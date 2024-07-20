Join 411’s Live NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 1 Coverage

Good morning, friends! It’s G1 time, baby! Theo Sambus here, and I’ll be your host for the entire tournament – I’ll predominantly be providing reviews for 411 a couple of hours after the show ends, but I’ll be peppering in some live coverage here and there, like the Finals weekend, as well as any cards that look especially strong. If there’s a Night that you guys particularly want live coverage for, drop a comment below and I’ll see what I can do. Like any G1, this is a test of endurance for the viewers as much as the wrestlers themselves!

While the last couple of years haven’t set the world on fire, the G1 Climax tournament is normally consistent in delivering some absolute bangers, and it’s always fun to see just how insane Gedo’s booking can get. Today, our main event of Shingo vs Naito looks particularly tasty, so hopefully we’ll get the Road to Wrestle Kingdom kicked off in style. Let’s do this!

Location: Osaka, Japan

Venue: Edion Arena

English Commentary: Chris Charlton & Walker Stewart