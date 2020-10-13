Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. We’re pushing through October at a brisk pace (too quick for my Hooptober horror movie watching challenge) and Bound For Glory is coming up fast. There’s still a lot of matches to build, so hopefully we get some of that this week. Let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: The doctor gives Rich Swann a clean bill of health for Bound For Glory, only to have Eric Young screw it all up and attack him. Meanwhile, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton battle the Motor City Machine Guns until The North and Good Brothers come down, and the Machine Guns pick up the win. Finally, EC3 mocks Moose once again and holds a funeral for the TNA World Championship, which he tosses into a river.

* We then cut to Moose with Scott D’Amore, ranting at him for not doing anything at a title. He rants about being in a match at an undisclosed location and he doesn’t know where it is. D’Amore throws exactly how ridiculous that is back in his face, and Moose isn’t having any of it. Moose needs D’Amore’s help, but Scott needs people to leave him alone because he’s waiting on a call from Swann’s doctor to find out what’s going on. Moose says he’s the real World Champion and walks off. Walking through the hallway, he comes across EC3 projected on a door. EC3 says that the things Moose owns are owning him, but not everything is as it seems. Moose is learning and controlling his narrative, and when he’s fully committed, he’ll make the journey, cross the bridge, and find what it is he seeks. EC3 holds up the TNA World Championship and then vanishes. Moose says he knows where he needs to go and walks off.

WE OWN THE NIGHT! (AKA Title Sequence!)

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Tasha & Kiera are okay with the other two teams starting off, so Rosemary and Havok start off. Rosemary with a waistlock, Nevaeh with a schoolgirl for two and another rollup for two more. A third one that Rosemary kicks out of, then clotheslines Nevaeh as she gets up. Nevaeh into the hostile corner and Taya is tagged in and whipped into Nevaeh. Rosemary splashes and Taya with a Northern lights suplex for two. Nevaeh blocks a punch, hits a kick, and comes off the ropes with a low angle bulldog for two. Havok tagged in and she and Nevaeh whip Taya back first into the corner, then Nevaeh comes in with a splash. Havok follows suit, then hits a backbreaker/clothesline combo for two. Forearm to Taya, Havok with a whip attempt but Taya blocks it. Havok gets it on the third try, pulls her back but Taya with a fist and she takes control with strikes. Havok goes headfirst into a turnbuckle and Kiera and Tasha distract Taya allowing Havok to hit a big kick. Tasha yells at Havok from the apron and gets tagged in. Tasha charges in on Valkyrie and tags in Kiera who runs around the ring into a dropkick to the face and a pin for two. Kiera pounding away and she pins for another two. Front facelock by Kiera, sends her into the turnbuckle but Taya blocks it, knocks Tasha off the apron and hits a back suplex on Hogan. Taya tags in Rosemary and it’s time for a clothesline but Kiera dodges, only to get thrown back into the corner. Kiera charges for Tasha but gets picked up by Rosemary and slammed into the neutral corner. Exploder suplex by Rosemary and Rosemary stalks Kiera. She slams Hogan into the corner and tags in Nevaeh, who takes over with kick and then stomps to Kiera. Nevaeh with a suplex, floats over for two. Irish whip reversed by Kiera, Tasha kicks Nevaeh in the back through the ropes and Kiera takes control. Tasha now tags in, double straitjacket slam into the ropes, neckbreaker for two. Tasha with a headlock, Nevaeh to her feet and Tasha whips her into the ropes but Nevaeh reverse, leaps up top and jumps over Nevaeh. Havok refuses to tag Tasha and Nevaeh with a back suplex set-up into a face slam. Nevaeh tags in Havok, who stalks Tasha and clotheslines her. Kiera in and eats a kick, kick to Tasha’s gut and Steelz is down. Gutwrench throw, Havok off the ropes but Rosemary tags in. Tasha pulls down the ropes and Havok goes out, Rosemary charges in but Tasha dodges! Tasha runs in and gets pushed over the ropes, Steelz with a kick to Rosemary’s head and goes up for a dive, but Rosemary catches her! Fallaway slam gets two before Hogan breaks it up. Kiera talks trash and Taya comes in to kick Kiera. Hogan off the ropes, reversed by Taya, Kiera goes through the ropes onto Havok. Nevaeh in, waistlock, Taya fights out and hits a front running dropkick. Tasha and Nevaeh are beating on Kiera, Taya goes up and dives onto them! She came down hard though, and all four women are down. Tasha off the ropes in the ring, baseball slides before going out and showboats as Rosemary lies in wait! Spear by Rosemary! She picks Tasha up, Double underhook into a sit out slam and the pin!

Winner: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (9:18)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Solid work to start us off. It was a very standard three-way dance with all that entails, but with the exception of one dodgy bit off the ropes everyone looked crisp and slick.

After the match Rosemary and Taya are cute with each other, then Havok and Nevaeh come into the ring. Rosemary entreats Havok and Nevaeh to make her day, but it doesn’t happen.

* Josh and Madison break down the events to come including an update on Rich Swann and EC3 possibly being in the arena tonight. They cover the announcement of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, with ten competitors from that competing in in a tag match later tonight. Madman Fulton battles Doc Gallows tonight, Kimber Lee battles Kylie Rae and an update on Bravo and Rosemary’s wedding.

* Backstage, Groomzilla Bravo berates the wedding party as Fallah Bahh walks in. Alisha asks if he got the money and he says no. Swinger mocks him over it and he asks Swinger what he did? “I beat Buddy Landel in Mid-Atlantic!” he proclaims. Threats are exchanged and Crazzy Steve is the calming voice of reason. He asks Bahh if he has anything to get off his chest and Bahh is angry. Bahh calls Steve Swinger’s young boy. Steve says he’s just calling it as he sees it and Bahh demands a match and walks off. Bravo flips out and says the wedding’s in two weeks and he doesn’t have time for this! He spikes the hellhound and walks off but comes back to retrieve it and apologize. Cousin Jake asks if they want to get started on the dance number for the reception and even with some music, everyone says no as we’re off to break.

* Back from break, Havok is backstage and Rosemary teleports in. Havok cuts her off and tells her to spell out what she wants — not in demon riddles. Rosemary impresses the import of the wedding and she says she needs Havok’s help as Father James Mitchell’s murderer. Havok says she know this is what she was going to ask, and says she made him exit this reality for a reason. Rosemary says this reality’s continuity depends on the wedding and asks for help. Havok says she knows Rosemary won’t let it go, so next week they’ll have a match. If Rosemary wins, Havok will help. Otherwise, Rosemary leaves her along and Mitchell stays where she is. Rosemary agrees and it’s a deal, then she teleports away.

Fallah Bahh vs. Crazzy Steve

Steve starts off by demanding Bahh be checked. The ref doesn’t find the money, and Steve argues with his monkey before he tries to play monkey see, monkey do and takes his shirt off. He tells Bahh to try and Bahh is claiming self-consciousness. He then attacks with palm strikes, Steve ducks a punch and hits a chop to the back. Steve goes for the money and Bahh pushes him away, then hits a dive and clutches the money roll like it’s the goddamn One Ring. He charges in on Steve, who gets a boot up, then locks in an Upside Down for four. Steve jumps on Bahh’s back for a sleeper hold and Bahh is fading. Bahh charges up and fights free, slamming Steve into the corner and charges in put Steve ducks. He jumps up onto Bahh’s shoulders, then slides off and rips Bahh’s shirt off to reveal the money roll. Roll-up on Steve and he gets three.