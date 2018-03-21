Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup Finals Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Shota Umino vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi : They lock up, working to the ropes and Yagi lays in chops. They fire up and trade strikes and chops, lighting each other up. The lions are all fired up here; Umino cuts of Yagi and hits a hip toss for 2. The backdrop follows for another 2. Yagi fights of the crab and makes the ropes. Umino follows with a slam and another, but Yagi keeps kicking out. Umino works him over in the corner with strikes and chops, covering again for 2. Yagi hits the desperation dropkick, and follows with a corner attack and baseball slide dropkick for 2. The back elbow follows and then a slam and into the crab. Umino fights but Yagi pulls him back center. Umino powers up but can’t make the ropes. One more big fight and Umino finally makes the ropes. Yagi fires away with forearms, but Umino hits the dropkick. He’s all fired up and hits a spinebuster for 2. Umino up top and hits the missile dropkick for another good near fall; the crab follows and Yagi fights, but Umino pulls him back center and Yagi taps. Shota Umino defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi @ 7:30 via submission

Taichi vs. Tomoyuki Oka : Taichi stalls to begin. Oka is all fired up and wants to fight. Oka looks to attack, but the ref pulls him away. Oka attacks now, laying in rights and a shoulder tackle, he lays the boots to Taichi, but Taichi cuts him off with kicks. They brawl to the floor, with Oka being slammed to the barricade. Back in and Taichi stomps away at Oka and works a half crab. Oka struggles and makes the ropes. Taichi follows with more kicks, and Oka is down. Taichi chokes him out in the corner, but Oka hits a belly to belly. The corner splash follows and then a gut wrench suplex gets 2. Oka misses a charge, Taichi lays in the kicks and the pants are off. Oka counters the kick with a spinebuster for 2. Taichi follows with a lariat, hits the head kick and that gets 2. The superkick finishes it. Taichi defeated Tomoyuki Oka @ 7:05 via pin

Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs. Michael Elgin, Toa Henare, & Togi Makabe : Yujiro and Elgin start us off. Yujiro lays in strikes, Elgin answers back and knocks him on his ass. Yujiro counters back with a kick, but Elgin hits a delayed vertical suplex. The corner forearm and dropkick off the second rope follows for 2. Henare in and he and Elgin work double teams. Elgin slams Henare onto Yujiro for 2. Yujiro cuts him off, but Henare fires up and head butts Yujiro. Yujiro bites him to escape and dumps him to the floor. This leads to floor brawling and Yujiro uses his pimp cane to attack Henare. Fale works over Makabe with a chair, and Yujiro rolls Henare back in. Loa tags in and hits a running powerslam for 2. He then grounds the action, but Henare makes the ropes. Fale tags in and he stomps on Henare and then stands on his back. Henare fires up but Fale quickly cuts him off. Fale misses the corner splash and Makabe tags in and runs wild. Mounted corner rights to Fale follows, but Fale cuts off the suplex. Makabe hits the lariat for 2. He cuts off the grenade, but Fale hits the Samoan drop for 2. Henare and Loa tag in and Henare hits shoulder tackles. Loa stops that with a big boot, but Henare hits the spear. It breaks down and the faces triple team Loa, and Henare hits the top rope shoulder tackle but Bullet Club makes the save. They get tossed to the floor, Loa hits a neck breaker and the Samoan driver is stopped by Elgin, Yujiro takes him out, and Makabe levels Yujiro. Loa hits a spinebuster on Henare for 2. The Samoan driver finishes Henare. Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale defeated Michael Elgin, Toa Henare, & Togi Makabe @ 9:55 via pin

Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. : Both teams have been picking up a lot of wins as of late, and the winner here is likely next in line for a tag title shot, likely at Strong Style Evolved or Sakura Genesis. Yano and Smith to begin. Yano tries to outsmart Smith, but Smith opts to kick his ass. Smith misses a leg drop and Ishii tags in. They work shoulder tackles, Archer distracts Ishii, allowing Smith to hit an overhead belly to belly. Archer works over Yano on the floor. KES then double-teams Ishii on the floor. Archer wipes his ass with a CHAOS towel and then tags in to work over Ishii. Archer follows with corner attacks, chasing Yano to the floor. Ishii slowly fires up, but Archer drops him with one shot. Smith in for some double teams, but Ishii kicks out. Smith grounds Ishii, attacking the arm. Ishii again starts to fight back, and hits a big German on Smith. Yano tags in and undoes the buckle pad. Smith attacks, but Yano rakes the eyes. He avoids the clothesline, but Smith sends him to he exposed buckles and Smith heads up top. The moonsault misses, and Yano catapults him to the exposed buckles and rolls him up for 2. Smith hits a Saito suplex and locks on a crossface. Yano finally makes the ropes. Yano hits an atomic drop and tags in Ishii, Archer also in and Ishii lays in clotheslines but Archer hits the pounce for 2 as Yano makes the save. KES hits the hart attack on Ishii for 2. They look for the killer bomb, but Yano makes the save. Ishii hits a head butt and lariat for a good near fall. Archer cuts him off, Smith runs into Archer and Ishii hits a Saito suplex. The suplex to Archer follows. Yano back in and Archer hits the full nelson slam. Smith tags in and hits a butterfly suplex for 2. KES double teams Yano, but Ishii makes the save. He lays in strikes, but gets cut off. KES blocks all of Yano’s shenanigans, Ishii makes the save again for Yano and is sent to the floor. Yano eats the killer bomb and that’s that. KES defeated Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii @ 13:00 via pin

– Archer chokeslams Narita and calls out EVIL & SANADA for a tag title match.