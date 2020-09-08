Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome, 411maniacs and Impact fans, to another Tuesday and thus another episode of Impact Wrestling! I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. We got ourselves a new Impact World Champion last week, plus the end of Wrestle House and the return of Tenille Dashwood. Things are heating up even more in the Impact Zone, so let’s get into it!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Moose is terrorized by EC3, who has his TNA World Title, and finds the crazy stalker bulletin board with a location marked. Meanwhile, Eric Young battles Eddie Edwards and uses his hockey-esque mask as a weapon with the ref down to secure the win and take the World Title. He then attacks Edwards after the match.

WE OWN THE NIGHT! (AKA Title Sequence!)

* Eric Young is out to start off the show with his Impact World Championship. He says that we’re looking at a world-class man, a world-class athlete, a world-class professional wrestler — and most importantly, a world-class maniac. Young says that Swann beat him at Slammiversary and he had to take immediate action. That started the ball rolling, which rolled right over Swann and right over Eddie Edwards. He reminds us all that this was by design and was 100% inevitable.

That brings out Alisha Edwards, and I don’t know that this is gonna end well. She marches down to the ring with a mic, gets in and tells Young he’s a World Champion to some people but he’s nothing but a coward to her. He came to Impact to make a statement, but instead he decided to injure people like Swann and her husband. She says he doesn’t know anything about Eddie, but Eddie’s coming back to take what belongs to him. Young tries to speak and gets cut off, saying she’s seen it all — broken friendships, Eddie nearly losing his eye, and a douchebag who tried to end her marriage. But she wasn’t afraid of them and she’s not afraid of him. She says Eddie’s a fighter, and it’s only a matter of time before he comes back, whoops his ass, and takes the title. She says they’re gonna make it personal. Eddie can’t even hold his little one because of Young (did Young break his arm when we weren’t looking?). He can’t take her on walks. That’s her family and that’s everything. Young says simply, “I. Don’t. Care.” And gets slapped by Alisha. He smiles, turns to walk off, and then grabs Alisha and prepares to piledrive her but Dreamer is out and hits Young with a cane. Young rolls out of the ring and goes apeshit before grabbing his title and backs off.

Dreamer says he’s piledriven women in his career but Young has never had to wake up next to someone with pain in their body for something that he did. Dreamer says Alisha is like family, so is Eddie and so is Swann. Dreamer says when Young left, there were people who decided to stay. He says Young is a hell of a wrestler but a piece of s**t scumbag who wants to injure guys. He tells Young to take him out and end his career. He challenges Young to a match, any kind of match he wants, but he’ll be damned if he touches her or anyone else in this company. Young says Dreamer made his last mistake, everyone are punks and the company belongs to him. He’ll see Dreamer tonight.

* Madison and Josh hype up tonight’s show including the Dreamer vs. Young match (apparently for the title), Chris Bey vs. TJP, Locker Room talk with Kylie Rae and Susie, and the World Tag Team Championship match against the Rascalz. Finally, Moose tries to hunt down EC3 and his title.

* Speaking of which, we cut to an airport where Moose is taking a flight somewhere as we head to break.

* Back from break, and we get an Impact Plus! ad.

* Cut to Rosemary, Taya, and John E. backstage and they’re wedding planning. Rosemary says there’s a lot to coordinate and asks Taya if she’s sure she’s all in. Taya says she loves love, and this is real love. She’s super-excited and calls it the Wedding of the Century. Rosemary says there’s only so many people qualified to officiate a demon wedding, and the one at the top of the list is dead. But resurrection, while a slippery process, is possible. It will just take time and Bravo will have to do the planning. Taya says don’t even worry about it; they’ve got it under control. She loves a good wedding and says it’ll be perfect. Rosemary teleports out and Taya has some wild plans involving ice sculptures and a 20-tier cake.

Chris Bey vs. TJP

Bey takes a swing that TJP ducks and fires back before the bell! Punches by TJP, whip into the corner and Bey out into a backdrop. TJP with a European uppercut, Bey off the ropes and lifted up to drop to the mat followed by a submission attempt. Bey counters and lays in punches as Rohit Raju comes out to heckle. TJP off the ropes into a shot, and Bey hits a Euro uppercut and punch in the corner. TJP whipped across the ring, up and over as Bey charges in, headscissors takedown. TJP off the ropes and Bey goes for a hip toss but TJP bounces off the ropes into an armdrag and Bey is out of the ring. TJP with a springboard and dropkick to the outside, he rolls Bey in and goes up top. He almost loses his balance and drops down, Bey charges in and gets got in a headscissors submission but ref counts because TJP’s holding onto the ropes so it breaks. Bey rakes the eyes mid-wristlock attempt and knocks TJP down as we go to break.

Back from break and Bey is delivering elevated stomps to TJP in the corner, pin attempt gets one. He jaws at Rohit, then comes off the ropes for a diving clothesline that gets two. Bey yells at TJP and showboats a bit as TJP gets up, Gory lock but TJP wriggles out for a sunset flip that gets one. TJP with a drop toehold into an inverted STF. They counter wrestle a bit, Bey kicks TJP in the head and gets a two-count. TJP off the ropes into an abdominal stretch. The babyface powers out and hits a back suplex with both men down now. Rohit is enjoying this as both men get up, inverted atomic drop by TJP who comes off the ropes with a splash. Three front facelock suplexes in quick succession, TJP goes for the Mamba Splash and Bey dodges but he rolls through. He’s up and Bey with a big kick to the head, comes off the ropes in a springboard but right into a submission. Bey rolls back into a pin for two, then picks TJP up with a rack, then drops him for two. Rayne exits for Locker Room Talk and both men are slow to get up. Bey springboards but gets caught on TJP’s shoulders, he manages to slide off onto the apron and gets a kick. Bey slingshot into a sunset flip, TJP counters into his own and gets the pin!

Winner: TJP (7:41)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Good match to start off, though both guys were holding back a bit and we had a sloppy moment or two. I like both of these guys and they did fine; the ending was a bit anti-climactic but I imagine they didn’t want Bey to be hurt by the loss.

* It’s time for Locker Room Talk! Madison is oddly excited that Johnny Swinger is back, and he’s got a new jacket. She asks how Wrestle House was, and he says it was great and they can’t wait to have him back. Rayne says it was like jail and Swinger sputters a bit before Madison welcomes Kylie and Susie. Kylie is super-excited but neither of them want to sit on either side of Swinger, so he moves and they sit down. Madison asks how their experience was and asks about the fantasy suite. When Rae tries to answer, Rayne says she’s not really asking, but she does have to ask if she was gone as long as she was because she was trying to dodge Deonna Purrazzo. Kylie protests, and Rayne says she meant she was waiting for the perfect moment to spoil the Black Tie Affair. Susie says that’s bad and Rayne says, “She speaks.” Madison asks Kylie how well she really knows Susie, or as some people call her, “Su.” Swinger approves of the kayfabe. Then Deonna and Kimber Lee come in and Deonna complains about the crashing of the black tie affair. Kimber says they’re not going to cheap shot her unlike what Kylie did by kicking her in the face. Susie says “Yeah, let’s fight.” Deonna says that’s uncivilized, but she is here to challenge them to a tag match next week. They agree, Deonna and Kimber walk off, and Madison excuses Kylie and Susie. That’s all the time Madison has this week.

* Up next: Brian Myers!

* We return from break with the Bound For Glory promo featuring Eric Young in prison.

* Backstage, Bravo is asking to rent a dozen horses, a giant elephant, and ice sculptures. Kiera and Tasha show up and mock him, saying they don’t have an invitation yet. Bravo says Taya has the list, and Kiera says that what he needs to lean is to be his own man. And if anyone can teach him that, they can. They want to be his groomsman, and he says there’s no way Taya will agree to that. Kiera says who cares about Taya and that to be a good husband, he has to learn to be a good man. They walk off and tell him to do something about his outfit.

* Brian Myers is making his way to the ring now. He gets a mic and addresses Willie Mack, saying they got off on the ring foot. He introduces himself as the world’s most professional wrestler, has wrestled in all 50 states and has circled the world 27 times. He’s won championships on PPV, shared the ring with legends and Hall of Famers. So Mack has nothing to be embarrassed about regarding his loss. Myers says the handshake is a time-honored tradition to give respect to those that paved the way for people like Willie. So he asks Mack to come out and be a true professional. Mack comes out to the ring and gets in, he looks at the offered hand and says he didn’t come out to shake hands or be professional; he’d rather put his hands around Brian’s neck and shake that once or twice. Impact management saw what happened, and he’s been granted a rematch — tonight, and more specifically, right now. Myers says he’s not dressed, he’s not tanned, but a referee is coming in behind Myers’ back. Mack says that a professional should always bring his gear, and the bell rings!

Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers

Myers argues with the ref, then asks Mack to shake his hand. Mack declines, and then Myers tries for the sneak kick but Mack catches it and knocks Myers down. Myers off the ropes into a big back elbow, ends up on the apron and gets kicked by Mack! Myers out to the ringside area and Mack hits a big dive that sends Myers onto the apron. Mack picks Myers up, rolls him into the ring and follows. Myers out on the apron on the other side, gets decked hard to the floor by Mack but Myers trips Mack, pulls him out and slams him into the apron. Head slam into the apron and they’re in, Myers with mounted punches and a stomp. Another stomp by Myers, and he chokes Mack with his boot in the corner. Myers picks Mack up, suplex gets two. Myers is not happy with the ref and he drives his knee into Mack’s back while applying a crossface. Myers gets to his feet, breaks it but Brian with a knee. He whips Mack into the ropes, charges in but Mack gets out of the way and Myers’ jaw hits the turnbuckle hard. Myers up and turns around into a clothesline followed by a back elbow and a bodyslam. Big legdrop off the ropes gets two for Mack. Myers goes up on the shoulders for a Samoan drop, standing moonsault for two. Kick to Myers, Mack goes for the Stunner but Myers racks the eyes. He comes off the ropes right into a Sky High, drops back into the corner and gets pummeled by Mack. Myers shirt comes off by Myers with a low blow that the ref missed! Implant DDT and that gets three!

Winner: Brian Myers (5:21)

Rating: **

Thoughts: A perfectly acceptable match that accomplished what it set out to do. Not sure that Myers needs to beat Mack twice, but the cheap way he won both times certainly protects Mack a bit. For a supposedly impromptu match it wasn’t bad at all.

* Backstage Gia Miller asks Jordynne Grace about showing up to Purrazzo’s Black Tie Affair where she congratulated her. Grace says it’s important to be graceful in defeat and asks where Tenille Dashwood has been and why she thinks she can show up. Grace says let’s ask her now and grabs the camera guy, going to find Dashwood. They walk to Tenille’s dressing room but it’s locked and a guy named Kaleb (with a K) opens the door. He’s Tenille’s PP — her personal photographer. He says she has way more important things than to be in there. Grace asks when she’ll be back at work and we get some Dashwood glamour pics. Tenille is back next week. Grace is disgusted and walks off.

* Kiera and Tasha are backstage talking about how the wedding needs them in order to be lit. Taya shows up and says she doesn’t know what they were doing speaking to Bravo, but the only person he has to listen to is her so they can stay out of her business. Tasha says they didn’t send anything for Taya and Taya doesn’t understand or even know who they are and tells them to mind their business. Tasha says she doesn’t take nothing from anyone, especially her. Taya says she’ll take Tasha on right now, tonight. Tasha and Kiera are down.