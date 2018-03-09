Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 1) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read my preview for the first round matches at this link.

– Kevin Kelly is on solo commentary to start.

– There are two new unidentified young lions working ringside; Suzuki will break them in by killing them later.

Tomoyuki Oka, Shota Umino, & Tetsuhiro Yagi vs. Chuckie T, Toru Yano, & Hirooki Goto : Oka & Goto to begin. Goto quickly overpowers him and then works over Yagi, before tagging in Chuckie T. Chuckie T hits the dropkick and CHAOS clears the ring and are just destroying the lions, as Chuckie T hits a belly to back suplex for 2. Goto back in, continuing the beat down of Yagi. Yano is in, he’s already undone the buckle pad and lams Yagi to the exposed buckle. he follows with a hip toss for 2.Yagi hits the desperation dropkick, and Oka gets the hot tag. He runs wild on Yano, hitting the belly to belly for 2. Goto makes the save and he and Oka battle back and forth. A suplex on Yano follows. Chuckie T & Umino in off of the wholesale changes, and Umino fires up, and connects with a missile dropkick for 2. Chuckie T cuts him off, and hits the slam and moonsault; Umino gets a cradle for 2. The others brawl on the floor, as Chuckie T hits the awful waffle for the win. CHAOS defeated Tomoyuki Oka, Shota Umino, & Tetsuhiro Yagi @ 6:15 via pin

Tanga Loa & Bad Luck Fale vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer : Loa is replacing the injured HIKULEO, Archer faces Fale in tournament action tomorrow. Loa & Archer to start. Archer attacks, KES looks for the killer bomb early, but Bullet Club battles back, with Fale & Smith brawling to the floor. Loa & Archer follow as Smith takes Fale up the entrance and into the crowd. Back to ringside, with Smith slamming Fale to the apron. Loa does the same to Archer. They work back into the ring, with Loa working over the previously injured back of Archer. Archer cuts him off with a black hole slam, and Smith tags in. he grounds the action for a bit, but Smith cuts him off and Archer tags in. Double teams follow on Loa, and Archer follows with a shoulder tackle. Archer now chokes out Loa, and tags in Smith. He lays the boots to Loa, and follows with a suplex for 2. Loa battles back, and gets the tag to Fale. He works over Smith in the corner, but Archer cuts him off. They both look for chokeslams, and Fale misses the corner splash. Double teams follow, and Smith covers for 2. KES look for the killer bomb, but Fale fights them off and tags Loa back in. They isolate Smith, hitting corner splashes and Archer makes the save. Fale tosses him, but Smith cut off Loa and hits the inverted DDT for 2. Archer takes out Fale on the floor, and Loa fights on his own but the hart attack follows on him for 2. The killer bomb finishes him. KES defeated Tanga Loa & Bad Luck Fale @ 9:10 via pin

– Chuckie T has joined commentary.

BUSHI, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Zack Sabre Jr. : TAKA is out with Suzuki-gun. Desperado & BUSHI to start. Well that was until Kanemaru joined in and attacked. BUSHI fights him off, and tags in Naito. They lay the boots to Desperado, works him over, and tags in SANADA. He continues to work over Desperado, Kanemaru distracts him, allowing Desperado to rake SANADA’s eyes. Kanemaru pulls SANADA to the floor and hits a leg drop over the barricade as it breaks down into floor brawling. Zack works over Naito with submissions, attacking the previously injured shoulder as Kanemaru beat down SANADA in the entranceway. Suzuki-gun looks to isolate SANADA, Desperado rakes the eyes, and tags in Zack. Kanemaru tags in quickly as they have SANADA cut off. SANADA fires up, but Kanemaru uses the ref as a shield. SANDA quickly fires back with the springboard missile dropkick. Wholesale changes to Zack & Naito, with Naito controlling. The corner dropkick combo follows, and Naito covers for 2. Zack cuts off Gloria, and locks on the octopus as Suzuki-gun clears the ring. BUSHI manages to make the save, but quickly gets tossed. Zack follows with uppercut on Naito, but Naito cuts him off with a spinebuster. BUSHI tags in and hits a missile dropkick. SANADA in and they double team Zack, as it breaks down. Zack & BUSHI left alone, Zack counters MX and locks on a modified STF and BUSHI taps. Suzuki-gun defeated BUSHI, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito @ 9:36 via submission

Toa Henare, David Finlay, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, & Minoru Suzuki : Togi Makabe is out of this match due to a knee injury, Finlay is replacing him. Suzuki attacks Tanahashi before the bell, going right after the knee he injured. Tanahashi fights him off and hits a dropkick. It breaks down, Henare & Finlay take out Iizuka, and Finlay officially tags in and Suzuki attacks, working the hanging arm bar in the ropes. Taichi attacks Tanahashi, and works him over with a chair in the entranceway. Suzuki-gun is running wild on the floor brawl; Suzuki is just destroying poor Henare. Back to the ring as Iizuka works over Finlay. Iizuka uses his little rope to choke out Finlay as Suzuki takes the ref. Suzuki now tags in, Finlay tries to fire back, but Suzuki laughs him off and drops him with a forearm strike. Finlay keeps fighting and makes the hot tag to Tanahashi, who takes out Taichi and attacks the knee of Suzuki. Suzuki goes after Tanahashi’s bad leg, and locks on a knee bar. Tanahashi makes the ropes, but Suzuki locks on a sleeper as the other brawl on the floor. Suzuki looks for the Gotch piledriver, but Tanahashi fights it off. He then connects with sling blade. Taichi tags in and knocks Henare to the floor. He lays in kicks on Tanahashi, looks for the powerbomb but Tanahashi fights out and hits the neck breaker. Henare gets the hot tag and runs wild on Taichi. He then knocks Suzuki & Iizuka to the floor; the top rope shoulder tackle follows for 2 on Taichi. Tanahashi & friends work over Taichi, but it breaks down as Tanahashi and Suzuki brawl to the floor. Taichi cuts off Henare, but misses a superkick, with Henare hitting a spear. Suzuki makes the save, and gets the sleeper on Henare. Taichi takes out Tanahashi. Taichi finishes Henare with the superkick. Suzuki-gun defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 13:15 via pin

YOSHI-HASHI & Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi : Chase Owens, honorary Tongan, & honorary golden lover. Ibushi & HASHI start us off, they will face of fin first round tournament action. They work a fun opening stretch, and then Owens & Okada tag in. Owens teases a clean break, but then stuns Okada throat first of the ropes. Ibushi now tags in, laying in strikes to Okada. Owens back in, and continues the heat on Okada, hitting a neck breaker, covering for 2. Ibushi back in, lays in more forearms, but Okada cuts him off with the flapjack. HASHI tags in, and the blockbuster follows on Ibushi. He follows with chops, but Ibushi cuts him off with a dropkick. Owens tags back in and lays the boots to HASHI. Owens works the taped up shoulder of HASHI, and mocks Okada’s pose. Owens hits a knee strike, superkick and neck breaker, covering for 2. Ibushi back in and grounds HASHI. HASHI makes the ropes, Owens back in and continue to attack the shoulder of HASHI, the back breaker follows for 2. Owens knocks Okada to he floor, and Ibushi tags in and demands that HASHI fights back. They trade chops, Ibushi cuts off the RANA, but HASHI blocks the PK and then hits a backstabber. Okada gets the hot tag, and Owens is in as well. Okada hits the back elbow, corner elbow and then a DDT for 2. Okada up top, and hits the high cross for 2. Owens counters out of the tombstone, and hits a short-armed clothesline for 2. Okada fights of the package piledriver, it breaks down, and Okada dropkicks Owens. The cobra clutch follows, and Owens is down and taps. YOSHI-HASHI & Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi @ 11:40 via submission