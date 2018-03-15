Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 6) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Ren Narita & David Finlay vs. Shota Umino & Tomouki Oka : Oka & Narita work a quick opening stretch, leading to Finlay and Umino tagging in and they trade strikes. Finlay cuts him off with the belly to back suplex, covering for 2. Finlay follows with a slam, and then tags in Narita and slams him onto Oka. Umino fires up, fighting off Narita and dropkicking Finlay. Oka gets the hot tag; he runs wild on Finlay and hits an overhead toss for 2. He follows with the crab until Narita makes the save, but Umino takes him out. Finlay escapes and hits a backbreaker, and it breaks down. Finlay follows with a lariat for 2. The stunner finishes it. Ren Narita & David Finlay defeated Shota Umino & Tomouki Oka @ 7:03 via pin