Join 411’s LIVE NJPW Dominion Coverage

IWGP Junior Tag Team Title Match: Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) : 3k takes a page out of Suzuki-gun’s book, attacks then, taking them to the floor and following with stereo dives. Back in and they isolate Kanemaru, double teaming him and covering for 2. Desperado cuts off Yoh, taking him to the floor and to the barricade and then takes out Sho as the brawl heads into the crowd. Kanemaru hits a DDT on Yoh on the floor, leading to a countout tease. Back in and the champions isolate Yoh, working quick tags and double teams. Yoh starts to fire up and Kanemaru takes out Sho, but Yoh keeps fighting and gets the hot tag to Sho. Spear to the champions and he follows with kicks to Desperado and hits rolling Germans for a good near fall. Desperado cuts him off with a spinebuster and Kanemaru is in for double teams and Yoh makes the save. He then takes out Kanemaru on the floor as Sho and Desperado trade strikes. Yoh in for double teams, Kanemaru makes the save but 3k cuts him off and then work over Desperado. Kanemaru in but mists Desperado by accident. 3k cuts him off and Desperado misses the low blow attempt and Sho hits the powerbomb into the back stabber, breaking Desperado in half and getting a great near fall. Sho looks for shock arrow, but Desperado counters, ref bump, whiskey bottle shot by Kanemaru and the champions retain. Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K @ 9:50 via pin

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI : White attacks Juice before the bell, as HASHI and Finlay spill to the floor. Juice fires back and tells White to, “eat shit mother fucker.” Finlay tags in and works over White with uppercuts, covering for 2. White quickly cuts him off with a Saito suplex as HASHI takes out Juice. HASHI tags in officially, and hits a suplex for 2. White in and hits a back breaker for 2 as Juice makes the save. HASHI now lays the boots to Finlay, and grounds the action. Double teams follow as the ref was distracted during the Finlay tag. Finlay hits a desperation dropkick and we get wholesale changes to White and Juice, Juice lays in jabs and chops as he takes control. The clothesline follows, and he places HASHI in the tree of WHOA and hits a double cannonball. The high cross follows for 2. Finlay in and they double team White. White runs then together and hits a Saito suplex. HASHI in and Juice fights off HASHI and dumps him. The clothesline to White follows, but HASHI makes the save and it breaks down. White takes him out, but Juice hits pulp friction and pin White! Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI @ 7:35 via pin

– Juice poses with the US Title.

Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii : Taka is out with Suzuki-gun, and does his usual introduction. Ishii and Suzuki are pushing and shoving before the bell. They start us off, trading strikes and beating on each other. No fucking around here as both are fired up, laying in strikes and countering each other. Zack tags in and grounds Ishii, and working his submission game with a bow and arrow. Ishii fights back and cuts off Zack, tagging Yano in. Zack cuts him off and Yano makes the ropes. Suzuki tags in and lays the boots to Yano and starts working the arm. Zack in and he attacks the legs. They start running through a series of submissions and Suzuki chokes out Yano in the ropes. He then lays the boots to him and talks shit to Ishii. Yano fails at the hair pull, but Yano cuts him off with an atomic drop. Ishii back in and lays in chops to Suzuki. Forearms follows and then a shoulder tackle. Suzuki gets pissed and smiles, they trade forearms and light each other up until Suzuki gets the sleeper, but Ishii fights off the Gotch. They trade big time strikes, Ishii is rocked but keeps throwing. They fire up and keep throwing, Ishii is rocked again and they keep trading into a double down. Yano and Zack tag in, Yano goes to remove the buckle pad, but Zack cuts him off with a cobra twist. Yano escapes and removes the buckle pad and Zack cuts him off with a European clutch for 2. The backslide follows for 2. Zack then blocks the low blow, Suzuki cuts off Ishii as Zack taps out Yano. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr defeated Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii @ 8:50 via submission

– Post match Suzuki & Ishii brawl and kick the shit out of each other until the lions separate them.