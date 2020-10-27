Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings, Impact fans! We’re back to Tuesday (only 10 of those left to go in 2020!) and that means that it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. Bound For Glory is in the book and it was a pretty solid show. Thanks to Steve Cook for covering the show. We’ll have plenty of fallout to deal with tonight, along with Rosemary and John E. Bravo’s wedding so that should be fun. Let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Bound For Glory happened! Lots of action took place, Rohit Raju retained the X-Division Title, Rhino won Heath an Impact Wrestling contract, Moose controlled his narrative and beat EC3, Ken Shamrock defeated Eddie Edwards, Alex Shelley got messed up and The North won the Tag Team Titles back, SU YUNG returned and won the Knockouts Title, and Rich Swann put an end to Eric Young’s reign of terror to win the Impact World Title!

* We cut right in with Eric Young attacking Swann backstage! He slams a chair down on Swann and throws him into a wall, then decks him. He yells that Swann brought it on himself and beats Swann into the arena. Young goes backstage again, grabs the title and walks out to try and hit Swann with it but Swann ducks! Swann fires back and takes it to Young, stomping on him but Young fights back with a kick. They’re going back and forth and Young reverses a whip to slam Swann into the steps. He slams Swann into the apron and then the guardrail, but Swann turns it around and sends Young into the ringpost. Swann is in control now but Young fires back and rips Swann’s shirt off, stomping him and then CHOKING HIM WITH THE SHIRT. EY rolls Swann into the ring, climbs in and EATS A SUPERKICK! Swann goes up top but Swann crotches him on the turnbuckle and last in with stomps and kicks until officials come down to break it up. D’Amore is in the ring now as Young is backed up. EY wants his rematch now, D’Amore says it isn’t how he does this. D’Amore says it isn’t happening and tells security to get him out of there. He says Young will get his rematch and EY rants that everyone is out to get him. More security come to escort Young out, but Swann says that if EY wants the rematch, he can have it now. D’Amore is reluctant, but Swann is sure as hell. They fistbump and D’Amore makes the match, and we have a World Title match!

Impact World Championship Match

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young

Young rushes to the ring and Swann ducks him, firing off some chops and whipping Young across the ring. Young goes onto the apron, runs the apron and goes up but Swann is already there! Young pushes Swann to the ground and leaps off with a splash but no one’s home! Swann is looking hurt already, and he gets up for a clothesline! A few kicks to the gut and a somersault kick off the ropes gets two. Swann with a delayed kick to Young on his knees, rolling splash gets two. Swann with a rana and he leaps up on Young for a second one, but Young catches him and hits a power bomb for two. EY yells at the ref and picks Swann up in the corner, measuring him for a hard shot. Irish whip across the ring, Swann leaps over and hits a hard back kick. Swann on the second rope, EY rushes in but Swann flips over him and ducks a clothesline — handspring cutter! Swann up top, Phoenix Splash and we have a three count!

Winner: (3:24)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was fine for the almost no time that it got, and Young’s rematch clause is out of the way. It did that piece of business well and there wasn’t a lot to the match because of the lack of time, but I’m not going to complain too much here as they tried a lot for the short time they had.

After the match, Swann celebrates and Young is distraught as hell in the ring.

* Josh and Madison react to Swann’s title retention and break down tonight’s card:

– Hardcore Halloween Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

– The Wedding Between John E. Bravo and Rosemary

* Nevaeh is backstage looking nervous as Havok comes out. Nevaeh asks if it’s done and Havok says “He’s back” and that the wedding is on. Nevaeh goes full Han Solo with “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” and we’re on break.

* Back from break and the Knockouts are all waiting impatiently outside a door wanting to know about the tag team titles. Kaleb With a K shows up and says it was announced online that an eight-team tournament starts in three weeks. Alisha needs to find a partner, but Tasha and Kiera say they’re good. Tenille considers options in Jordynne and Alisha, but walks off. Then Kiera and Tasha show up to mock Alisha for not having a partner, but Jordynne is there to be a friend. Jordynne challenges them to a tag team match with Alisha and they’re game. Alisha is really jazzed about this!

Hardcore Halloween Match

Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Dreamer comes out with full Road Warrior regalia to pay homage to Road Warrior Animal, and that’s pretty awesome. Dreamer gets in the ring and the bell rings. Lock-up and Myers takes control with a punch but quickly gets thrown over the ropes to the outside. Dreamer beats on Myers a bit and hits a suplex on the entrance ramp, then goes for the weapons. First up is a baseball jersey that he chokes Myers with. He drags Myers over to Seth Rollins Myers eye-first with a jacket spike, but Myers escapes and slams Dreamer’s head into the apron, then into the ring steps. Myers tries to lift up a garbage can with a walker on it but can’t do it and Dreamer nails him across the back, grabs the walker and slams it down on Myers. He strains and picks up the mystery garbage can and gets it into the ring, then hits Myers and slams him into the apron before rolling him in. Dreamer grabs the ring bell and RINGS IT RIGHT ON MYERS’ CROTCH. He gives the bell back and heads back, but Myers fires back and picks Dreamer up to crotch him on the guardrail. And a garbage can to Dreamer’s skull that gets a two count. Myers rolls Dreamer in and goes to push the garbage can through the ring, but Dreamer dropkicks it into Myers’ face. Dreamer on the apron and leaps off RIGHT INTO A STREET SIGN TO THE CHEST! And we’re off to break.

Back from break and Myers is assaulting Dreamer in the corner. He catapults Dreamer into a loose-laying kendo stick on the ropes that shouldn’t have done as much damage as it seems to have done and starts to kick at Dreamer. Myers chokes Tommy against the ropes, then picks Dreamer up for a back suplex and pins for one. Myers outside and grabs a bag of apples, goes back in and spits bites of apple at Dreamer. Myers kicks Dreamer on the ground and goes outside, where he gets a chair and slides back in. Chair to the gut, and he sets the chair up but Dreamer takes control! He goes off the ropes but Myers follows and slides out, tripping Dreamer into the chair! Kicks to Tommy and then he chokes Dreamer with the chair, followed by a chair shot to the back. Myers with a falling forearm to the head and a chinlock against the ground, but Dreamer gets to his feet! Myers cuts it off and goes for a front facelock but Tommy spins out and starts punching until a kick to the midsection cuts Dreamer off! Myers comes off the ropes into an elbow, Dreamer charges at Myers and is hit with an elbow but Dreamer with a cutter for two! Tommy’s outside into the garbage can and he slides into the ring with a street sign and a mystery bag. He slams Myers with the sign in the back, then opens the back and pours out THUMBTACKS AND CANDY CORNS. We’ve officially found something worse than just thumbtacks, folks. Dreamer goes up top but Myers on the apron stops him, hits a thumb to the eye and starts firing off at Dreamer with punches. Dreamer goes up, goes for the superplex onto the corn and tacks but Dreamer fights back and bites Myers before pushing him into the tacks and corn! Pinfall only gets two! Dreamer goes back out and gets a table to slide into the ring, setting it up in the corner. He turns around but took too long and Myers clotheslines him into the thumbtacks and corn! Myers rants that this is Tommy’s last match ever and grabs the Kendo Stick — BUT SWOGGLE CLIMBS OUT OF CHEKOV’S GARBAGE CAN! Swoggle spins Myers around and clamps Myers’ dick with BBQ tongs, allowing Dreamer to pick him up! DVD through the table for three!