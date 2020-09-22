Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Tuesday, fellow wrestling fans! It’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. The road to Bound For Glory continues, and this week it passes through some Knockouts action and a three-way #1 contender’s match for the X-Division Title. There’s plenty to get through, so let’s get ready for some Impact action.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Moose freaks out about EC3 stalking him and EC3 says time is running out. Meanwhile, Rich Swann demands a match against Eric Young at Bound For Glory and despite Scott D’Amore’s initial hesitance, Young comes to the ring and attacks, only to learn that Swann’s title shot has been granted.

#1 Contender’s Match

Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel

Right off the bat we’re starting with some X-Division action, and this should be fun. Rohit is out here to watch the action and he looks to be in a good mood. Apparently, Raju is defending immediately after this match. Bey attacks Trey to start off the match and we’re on. Stomps in the corner, TJP gets involved and whips Bey but Bey reverses and slams TJP to the mat. TJP into the ropes, kicks Bey, Bey misses a clothesline and gets taken down by a Trey rana. TJP with a rana now, and he grabs Bey for a back suplex but Bey flips out and hits an armdrag. TJP out of the ring and Bey whips Trey across the ring, baseball slide, they’re running the ring and Trey locks a full nelson, Bey out but a snapmare by Trey and a standing moonsault gets two. TJP in now with a European uppercut to Trey, Irish whip reversed, TJP locks in an Octopus. Trey slips out but TJP gets a pinfall attempt for two. Uppercut to Bey, Irish whip reversed by Bey into a short arm kneelift. TJP into Bey’s knee, Trey gets involved but Bey with a DDT and Downward Spiral to both men! Two-counts on both by Bey. Trey thrown out of the ring, Bey charges in and hits a leaping back elbow, kick to the back of the head and a leaping neckbreaker for two. Raju’s looking pleased as Bey sends TJP across the ring, he slides under, goes for a submission, Trey runs in and gets knocked down, sharpshooter on Trey with a camel clutch to Bey! Double submission gets broken up but he locks in an inverted STF on Trey which Bey breaks up. Bey with a shot to Trey, who fires back and he lays into Bey! Kick attempt caught by Bey, but Trey with an enzuigiri. TJP back in as both men are down. TJP with an inverted atomic drop on Bey, comes off the ropes with a springboard clothesline. Snap suplex, a second one, and then a third. TJP up top but Trey runs in and jumps up. He gets shoved off and backflips over Bey, TJP leaps and rolls. Rana by Trey, Bey charges in but misses and gets tripped by Trey. Trey flips over Bey, who’s now on the apron. Back elbow to TJP, Trey off the top with a stomp to Bey, neckbreaker to Trey, gets a near-fall! Trey on the top, he gets ready to fly, but TJP misses and Bey hits a cutter! Pinfall but TJP breaks it up! Bey with a big kick to TJP’s head, he springboards but gets caught by TJP! Cross armbreaker, Bey rolls it up but TJP turns it into a leglock. Bey’s in the center of the ring but Trey up top, he hits a double knee to TJP, pinfall gets three!

Winner: Trey Miguel (7:13)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Some great X-Division action here. TJP, Trey, and Bey all work well against each other and we had a nice mix of submission and aerial maneuvers. Trey is probably the right guy to win, having recently been in the world title picture.

* After the match, Rohit is desperately trying to get the ref to start the match before Trey’s music even hits. The ref checks with Trey, who nods and the match is on!

X-Division Championship Match

Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju

Trey runs in, Rohit with a waistlock and he rolls Trey up, grabbing the tights and it’s a pinfall win.

Winner: Rohit Raju (0:06)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Oh, that sneaky Rohit Raju.

* Eric Young is backstage with a promo. He says he had seven days to think about what Swann said and his conscience will be clear from this point forward. Because it’s all on D’Amore and Swann. He tried to show them the path and give them the easy way out, but Swann chose the hard way. It’s the road less traveled because he’s at the other end.

* Back from break and Gia Miller knocks on Tenille’s door but gets Kaleb with a K. Two Ks actually, because it’s Kaleb Konley. Gia asks if Tenille’s there, and he says she’s busy getting bee venom therapy. But she’ll be ready for her big return tonight. Tenille comes out and says that this reminds her of one of her favorite quotes: “Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on, but you keep going anyway.” That’s what’ll happen tonight, she says.

* Josh and Madison break down the card including Tenille vs. Jordynne Grace, and Sami Callihan vs. RVD where if RVD wins, Katie Forbes gets five minutes in the ring with Callihan. They also point out the Swann vs. Young match for Bound For Glory. But we’re back to action!

Kimber Lee vs. Susie

Susie waves to Kimber, who goes for a kick but gets caught by Susie. Kimber lands in the splits, and Susie tries to do the same to no avail while Lee rolls her up for two. A taunt by Lee, but Susie wants a truce. Lee says no and swings a couple of times, Susie dodges and flips Lee over for a jackknife that gets two. Susie with a headlock, flips Lee to the mat. Lee gets up, Susie runs up the turnbuckle and drops down to keep the headlock going. It breaks up, Susie grabs Lee and hits a bulldog for two. Lee into the corner, Susie gets pumped and charges in but Kimber dodges. Kimber moves in but Susie stops her with “That’s bad!” and hits a kick to the gut. She moves in but tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by Lee gets two. Lee picks Susie up by the hair and hooks her head with her boot for a slam into the ropes. Lee picks Susie up, chokes her against the ropes and slams her to the mat. She lets Susie get up against the ropes and dropkicks her through them! The ref’s back is turned and Purrazzo moves in for some kicks as we go to break.

Back from break, Susie’s in and being choked by Kimber’s boot. Kicks to Susie in the corner, broken up at four. Lee picks Susie up, but Susie battles out. She’s looking angry but Lee with a bunch of kicks and a pin attempt for two. Lee wrenches Susie’s knee and Susie is in pain here. Kimber stomps the knee and then stalks Susie. Head slam into the turnbuckle, overhand blow and she goes up to the top but Susie fights back! Arachnarana attempt by Susie but Lee counters and falls into a Boston crab! She drags Susie into the center of the ring but Susie gets to the ropes for the break. Kick to Susie’s chest, and another. Susie’s not looking great but she catches a third kick and gets away. Lee charges into the corner, Susie slips out. Monkey flip by Susie and hard strikes to Kimber! Thesz press and punches, and Susie is up to her fight. She charges at Kimber in the corner, Kimber moves out but a back kick and a headscissors slam puts Kimber headfirst into the corner. Pin attempt gets two. Susie up, she runs into the ropes, but Kimber counters with a power bomb! Pin attempt gets two again. Kimber drags Susie into the corner by the hair, goes up top for the Swanton, but Susie’s up and decks Kimber! Deonna gets involved and Susie pulls her onto the corner! Deonna swings but misses Susie and hits Kimber! Susie with the Panic Switch for three!

Winner: Susie (8:19)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Really solid work here by both women, and Susie’s slowly emerging transition toward Su Yung is playing out well. They’re teasing a bit more of it each week and I’m here for it.

After the match, Deonna takes advantage of Kylie bringing Susie back down from Su Yung to attack. Susie comes to the rescue but Purrazzo gets an armbar. Kylie comes in and sends Deonna out of the ring, and she’s pissed. Rae gets a mic and says it’s fine if she wants to bully them. She mentions she’s #1 contender but I’m busy looking at Susie about to flip her shit in the background. Kylie says that come Bound For Glory, the Knockouts Title will be hers. Kylie officially challenges Purrazzo for Bound For Glory and we have a match.

* We’re back with an ad for Heath, who used to have a last name but now a billionaire keeps it in a safe. And he needs a job because he was fired. Not only because he has kids, but because pro wrestling is what he loves to do. He can go anywhere he wants to, but — he’s not welcome here, says a security guard. Where he wants to be is Impact because they have some of the best competition in the world and his best friend’s there. Rhino’s there, and we get an intentionally stilted speech by Rhino speaking for Heath. Heath implores us to get #Heath4Impact trending on Twitter or any other social media platform. Rhino says many names from wrestling and entertainment support him, and we get testimonials from David Hasselhoff, Flava Flav, Nancy Kerrigan, and Chuck Norris (all paid for through Cameo, awesomely enough). DeLorian Brown also cuts a promo for Heath. Heath might even get his car repo’d by a real Repo Man. Rhino says there’s widespread support but they need their continued support until Heath gets a contract. Heath then airs a video from his kids being god-damned adorable and reasoning with Scott D’Amore. #Heath4Impact everyone!

* Backstage, the Machine Guns are approached by the Good Brothers who want some gratitude for stepping in for the Rascalz. Wentz and Dez show up and are not too pleased, saying they’re not young boys and they’ve hung with some of the top tag teams in Impact. Dez and Wentz challenge the Good Brothers and Anderson and Gallows say they’ll oblige. Gallows isn’t so sure about the respect thing as they walk off. Sabin tells the Rascalz to go get ’em.