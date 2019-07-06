Join 411’s Live NJPW G1 Climax 29 In Dallas Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night One) Review

– Kevin Kelly & Rocky Romero are on commentary.

Roppongi 3K vs. Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny : The champions try to attack but 3K fight them off and follow with a pair of tope con hellos. Back in and the 3K isolate Tonga, but he powders allowing Loa to attack. The champions take control, as Loa hits a running powerslam. Tonga follows with a dropkick, and quick tags follow as they isolate Sho. Loa hits a senton atomico, follows with strikes, and Tonga hits a slingshot elbow. Sho battles back but Loa cuts him off, but he hits a spear on Tonga and tags in Yoh. Yoh runs wild and hits the flying forearm. The back elbow and northern lights follows for 2. Tonga counters the superkick and hits a suplex. Yoh fights him off, counters gun stun and hits a superkick. Double knees by3K, and then to Loa. More double teams follow and Tonga flies in with a gun stun and Loa joins in as it breaks down. The superbomb follows on Yoh and he’s done. Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Roppongi 3K @ 6:55 via pin

Shota Umino & Big Tom Ishii vs. Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb : Ishii and Cobb begin as they hoss around, trading shoulder tackles and strikes. Cob works into the international, hits a dropkick but Ishii rebounds and mows him down. Umino and Narita tag in, they lock up and grapple to the mat. Umino follows with strikes, but Narita hits a shoulder tackle but Umino fires back and hits the dropkick. Umino lays in uppercuts, and Ishii tags in and follows with chops on Narita. Narita fires back, but Ishii mows him down with a tackle. Narita fights back and hits a suplex, and tags in Cobb. Cobb starts throwing Ishii around and then Umino. The delayed suplex on Ishii follows. He follows with a charging uppercut and hits the swinging Saito for 2. Ishii fights off the German, and they trade strikes center ring, lighting each other up. Ishii follows with a German, and tags in Umino. He follows with a missile dropkick and looks for a suplex, but Cobb fights it off and Umino finally gets it and covers for 2. Cobb counters the German, hits uppercuts and Ishii then levels Cobb as Narita dropkicks him. It breaks down, the standing moonsault by Cobb follows for 2. Cobb finishes Umino with the tour of the islands. Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb defeated Shota Umino & Big Tom Ishii @ 7:30 via pin

– Cobb & Big Tom have a pull apart post match; PUT IT IN MY VEINS!

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White & Chase Owens : Gedo is at ringside. Goto is in great shape. HASHI sneaks in and they jump Goto and knock HASHI to the floor. Goto fights off Owens, chases White to the floor but Gedo distracts him, but back in Goto lariats Owens and tags in HASHI. HASHI lays in chops, and follows with the draping dropkick for 2. White distracts him, allowing Owens to stun him off the ropes and White then beats him down on the floor. Back in and Owens covers for 2. He follows with rights, but HASHI fires back with chops and neck breaker. White tags in and cuts off HASHI until HASHI hits the blockbuster and tags in Goto. Goto runs wild and lays in a flurry of strikes and a Saito suplex. White powders, so Goto locks in a half crab on Owens. Goto dumps Owens, works into counters with White but White hits the snap Saito. Owens back in and follows with strikes, which just annoy Goto. The enziguri follows and the knee strike connects and the jewel heist gets 2. Owens takes out HASHI, White hits the twister on Goto and HASHI makes the save. Goto fights off the package piledriver, it breaks down and Goto dumps White. Ushigoroshi on Owens follows, and he follows with kicks and the GTR for the win. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 8:40 via pin