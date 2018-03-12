Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 4) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado vs. Ren Narita & Ryusuke Taguchi : Narita and Desperado start things off. They do some grappling and then Narita fires up with a chop and hits an arm drag, grounding the action. Narita is showing nice aggression here, refusing to back iff and taking he fight to Desperado and even knocking Kanemaru to the floor. Desperado eventually sends him to the floor, and that allows Kanemaru to attack. Back in and Kanemaru takes the heat, working the camel clutch as Desperado takes Taguchi to the floor. The champions work quick tags, with Kanemaru particularly surly this morning as he beat the piss out of Narita. Narita hits the desperation dropkick and tags in Taguchi. It’s ass attack time with Taguchi running wild. The rolling suplexes follow on Kanemaru, covering for 2. Taguchi looks for bum a ye, but opts for some short ass attacks. Kanemaru takes out his knee, Desperado in and ends up running into an ass attack. Narita tags back in and takes out Kanemaru on the floor. He and Taguchi double-team Desperado, and Narita hits a belly to belly for 2. The back slide follows for 2. Desperado cuts him off with the spinebuster and locks in the crab. Kanemaru fights off Taguchi as Desperado transitions to he stretch muffler for the win. Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado defeated Ren Narita & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 8:58 via pin

Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino, & Yuji Nagata : Yagi and Takahashi start us off. Nagata slaps around Yagi to fire him up, but Takahashi attacks and takes early control. Bullet Club attacks Umino and Nagata on the floor, while Yagi fires back in the ring. Umino now joins him and they double team Takahashi and than Loa. Loa quickly cuts that off, allowing he and Takahashi to double team Yagi. Takahashi lays in chops, and Loa tags back in. He lays in head butts, and follows with a slam as Nagata makes the save. Fale in and pummels young Yagi, and sits on him for 2. Bullet Club works quick tags as Takahashi is back in, but runs into a dropkick. Hot tag to Nagata, who runs wild with kicks on Fale. XPLODER to Loa and more kicks for Takahashi. Takahashi cuts him off, but Nagata locks on the arm bar until Fale makes the save. Umino tags in and runs wild on Takahashi, but gets crotched as he heads up top. Bullet Club triple teams him, but Fale accidentally takes out Takahashi and it breaks down. Umino finally hits the missile dropkick on Takahashi for 2.The arm bar follows. Takahashi escapes and bites his hand, and hits the fisherman’s buster for 2. It breaks down, Takahashi hits the short DDT an picks up the win. Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino, & Yuji Nagata @ 7:55 via pin

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tomoyuki Oka & Michael Elgin : Oka & Goto to begin. They lock up, working into some basic exchanges, and then collide center ring. They work shoulder tackle spots, and Goto takes Oka down and knocks Elgin to the floor. CHAOS works double teams, and HASHI covers for 2. HASHI follows with chops, Goto hold Oka as HASHI delivers more chops. Goto tags back in and lays in some kicks, covering for 2. He grounds the action, laying in elbow strikes. Goto now lays in chops, Oka fires back but eats a spin kick and Saito suplex for 2. Oka fires up as Goto lays in strikes and kicks, and hits a lariat for the double down. Tag to Elgin and he runs wild on Goto, hitting elbows and shoulder blocks. Elgin sets him up top and hits an iconoclasm for 2. He knocks HASHI to the floor, and follows with clotheslines on Goto. They both fire away with clotheslines and Goto takes Elgin down and tags in HASHI. HASHI takes control, lays in elbows but Elgin cuts him off, doing the deal with the falcon arrow. Oka tags in and they double team HASHI until Goto makes the save. Oka dumps him and Elgin follows, Oka locks on the crab, Elgin and Goto battle on the floor as HASHI makes the ropes. HASHI cuts off Oka, but Oka battles back with a spinebuster for 2. HASHI fights off the German, lays in chops hits a neck breaker for 2. The butterfly lock follows, and Oka taps. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tomoyuki Oka & Michael Elgin @ 9:40 via submission

Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI vs. Taka Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr : I have really enjoyed Taka turning into Zack’s Gedo on this tour. Naito is looking for revenge, starting off with Zack. It was just a tease as BUSHI tags right in. BUSHI attacks, but eats uppercuts. BUSHI tries for the shirt choke, but Zack cuts him off and tags in Taka. Taka takes control, grounding the action and tags Zack in. Zack knocks Naito to the floor and then grounds BUSHI, looking to properly grapple fuck him. BUSHI fights and makes the ropes. Taka tags back in and he attacks the arm, softening up BUSHI for Zack. The running knee strike connects for 2. BUSHI starts to fire back, and hits an enziguri. Naito gets the tag and runs wild on Zack for a bit, pummeling him with elbows. Zack counters back, working the guillotine and transitions to the ankle lock. He then transitions into a grounded octopus. Naito escapes, and hits an enziguri and tags in BUSHI, who hits the missile dropkick. Zack immediately cuts him off and tags in Taka. Eye poke to BUSHI, counters a RANA and locks in the crossface. Zack takes out Naito, but Naito fights him off and makes the save. Taka hits the superkick and covers for 2. LIJ cut off Taka, and then double team Zack. BUSHI hits Taka with the neck breaker, and hits MX for the pin. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI defeated Taka Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr @ 8:50 via pin

Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Iizuka, & Lance Archer vs. Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Hiroshi Tanahashi : Suzuki-gun attacks during the announcements, leading to the usual floor brawling. Taichi & Juice pair off in the ring while the others battle on the floor. Finlay now tags in and they double team Taichi. Iizuka makes the save, but the quickly gets double-teamed. Suzuki attacks Finlay, pulling him to the floor and now everyone is on the floor again, brawling around. Suzuki & Tanahashi fights into the crowd, with Suzuki beating on him with chairs and barricades. Taichi works over Finlay as Iizuka bites him. The pants are off, and Archer tags in to continue the heat on Finlay. The pounce follows, allowing Iizuka to lay the boots to Finlay. Suzuki tags in and kicks the shit out of Finlay, but Finlay hits the desperation spinning back elbow and Tanahashi gets the tag and runs wild on all of Suzuki-gun. Suzuki cuts him off, and locks on a knee bar. Tanahashi makes the ropes, tries to fire back, and he and Suzuki trade center ring. Archer tags in, hits the chokeslam, but Juice makes the save. Archer clears out the faces, but Tanahashi cuts him off with a neck breaker. Henare gets the tag and Juice & Finlay join him to work over Archer. It now breaks down, we get floor brawling as Archer and Henare battle back and forth, but Archer hits a black hole slam for 2. Henare fights off the black out once, but Archer hits it the second time for the win. Suzuki-gun defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 10:50 via pin

Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi : Okada and Ibushi will start us off. They lockup and Okada looks to ground things, but Ibushi will have no part of that. They pick up the pace, working into some really fun back and forth, and Ibushi countering out of an early rainmaker attempt. Ishii and Owens tag in, Owens tries to man up to Ishii and starts firing away with chops, but Ishii runs him over with a shoulder block. Owens hits a side back breaker, taking Ishii down and tags in Ibushi. Ibushi maintains control and then quick tags follow, as he and Owens grounds and isolate Ishii. They then work double teams on Ishii, but Ibushi won’t too sweet Owens. Ishii fires up as he and Ibushi trade strikes. Ishii finally hits the desperation powerslam but Owens cuts him off, but Ishii quickly fights back and hits a suplex, and tags in Okada. Okada runs wild, running Ibushi and Owens together and follows with a flapjack on Ibushi for 2. Okada up top, but has to bail out of the elbow drop, allowing Ibushi to hit a PELE. Owens tags in and hits the back breaker for 2. He follows with a flurry of strikes and a running knee strike for2 as Ishii makes the save. Owens mocks the rainmaker pose, but Okada escapes the package piledriver and hits the dropkick. Ibushi flies in to make the save, but Ishii kills him with a lariat. Okada scores with the cobra clutch, and finishes Owens. Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada defeated Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi @ 9:50 via submission

New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match: Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. : Yano tosses his robe at Smith, attacks, rakes the eyes and tries to tape him to the ropes. Smith fights back, but Yano uses his shit to cradle him for 2. Yano undoes the buckle pad, but Smith cuts him off and shoots him to he exposed buckle. Smith puts him in the tree of WHOA and teases hitting him in the balls, but instead lays the boots to him. Yano avoids a charge, sending Smith to the exposed buckles and cradles him for 2. They brawl to the floor, and into the crowd. Yano manages to beat the count back in, but Smith is still in control. The gut wrench suplex follows by Smith and he covers for 2. Smith lays in uppercuts and rights, slowly beating on Yano. He blocks the low blow, Yano uses the ref as a shield, and sends Smith to the buckles. He shoves thereof down and gets a chair. Smith kicks it into his face, and hits the backdrop hold for 2. The crossface follows, Yano fights and makes the ropes. Smith follows with clubbing strikes, but Yano catapults him to the exposed buckle. Yano grabs the ref, low blow and the cradle gets 2. Smith cuts him off with the running powerslam, and both men are down. Yano fights off a suplex, stuns Smith off the ropes and gets tape, tying Smith’s feet together until Smith kicks him away. They work to the floor, Smith lays in head butts but crotches himself on the barricade and Yano wins via countout. Toru Yano defeated Davey Boy Smith [email protected] 12:45 via countout