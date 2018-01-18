Join 411’s LIVE Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

X-Division Title Match: X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Desmond Xavier : Xavier beat Ishimori to with the Super X Cup, and is looking to make it two in a row to win the title here tonight. They work a tentative start, circling and then locking up. They work into a clean break, and lockup again. To the buckles and then they push and shove, Xavier gets a takedown, covering for 2. Ishimori with the takedown, he follows with arm drags, and then a crucifix for 2. Xavier is sent to the floor, back in and Xavier lays in kicks and a dropkick. Ishimori cuts him off and Xavier is sent to the floor. Xavier back in, and picks up a near fall. He follows with strikes in the corner, and then grounds the action. Xavier then works into a Muta lock variation; they work to the feet and trade strikes. Xavier cuts off the back handspring and follows with a suicide dive. Ishimori fell over the barricades and Xavier follows with a huge tope over the barricade, wiping out Ishimori. Post break, and they are trading strikes in the ring. Xavier follows with a bicycle kick; Xavier then hits a cutter after some rapid-fire strikes. Xavier now connects with running corner strikes, and the dropkick gets 2. Xavier now looks to go up top, but Ishimori cuts him off. He follows him up and hits a delayed superplex for 2. Xavier follows with rights, a back elbow but Ishimori hits a back handspring kick, covering for 2. Ishimori hits shotgun knees and a slam. The double stomp is cut off, Xavier up top and hits the final flash, but Ishimori kicks out. Xavier follows with a series of strikes, but Ishimori fires up but Xavier counters the dodon into the standing corkscrew splash for 2. Xavier hits an enziguri, but Ishimori hits the dodon and heads up top. The 450 splash finishes Xavier. Champion Taiji Ishimori defeated Desmond Xavier @ 16:33 via pin

– Post match, they share a hug.

– oVe cuts a promo, promising to take over tonight.

– We get a video history of the LAX vs. oVe feud. It was a really good video to set the stage for tonight’s match.

– We get a video from Dan Lambert & ATT, once again running down pro wrestling, and promising to expose wrestlers as “wanna be tough guys.” This leads to clips of ATT’s dominance in Impact Wrestling and the farewell of James Storm.

– The clip of the week is Aron Rex beating Eddie Edwards for the first Impact Grand Championship. With the catalogue of great matches the company has, I have no idea why this pile of shit was chosen. I for one am very glad the Aron Rex era is long over.

– We now get a video package on the Matt Sydal vs. EC3 feud.

– Now we go back to Gail Kim relinquishing the Knockouts title and highlights of the tournament that followed. This leads to Allie being positioned as the underdog, and Gail Kim giving her a big pep talk, which led to Allie winning a title shot in a four-way.

– Allie cuts a promo about her title shot next week, she feels she has proven herself and the time for games are over. Allie gets her shot next week, and is out for revenge and the title.

– After about 40-minutes, we finally get another match.

Chandler Park vs. Kongo Kong : Jimmy Jacobs & Joe Park are at ringside. Park tries to run, but Kong attacks and starts working him over. Park avoids a charge and follows with rights. He mistakenly takes time to celebrate, and Kong cuts him off and hits the corner cannonball. The Samoan driver finishes Park. Kongo Kong defeated Chandler Park @ 1:46 via pin [NR]

– Post match, Kong hits Chandler with the top rope splash. Jacobs calls Joe pathetic, and says Kong is the real monster.

– Next we have the Global Title Match, which was taped back in December at a Border City Wrestling event in Michigan, featuring Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact.

Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact : These ropes appear to be WrestleMania I loose. They brawl at the bell, with Impact quickly taken out of action. Patron and Drake work back and forth, with both picking up near falls. The action spills to the floor for some walk and brawl. This is clipped. Impact battles back with chair shots, and then takes over as these guys are almost afraid to run these sketchy ropes. That is really a safety issue, and the company put their guys at risk working in these conditions. Did no one think of tightening the ropes here? Seriously, I expect more from D’Amore. It breaks down into typical three-way bullshit, consistently pulling out the ref. They then triple superkick the ref, we get a new ref, low blows, the new ref being taken out, the locker room emptying and since this was taped in December, Drake retained as the match was thrown out. It’s likely for the best that they didn’t air the full match, I like that air matches from other locations, but this was some low rent bullshit.

A Global Championship rematch will take place inside SIX SIDES OF STEEL next week at #Genesis.

Rosemary vs. KC Spinelli : Rosemary takes control right away, working over Spinelli in the corner. The XPLODER follows for 2. Rosemary misses a charge, but locks in the tarantula. Spinelli battles back, hitting the bulldog for 2. Rosemary cuts her off, hitting clotheslines and then a German. The cover gets 2. Spinelli hits a desperation lariat, covering for 2. Rosemary teases misting her, hits red wedding and picks up the win. Rosemary defeated KC Spinelli @ 3:38 via pin

– Post match, Hania the Huntress debuts and attacks Rosemary as she cuts a promo about coming after the knockouts championship. Rosemary fights back, and they brawl up the ramp. Hania hits a spinebuster on the ramp. She then slams Rosemary to he steps, and hits a reverse DDT on the steps and stands tall.

– We get another video package on oVe vs. LAX, hyping Barbed Wire Massacre.

@TheMooseNation takes his battle with American Top Team to the next level in a colossal collision with @fightbobby – next week at #Genesis!

– We get promos for next week’s Genesis edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring…

* Moose vs. Lashley

* Grand Championship Match: Impact Grand Champion EC3 vs. Matt Sydal

* Knockouts Title Match: Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Allie

* Six-Sides of Steel Global Championship Match: Champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact

