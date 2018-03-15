wrestling / News
Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 6) Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
Ren Narita & David Finlay vs. Shota Umino & Tomouki Oka: Oka & Narita work a quick opening stretch, leading to Finlay and Umino tagging in and they trade strikes. Finlay cuts him off with the belly to back suplex, covering for 2. Finlay follows with a slam, and then tags in Narita and slams him onto Oka. Umino fires up, fighting off Narita and dropkicking Finlay. Oka gets the hot tag; he runs wild on Finlay and hits an overhead toss for 2. He follows with the crab until Narita makes the save, but Umino takes him out. Finlay escapes and hits a backbreaker, and it breaks down. Finlay follows with a lariat for 2. The stunner finishes it. Ren Narita & David Finlay defeated Shota Umino & Tomouki Oka @ 7:03 via pin
YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Toa Henare & Togi Makabe: Makabe is back tonight after sometime off for a knee injury. Makabe and HASHI start us off, trading shoulder tackles and Makabe takes him down. Henare tags in and so does Goto. They trade strikes, and then trade shoulder tackles and Henare takes Goto down. HASHI knocks Makabe to the floor, and double teams follow on Henare. Goto grounds the action, tags in HASHI and he keeps things grounded. Goto back in and keeps Henare isolated, and hits a back elbow for 2. The crab follows by Goto, but Henare makes the ropes. He follows with a suplex and now tags in Makabe. He knocks HASHI to the floor, and lays in clotheslines and strikes on Goto. Goto fights off a suplex, but eats a lariat for 2. They trade strikes, and Goto hits ushigoroshi for the double down. Wholesale changes to Henare and HASHI, and Henare hits a flying shoulder tackle. He heads up top and the big shoulder tackle connects. HASHI cuts him off with a superkick, Goto & HASHI double team Henare but Makabe make the save. They now double team HASHI, Henare hits the spear for 2. HASHI fights off the Samoan drop but Henare hits a spinebuster for 2. HASHI cuts him off with a lariat for a good near fall. The butterfly lock follows and Henare taps. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto defeated Toa Henare & Togi Makabe @ 10:13 via submission