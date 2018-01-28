Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Juice Robinson vs. Katsuya Kitamura : Kitamura overpowers Juice to begin. Juice looks to slow it down, working a side headlock. Juice follows with shoulder blocks, and follows with clubbing strikes. Kitamura fires up and hits a big shoulder block. Juice fires back with chops, Kitamura just absorbs the strikes and Juice then lays the boots to him. Kitamura battles back with a backdrop, and then a powerslam for 2. Juice sidesteps the spear, and follows with head butts. The cannonball follows. Juice then hits the suplex, covering for 2. Juice grounds the action, working a full nelson. Kitamura powers up, escapes and lays in elbows. The spinebuster follows. Kitamura now lays in rights, and lays in big chops. Kitamura lights up Juice here, dropping him to the mat. Kitamura follows with a shoulder block, and then the gut wrench suplex, and covers for 2. Kitamura sets, and the spear misses, and Juice hits a spinebuster for 2. Juice now picks up Kitamura, and lays in jabs and chops. Kitamura no sells the clotheslines, powers up and hits the spear for a good near fall. Kitamura looks for the jackhammer, but Juice escapes and lays in strikes and a lariat for a good near fall. Juice hits pulp friction and picks up the win. Juice Robinson defeated Katsuya Kitamura @ 9:16 via pin

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Unno vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & Taka Michinoku : Taguchi hugs on Taichi’s chick and we get the big brawl to begin. Taichi works him over and Suzuki-gun takes control. Taguchi hits the ass attack, Liger tags in hitting shoteis. The Romero special on Kanemaru follows until Taichi makes the save. Liger is tossed to the floor and gets posted. Taichi chokes him out with the mic stand, as we get mass brawling on the floor. They attack Tiger Mask’s mask, and then they attack Liger’s mask. Desperado in as Suzuki-gun maintains the heat on Liger, choking him out in the ropes. Liger fights back with a back breaker, and tags in Tiger. He hits the high cross, fights off Kanemaru and Desperado rakes his eyes. Tiger hits the spin kick and tiger bomb but Taka makes the save and tries to unmask Tiger. Tiger runs he and Desperado together and takes Desperado up top and hits the butterfly superplex. It breaks down, Desperado hits the spinebuster as Taichi tags in. He looks to unmask Tiger, but Tiger fights free and hits a dropkicks. Umino tags in, runs wild on Taichi, covering for 2. It breaks down again, the faces run wild on Taichi, Umino hits the missile dropkick, covering for 2.Taichi then cuts off Umino, rips off the pants but Umino gets the cradle for a good near fall. Taichi follows with an enziguri and superkick, but the pin is broken up. Taichi hits the superkick and Umino is done. Suzuki-gun defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Unno @ 8:40 via pin

– Post match, Tiger is unmasked and Taguchi gets his nuts stomped in and the mic stand shoved up his ass. Taguchi told commentary he broke his ass.

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi & HIKULEO : HIKULEO is Leo Tonga’s new name. Bullet Club attacks and sends Ishii to the floor. Yano begs off, sends HIKULEO to the floor and Ishii attacks Yujiro as HIKULEO works over Yano. Yujiro cuts off Ishii, using his stick as HIKULEO works over Yano in the ring. HIKULEO follows with chops, tags in Yujiro, and they maintain control on Yano. Yujiro hits the big boot, but Yano cuts him of and tags in Ishii. Ishii is pissed and dumps Yujiro on his head with a German. HIKULEO in for the save, and Ishii suplexes him. Ishii now works over Yujiro, Yujiro slaps him so Ishii stars to cave in his chest with chops. Yujiro grounds him and hits a basement dropkick. Ishii lays in forearms, but gets stunned off the ropes, only to hit a rebound lariat. Wholesale changes to Yano & HIKULEO, Yano undoes the buckle pad, but eats a big boot and powerslam for 2. Ishii makes the save, but HIKULEO cuts him off. HIKULEO accidentally hits Yujiro, low blow by Yano, Ishii hits the lariat and Yano gets the roll up for the win. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Yujiro Takahashi & HIKULEO @ 6:15 via pin

Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens vs. Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Tomoyuki Oka : Nakanishi is replacing the injured Kojima, & Oka is replacing Henare, who was moved to the next match, replacing Tanahashi. Tenzan and Tonga begin. Tenzan absorbs shoulder blocks, but Tonga hits the dropkick and follows with Mongolian chops, Tenzan fires back, showing him how its done and tags in Nakanishi They double team Tonga, Tenzan hits a falling kokeshi as Nakanishi hits a splash. Loa pulls Nakanishi to the floor, Tenzan gets posted as we get brawling on the floor. Owens takes out Oka as Fale works over Makabe. Back in the ring and Bullet Club works over Nakanishi, isolating him and then working quick tags. They slowly keep working over Nakanishi, Nakanishi and Fale battle back and forth, with Nakanishi hitting a mountain bomb. Makabe gets the hit tag, he works over Fale with clotheslines and mounted strikes. Bullet Club clears out the faces, attacking Makabe. Makabe and Nakanishi hit some double teams, and Nakanishi lands on his head and stumbles to the floor, he looks hurt. Makabe takes down Fale, Oka gets the tag and runs wild, hitting suplexes. They all work over Owens, Oka with more suplexes and Bullet Club makes the save. It’s completely broken down here, Makabe takes out the Guerrillas as Oka gets cut off by Owens. Owens hits the package piledriver, and that’s that. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens defeated Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Tomoyuki Oka @ 9:09 via pin

Henare & Michael Elgin vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka : Henare is replacing Tanahashi here, since Suzuki ripped his leg off and nearly beat him to death with it. The Suzuki-gun juniors goons are at ringside. Suzuki & Iizuka attack before the bell, we get some floor brawling. Back in the ring, Henare fires up and makes a comeback on Suzuki, but Suzuki locks in the arm bar in the ropes. Iizuka & Elgin brawl into the crowd, as Suzuki starts to torture Henare on the floor. Suzuki & Iizuka use chairs in their attacks, and Suzuki-gun beats down Henare on the floor. Elgin may be napping for all I know, because Henare is still in and getting his ass kicked. Iizuka & the juniors all bite Henare, oh hey, Elgin is alive and on the apron. Iizuka continues to bite on Henare. Henare fights back and Elgin finally gets the tag. He runs wild on Iizuka, hitting a German for 2. Elgin lays in clotheslines, but Iizuka cuts him off and Suzuki is in. Elgin hits the powerslam and now tags in Henare. Henare in, they double team Suzuki and Henare hits a spear for 2. Elgin & Iizuka to the floor, Henare hits Suzuki with a Samoan drop for 2. Suzuki fire sup, locks on the sleeper, and follows with strikes and locks on a knee bar and Henare taps. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka defeated Henare & Michael Elgin @ 8:22 via pin

– Post match, Iizuka drags Elgin away as Suzuki-gun attacks Henare; Makabe makes the save and Suzuki backs off, likely setting up an IC Title match.

– Compared to last night, this show is very flat overall, and the crowd is not nearly as into things.

Cody, Marty Scurll, & Hangman Page vs. Kota Ibushi, David Finlay, & KUSHIDA : Marty & KUSHIDA to begin, they go to the ground right away, and both men work some nice escapes and grappling. Marty rakes the eyes after some very smooth work, KUSHIDA attacks the arm and tags in Finlay. Finlay keeps targeting the arm, grounding Marty until Cody makes the save. Finlay cuts offs doomsday device attempt, Finlay runs wild until Cody hits a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes. Marty hits a superkick and Page hits the shooting star off the apron to he floor. Cody tags in and lays the boots to Finlay, Page tags in and they double-team Finlay. Marty in as the double-teams on Finlay follow. Cody taunts Ibushi as he locks on the figure four, but Finlay rolls it and Cody has to break. Ibushi gets the tag, he runs wild, hitting a powerslam and moonsault for 2. He and Cody trade strikes, bringing good fire as they light each other up. Ibushi mixes in kicks, but Cody attacks with a dragon screw leg whip. Page in now, knocks KUSHIDA to the floor. Ibushi fights, Bullet Club looks to triple team him, but Ibushi fights them off, tagging in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA runs wild paying the hits on Page and the hits the back handspring elbow. Page cuts off the KUSHIDA DDT, and follows with a lariat, Finlay cuts him off, it breaks down as Cody & Ibushi return, Ibushi takes out Cody and Marty is in and Ibushi cuts him off with kicks. KUSHIDA saves Ibushi from Cody. Page takes out Finlay & KUSHIDA, but KUSHIDA counters the right of passage, Ibushi flies in with a double stomp and hits the golden triangle to the floor. KUSHIDA has the hover board lock on, Cody saves Page, and after some good counters, Cody hits cross Rhodes, and Page hits the rite of passage and picks up another win. Cody, Marty Scurll, & Hangman Page defeated Kota Ibushi, David Finlay, & KUSHIDA @ 11:50 via pin

Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay & Gedo vs. SANADA, EVIL, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI : This is set up for five singles matches, three of them title matches, on February 10th. CHAOS attacks at the bell, turning the tables on LIJ. HASHI rips off Naito’s shirt and stomps on it and then lays in strikes on his opponent for the 10th. HASHI is actually showing fire here, dominating Naito early on. HASHI follows with chops, but Takahashi cuts him off. HASHI fights through it, but BUSHI in and LIJ clear out CHAOS. We get the big floor brawl, and Naito chokes out HASHI with the shirt. The appropriate parties pair off, Naito puts HASHI in the tree of WHOA, works him over and hits a sliding dropkick. BUSHI in now, hits the missile dropkick and Naito follows with corner dropkicks on HASHI. BUSHI works an STF on HASHI, and then his a neck breaker for 2. EVIL takes out Okada, sending him to the floor. HASHI starts to fight back, but Takahashi is in, but HASHI cuts him off and HASHI tags in Ospreay. Ospreay runs wild, hitting corner attacks and then the dropkick. The running shooting star press gets 2.takahashi then counters the back handspring into a German. Goto & EVIL in and they throw big clotheslines until EVIL hits the low superkick. They work through counters and Okada now gets the tag. He takes over until EVIL hits the side slam. SANADA in and Okada hits the flapjack as the crowd comes alive. Okada hits the DDT for 2. Okada kicks at SANADA’s head, talks shit to him, SANADA fires up and they trade strikes center ring. SANADA hits the dropkick and Saito suplex for 2. LIJ rushes in and SANADA hits the slam, heads up top and lands on his feet on the moonsault attempt. Okada then hits the dropkick. Tag to Gedo and he takes out BUSHI, and gets the Gedo clutch on SANADA for 2. HASHI & Naito brawl to the floor. Lung blower by BUSHI on Gedo, SANADA hits the TKO as Ospreay makes the save. Skull end on Gedo, SANADA drops down and Gedo taps. LIJ defeated CHAOS @ 12:25 via pin