Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Coverage

Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Review

Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Yuji Nagata vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare, & Ryusuke Taguchi : Dads and friends tag time to kick off the show; seize the tactics for the final time in Osaka-Jo Hall. Taguchi and Nakanishi begin, locking up and Nakanishi overpowering and delivering chops. He tags in Tenzan and Mongolian chops follow and they then mow down Taguchi. Nagata & Henare tag in, they trade right away and Henare hits a shoulder tackle. Nagata counters into Nagata lock II until Honma makes the save. They isolate Nagata, Honma follows with chops and follows with a back elbow for 2. Makabe tags in, containing to work over Nagata. Nagata cuts him off with the XPLODER, Nakanishi tags in and strolls mildly, delivers strikes and works over GBH. The clothesline and dance follow, and Nakanishi hits more clotheslines and covers for 2. The rack follows, Taguchi makes the save as it breaks down. The dads run wild, lock on submissions and Nakanishi and Makabe trade center ring and work into a double down. Kojima delivers machinegun chops on Honma, but Honma cuts him off and hits a kokeshi but the dads rush the ring, Makabe cuts them off and Nakanishi then takes out Taguchi, Nakanishi up top and the big chop follows. Lariat by Kojima and Honma is done. Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Yuji Nagata defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 7:20 via pin

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Sho & Yoh vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru : Sho is coming in injured due to the Suzuki-gun attacks on the tour. 3K attack at the bell and tale early control. They isolate Despy, work double teams and dump Kanemaru. Sho lays the boots to Despy, follows with mid kicks and keeps Despy down.. Despy fires back, Sho levels him with one strike until Kanemaru runs in and attacks the knee. He works over Yoh on the floor as Despy slams Sho to the floor. He attacks the knee with chair shots. Despy works over Yoh, Sho makes it back in and Kanemaru goes right after the knee. Yoh makes the save, gets dumped and the challengers continue to focus on the knee. Despy in and covers for 2. The half crab follows, but Sho makes the ropes. Despy follows with strikes, Sho hits a backdrop and follows with a suplex on Kanemaru. Yoh tags in and runs wild with dropkicks on both. The flying forearm follows, he trades with Despy and Yoh fucks him up with slaps. The superkick connects, but Despy hits the spear. Kanemaru in and follows with the tornado DDT for 2. Deep impact is countered, DDT by Yoh and Sho tags in, He follows with clotheslines, strikes, Kanemaru rakes the eyes but Sho hits a spear. His knee gives out, Despy trips him up and double teams follow as Kanemaru locks on the figure four. Despy holds off Yoh, Sho fights and tries to roll the hold, and makes the ropes. Double teams follow and Kanemaru hits deep impact for 2. Kanemaru misses the moonsault, dropkick by Yoh and it breaks down as everyone is down. Sho fires back with kicks, strikes and a big lariat. Yoh in, Despy attacks, and Yoh superkicks him. They double team Kanemaru and 3K is stopped by Despy,, taking out Sho. Sho blocks the whiskey mist and Yoh flies to the floor onto Despy. Sho lariats Kanemaru, and shock arrow follows for 2! Yoh up top and strong X finishes it. Champions Sho & Yoh vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 16:25 via pin

– Taguchi arrives and talks with Rocky, he wants a shot at the titles. He says Rocky isn’t a manager, he’s a great wrestler and they should challenge for the championships. 3K begs Rocky not to but he wants the shot. Yoh feels betrayed, but they need to surpass Rocky and they will accept.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens : Jado & Pieter are at ringside; Tanahashi’s hair game is A+ tonight. Tanahashi and Tama begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Loa attacks, and Bullet Club takes control as everyone brawls and bodies spill to the floor. Back in, Tanahashi follows with a high cross, strikes and Finlay follows with a running uppercut. Chase cuts him off as Tama takes control. Loa tags in, follows with strikes and Yujiro joins in. He grounds Finlay, and the leg drop follows for 2. Chase tags in, grounding the action and attacking the neck of Finlay, covering for 2. He follows with strike, but Finlay cuts him off with the flying uppercut. Finlay suplexes Tama, and tags in Ibushi. Ibushi runs wild on Chase, PELES to Los & Yujiro, and a flurry of strikes and kicks on Chase as the standing moonsault gets 2. Chase cuts him off and the cradle gets 2. They trade, back elbows by Chase and the lariat follows. Loa & Juice tag in, Juice lays in jabs and the full nelson slam. Clotheslines follow and the cannonball connects. Tama makes the save, hits a German and GOD follow with double teams. Finlay in and the former champions attack and we get a four-way down spot. Tanahashi tags in and takes control, working over Loa. Tam cuts him off, Bullet Club runs wild and Loa covers for 2. Ibushi cuts off Loa, it completely breaks down and the big move buffet follows. Ibushi breaks up the magic killer, kendo shot by Jado and Tanahashi makes the comeback on GOD, hits sling blade and Jado naisl him with the kendo and counters ape shit into a cradle on Loa for the win. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 11:00 via pin

– Bullet Club attacks Tanahashi post match but Ibushi makes the save and runs them off.

– The G1 Climax 30 starts in September in Osaka, they announce several dates and also announce an MSG return on August 22nd.