so Bahh hands over the money. RENO Scum shows up and Thornstowe says Heath isn’t in the building. Luster says that they want all the money to take Rhino out in the match tonight. Hernandez says it’s a deal. They fist bump and walk off as we’re on break.

* Back from break and we’re in Wrestle House with Rosemary, Taya, and John E. separately on the Confession Couch. Rosemary says, “As long as it takes.” Taya says now we know what it means, and Bravo doesn’t know what to do. Rosemary says last week Bravo did what she wanted but then Valkyrie made it clear that they have unfinished business. Taya’s pissed that they kept the truth from her and betrayed her. John E. says he realizes now how stupid he was. Rosemary says he thought he could keep the Demon and Valkyrie both, and John E. says he may end up with either. Taya says they’re not leaving until she says they’re leaving.

AND WE HAVE THE WRESTLE HOUSE THEME! I swear, that thing is instant joy. Alisha and everyone else are outside Swinger’s door telling him to pay up on his bet after he lost to Crazzy Steve last week. Swinger says he’ll be blackballed from World Class for life if he comes out and shows everyone. Steve says he’s dubbed his masterpiece “The Man Called Swing.” Kylie suggests they be nice, and Susie says if he comes out, they promise that they won’t make fun of him. Everyone is unhappy with that but promises, and out comes Swinger in Crazzy Steve clown getup. Swinger says Matt Borne is laughing at him right now. Everyone’s trying really hard not to laugh, and Cody says he definitely doesn’t look like an ICP reject. Swinger asks how long he has to stay in the getup, and Steve says as long as it takes. Bravo shows up and Dreamer says he’s been looking for him. He says he’s not trying to put him on the spot, and he won’t be a helpless bystander; he’ll control his own destiny because (of course) he’ll be the special referee for Taya vs. Rosemary.

RENO Scum vs. Rhino

RENO Scum attack Rhino right as he comes out, and Rhino takes both of them down and rolls Adam into the ring. Chops to Thornstowe in the corner, he whips Adam across the ring and charges but Adam goes up and over in the corner, Luster in and drops down and Thornstowe with a leaping stomp to Rhino’s back! Luster lays in punches to Rhino and headbutts him in the chest from the corner, then an overhead shot to the back as we go to break.

Back from break and Luster is in control of Rhino in the corner. He tags in Thornstowe and they beat Rhino down. Thornstowe whips Rhino into Luster’s head, dropkick and a standing moonsault for two. Chinlock by Thornstowe, a tag into Luster and he levels Rhino with a hard shot. Falling headbutt gets another two-count. Luster gets Rhino up and goes for a snapmare but Rhino counters with punches to the side. Luster jabs Rhino and drops into a jawbreaker, then locks in a headlock. Rhino fights out, club to the back, off the ropes but Adam stops him with a punch. Both Scum in now, whip into the ropes but Rhino with a kick to both! He throws Adam into the corner, knocks Luster out and preps for the Gore, but Luster trips him and pulls him out. Rhino with a Gore to Luster on the outside! Thornstowe up on the inside, and he pulls his belt off for a fistload but the camera goes sideways and gets set down BECAUSE HEATH IS THE CAMERA MAN! Heath hits a Sling Blade and rolls out, Rhino gets the pinfall.

Winner: Rhino (4:29)

Rating: * 1/2

Thoughts: The match was barely anything to speak of, but the story matters here. And anything that gets Heath back to action is good news to me.

After the match, Heath and Rhino embrace and celebrate in the ring as Scott D’Amore and security come out. D’Amore tells Security to escort Heath out and he goes running as D’Amore questions Rhino.

* Backstage, Moose is chilling when a monitor turns on behind him and it’s EC3. He knows what it feels like to have something stolen from him. And he’s always like Moose, so he’s going to give him an opportunity to find an allotted time to claim what he thinks is his in the TNA World Title. But if he doesn’t find him, the title will be sent back piece by piece by piece. He’s been warned. Moose is pissed and runs out, grabbing a guy and saying to call the police because there’s a hostage situation. The guy says EC3 is on the other side of the building, and Moose runs off. The guy takes off his jacket and has a “Control Your Narrative” shirt on.

* Back from break and the Good Brothers are telling a story about New Orleans at a bar with “Uncle Allen” (AJ) and it’s loud so he shouldn’t be able to hear LG. But he does hear Gallows snore. He turns around and Gallows is standing up asleep like an elephant. The Rascalz show up and they’re told that they need to hear the stories. Dez says no disrespect but they really have to prep for their match against Ace and Fulton. LG offers to share some advice, and Dez and Wentz make graceful exits as the Brothers continue to make people laugh.

* BACK TO WRESTLE HOUSE! John E. is in a ref shirt and Johnny tells him to use the Swingman discount charm to get two for the price of one. John E. says he shouldn’t take advice from him. Swinger says Kylie says he looks good. Cody and Jake give John E. the first rule of Wrestle House: don’t listen to Swingman. Larry shoulders his way through, and Acey says he’s been in a bad mood ever since he came out of Rosemary’s love spell. The Deaners accuse Larry of stealing their beer and say they never got to ask Larry. They ask if he took the beer and Acey says they have a truce but Larry cuts him off. No Truce! Cody’s hat goes back and the two begin brawling through Wrestle House as Tommy casually says, “Match Time.”

XXXL vs. The Deaners?

Acey sends Cody into a wall and Cody stomps on the garbage can lever, sending the lid into Acey’s groin. Acey goes headfirst into a support beam but Acey fires back with a knee and bodyslams Cody onto a couch — which doesn’t hurt. Cody goes to grab the TV and Tommy stops him for a chance to hype Impact’s timeslot. Cody gets it and leaps off the coffee table onto Acey. The two face off, then look at the ping-pong table and it turns into a ping-pong match. Meanwhile, Larry slams a dresser into Cousin Jake and takes a swing but Jake ducks and hits a wall next to a duck. Meanwhile, the ping-pong match continues until Larry punches Cody in the stomach and the ping-pong ball goes into Cody’s mouth. Larry laughs and says, “Take that, you stupid Deaner!” In response, Cody spits the ball into Larry’s face. Larry ends up between the Deaners and they start brawling, with Acey getting involved. Acey kicks Cody onto a hand cart and starts dragging him along, he picks him up to toss him out and Cody fights back until Acey manages to get into the elevator and heads down. Dreamer tells him to take the stairs and he runs down like a wild man, getting to the bottom before Acey. Acey walks out into a shot that breaks his nose, and Cody gets on a bike but rolls past Acey into Taya’s car. Jake is beating on Larry in the rec room, then backs way, WAY up and charges in. Acey shows up and asks what’s going on. He says Larry has plenty of time, maybe he should move. But Larry is too blown up, so Acey helps him move and Jake rolls onto the stage. Cody hits Acey with the ping-pong rackets and starts brawling with Larry, who sends Cody flying into one of the bedrooms. Larry says Cody’s dead, and he crawls along until he finds a beer bottle under the bed. Larry says he has no idea where that came from, and Cody hits a Deaner DDT only to have Larry slam him across the room. Larry gets up and he’s now Lawrence D. He sprays a fragrance that takes Acey down, and Jake Fujis Lawrence. Then Susie comes in and is made because Jake broke the truce. Things get very Su Yung-ish for a moment and Susie walks out of the room, closing the door. Tommy says he’s supposed to referee a match and asks if its in the room. Susie says she’s not sure, Tommy looks in the room and is horrified, so he declares Susie the winner. Susie’s raised hand is covered in blood, and Tommy runs away.